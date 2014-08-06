Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Right fielder Carlos Gonzalez is likely to return to the Rockies lineup on Wednesday. He said his sprained right ankle, which he aggravated making a catch on Friday at Detroit, “feels good today” and was “better.”

Before the Rockies lost 6-5 in 12 innings to the Chicago Cubs, manager Walt Weiss said that while Gonzalez “has made a lot of improvement, I wanted to give him a day (Tuesday) to do some baseball activity. He’d be available tonight and probably be back in there tomorrow.”

Gonzalez did pinch hit in the ninth and drew a walk.

He sprained his right ankle at his house on July 26 and was scratched from the lineup that day. He missed one game, returned to the lineup, but on Friday at Comerica Park, Gonzalez aggravated his sprained right ankle when he made a sliding catch of a ball in foul territory to end the fifth and was removed from the game.

It’s not as if Gonzalez will be more cautious or more cognizant of plays where he might get injured and tone his game down.

“That’s the only way I know,” Gonzalez said. “That’s the only way I’ve been since day one. I think that’s the way we play the game. You never hope that you’re ever going to get hurt, but that’s just part of the game. It’s nothing major. I‘m back. Only two games.”

Gonzalez made that statement before the Rockies’ 6-5 loss to the Cubs, thinking he would be in the lineup.”

So it will actually be three days, if he returns Wednesday.

Weiss echoed Gonzalez’s feelings about toning his play down.

”It’s tough,“ Weiss said. ”We talk about those things. Obviously, there’s a competitive advantage to keeping guys on the field, but like that play the other night (in Detroit), CarGo gets a good jump off the bat and he’s running that thing down and he’s closing in on it, it’s tough to be thinking the wall at that point. And he did everything right. He slid feet-first as he got close to the wall but hit the wall real hard and hurt his ankle.

“You can talk about those things, but I think once the game starts, a lot of things that happen in the game are instinctive.”

This has been a difficult season for Gonzalez, who is hitting .237 in 66 games with 10 homers, 36 RBIs, a .287 on-base percentage and a .422 slugging percentage as well as 66 strikeouts in 249 at-bats.

Gonzalez has been bothered by tendinitis in his left knee and was on the disabled list from June 4 until July 11 due to benign tumor that was removed from his left index finger.

“It’s a process. When you miss big chunks of time, it’s very challenging to jump back in mid-stream when guys have been playing every day,” Weiss said. “There’s a price to be paid, usually in performance, at least for a while, to get caught up to the speed of the game and find that rhythm and timing of the game again. He’s had to deal with that quite a bit the last two years, so I think that’s been the biggest challenge for him.”

In 2013, Gonzalez played just 19 games and had 41 plate appearances after the All-Star break due to a sprained right middle finger.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-68

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 6-2, 2.11 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Jordan Lyles, 5-1, 3.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Brett Anderson left the game with low back spasms after throwing one pitch in the fourth. He was making his fifth start since coming off the 60-day disabled list July 13 after fracturing his left index finger while swinging a bat April 12. In his past three starts before facing the Cubs, Anderson had gone 1-0 with a 1.33 ERA. He held the Cubs scoreless for three innings, allowed one single and thanks to a double play, faced nine batters. He got six outs on ground balls. After the game, manager Walt Weiss, when asked how Anderson was, said, “Not real good. His back locked up, and he doesn’t look too good right now.”

--RF Michael Cuddyer (fractured left shoulder socket) will begin a rehab assignment Wednesday with rookie-level Grand Junction that is expected to last about 14 at-bats and will see him play at two levels. Cuddyer, 35, who injured his shoulder while playing third base June 5, wanted to begin his comeback at the lowest level of the Rockies farm system and be around very young players and, perhaps, impact them. Cuddyer will play two games for Grand Junction at Billings, make the 3 1/2-hour bus ride to Great Falls, where he is scheduled to play three games through Sunday and complete his rehab with four games at Double-A Tulsa through Aug. 15.

