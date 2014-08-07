Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- With the return of Jordan Lyles on Wednesday, Franklin Morales was supposed to lose his spot in the Colorado Rockies’ rotation.

But Morales pitched three innings Tuesday in relief of starter Brett Anderson, and will take Anderson’s spot in the rotation after Anderson was placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday with a lower back strain. He pitched three scoreless innings Tuesday but after throwing one pitch in the fourth, Anderson squatted down and walked gingerly off the mound.

Asked about Anderson’s condition on Wednesday, before the Rockies pounded the Chicago Cubs 13-4, Rockies manager Walt Weiss said, “He’s walking today. Last night, he was having a hard time even walking.”

There was no indication Anderson was having any back problems in any of the 32 pitches he threw prior to the one fateful pitch in the fourth inning.

Anderson was making his fifth start after coming off the 60-day disabled list July 13. He broke his left index finger April 12 while hitting a ball off the end of bat. After missing 83 games, Anderson went 1-1 in his five starts since returning to the rotation with a 2.54 ERA (eight earned runs, 28 1/3 innings). And five of those eight runs came in the first inning of Anderson’s first start July 13 against the Minnesota Twins.

Anderson missed four months of the 2013 season with a right foot stress fracture.

“I went to the mound last night,” Weiss said. “He’s very frustrated. He’s had to deal with some freakish injuries the last couple years. As a pitcher having to deal with a broken foot, a broken hand and now your back, it’s a little out of the ordinary. But it’s frustrating; it’s frustrating for any player that has to miss time. He’s just getting back, looking like he’s getting on a pretty good roll, throwing the ball really well for us -- to have this setback, it’s tough to deal with.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-68

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 2-1, 2.05 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Yohan Flande, 0-3, 5.72 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Brett Anderson was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a low back strain. He started Tuesday, pitched three scoreless innings and left after throwing one pitch in the fourth with what were described as back spasms. Anderson was making his fifth start since coming off the 60-day disabled list July 13 after missing three months due to a fractured left index finger, an injury he sustained while hitting a ball off the end of his bat on April 12.

--RHP Brooks Brown was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs and began his second stint this season with the Rockies by pitching a scoreless ninth. They selected his contract from Colorado Springs on July 6 and optioned him there July 29 after he had gone 0-1 with a 7.56 ERA in nine games. The need for Brown arose after the Rockies used all eight of their pitchers in the final nine innings Tuesday in a 6-5 loss in 12 innings to the Chicago Cubs.

--OF Jason Pridie was designated for assignment. The Rockies selected his contract from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Saturday. He appeared in two games, one start, with the Rockies and went 1-for-4 with one run scored. Pridie, 30, signed a minor league contract with the Rockies in December and in 87 games at Colorado Springs, Pridie has hit .275 with 10 homers and 43 RBI. In addition to the Rockies, Pridie has played for the Minnesota Twins, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets and Baltimore Orioles. He has hit .229 with five homers and 24 RBI in 127 games in the big leagues.

--RHP Jordan Lyles was activated from the 60-day disabled list to start against the Chicago Cubs. While covering the plate and trying to make a tag on June 4 against Arizona, Lyles suffered a broken left hand that caused him to miss 54 games. At the time of his injury, Lyles was 5-1 with a 3.52 ERA in 12 starts. In his first eight starts, Lyles went 5-0 with a 2.66 ERA. He earned his first win since May 10, throwing 93 pitches in six innings and giving up four runs on six hits and one walk with five strikeouts. Lyles scrapped his circle changeup during his long layoff in favor of a split-fingered change that he used in three live batting practice sessions and two rehab starts and was ecstatic with the results. Lyles said, “I threw 20 of those tonight. Something a little bit slower, something to give the hitters another thing to think about. I‘m excited about that pitch, I think it’s going to do wonders for me down the road. I wanted a way to offset my fastball and cutter and curveball.It was good to get out there and get a feel for it for the first time. I think it will only get better.”

--LF Corey Dickerson went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored and finished a home run shy of the cycle. It was his team-leading ninth multi-extra-base hit game of the season. He matched his career-high with four hits. It was his third four-hit game, all this season and the first since June 20 against Milwaukee.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I threw 20 of those tonight. Something a little bit slower, something to give the hitters another thing to think about. I‘m excited about that pitch. I think it’s going to do wonders for me down the road.” -- Rockies RHP Jordan Lyles about the split-fingered changeup he began using during a win over the Cubs on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Brett Anderson (lower back spasms) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 6. He started Aug. 5, pitched three scoreless innings and left after throwing one pitch in the fourth. Anderson was making his fifth start since coming off the 60-day disabled list July 13 after missing three months due to a fractured left index finger.

--RHP Christian Bergman (broken bone in left hand) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tulsa on July 29. He is scheduled to throw about 90 pitches Aug. 8 for Triple-A Colorado Springs.

--RF Michael Cuddyer (non-displaced fracture of left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He began a rehab assignment Aug. 6 with rookie-level Grand Junction. He is due to complete his rehab with four games for Double-A Tulsa through Aug. 15.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki (left hip flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20. He underwent a dry needling procedure on his left hip July 28 in Philadelphia. As of July 30, he was unsure when he would be able to resume baseball activities.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He underwent an MRI exam that ruled out a tear in the elbow. He began throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He threw from 105 feet June 3. He threw a bullpen session in mid-June. He experienced two setbacks, and he will have a second Tommy John surgery at a date to be determined, ending his season.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He does not need surgery but is facing a lengthy rehabilitation. He will get a platelet-rich plasma injection July 8. There is a chance he won’t return to action this season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

LHP Tyler Matzek

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Jordan Lyles

LHP Yohan Flande

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

LHP Boone Logan

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Nick Masset

RHP Brooks Brown

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Mike McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Josh Rutledge

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Charlie Culberson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Brandon Barnes