--RHP Christian Bergman (broken left hand) is scheduled to make his third rehab start and throw about 90 pitches Friday for Triple-A Colorado Springs. Bergman, who was hit with a line drive June 20 in his third career start for the Rockies and suffered a broken left trapezium bone, made his first two rehab starts for Double-A Tulsa and threw 63 and 77 pitches while going 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA (9 innings, 3 earned runs) in those two starts. Bergman is eligible to come off the 60-day disabled list Aug. 20, so he can make two more rehab starts after his outing Friday.

--RHP Jordan Lyles will be activated from the 60-day disabled list Wednesday and make his first start since he suffered a broken bone in his left hand while making a tag at home plate June 4. Lyles’ start will end the Rockies’ string of 20 straight games started by a left-handed pitcher that ties the major league record set by the 1982 Kansas City Royals. The last right-handed pitcher to start for the Rockies was Jair Jurrjens on July 9.

--3B Nolan Arenado hit his 10th home run in the seventh to tie the game at 4 and end a long Rockies’ home-run drought. They did not hit a home run on their seven-game road trip that concluded Saturday. The only other time the Rockies went seven games without a home run was from April 18-24, 2007, a stretch of 66 innings. Before Arenado’s homer, the Rockies had last gone deep in the seventh inning against Pittsburgh on July 27, when Arenado connected off Pittsburgh’s Tony Watson. Arenado’s latest home run ended a stretch of 71 innings by the Rockies without a home run.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt like that game was lost in the sixth and seventh. In the sixth inning, we had an opportunity to add to our lead and didn’t do it and then obviously the seventh inning got sideways on us.” -- Manager Walt Weiss.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Brett Anderson (low back spasms) left the Aug. 5 game. After the game, manager Walt Weiss, when asked how Anderson was, said, “Not real good. His back locked up, and he doesn’t look too good right now.”

--RF Carlos Gonzalez (right ankle sprain) aggravated his injury Aug. 1, and he didn’t play Aug. 2-3. The team was off Aug. 4. He pinch hit Aug. 5.

He is likely to return to the Rockies lineup on Aug. 6.

--RHP Christian Bergman (broken bone in left hand) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He will be in a soft cast until early August. He is scheduled to make his third rehab start and throw about 90 pitches Aug. 8 for Triple-A Colorado Springs. He made his first two rehab starts for Double-A Tulsa. Bergman is eligible to come off the 60-day disabled list Aug. 20.

--RF Michael Cuddyer (non-displaced fracture of left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He will begin a rehab assignment Aug, 6 with rookie-level Grand Junction. Cuddyer will play two games for Grand Junction at Billings, make the 3 1/2-hour bus ride to Great Falls, where he is scheduled to play three games through Aug. 10 and complete his rehab with four games at Double-A Tulsa through Aug. 15.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki (left hip flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20. He underwent a dry needling procedure on his left hip July 28 in Philadelphia. As of July 30, he was unsure when he would be able to resume baseball activities.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (broken left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 13. He threw 30 pitches in live batting practice July 11. He also fielded grounders hit right at him for the first time. He was due to begin a rehab assignment July 18 at Double-A Tulsa but was scratched because he felt pain in his hand. He also was involved in a traffic accident July 18 and sustained cuts on his face. He made a rehab start for high Class A Modesto on July 26, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Colorado Springs on July 30. He will be activated for an Aug. 6 start.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He underwent an MRI exam that ruled out a tear in the elbow. He began throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He threw from 105 feet June 3. He threw a bullpen session in mid-June. He experienced two setbacks, and he will have a second Tommy John surgery at a date to be determined, ending his season.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He does not need surgery but is facing a lengthy rehabilitation. He will get a platelet-rich plasma injection July 8. There is a chance he won’t return to action this season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

LHP Tyler Matzek

LHP Franklin Morales

LHP Brett Anderson

LHP Yohan Flande

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

LHP Boone Logan

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Nick Masset

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Mike McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Josh Rutledge

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Charlie Culberson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Brandon Barnes

OF Jason Pridie