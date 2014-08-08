Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

When last seen with the Rockies, right-handed pitcher Juan Nicasio was a struggling starter. He returned Thursday after nearly two months in the minor leagues, a reliever now, capable of pitching multiple innings and, perhaps, someone who has found his occupational niche.

The Rockies recalled Nicasio from Triple-A Colorado Springs and optioned reliever Brooks Brown there. His second stint with the Rockies lasted one day. They recalled Brown on Wednesday after using all eight relievers in a 6-5 loss in 12 innings Tuesday. Brown worked a scoreless ninth Wednesday, finishing up the Rockies’ 13-4 win over the Cubs before being replaced by Nicasio.

“The position we’re in with our pitching, specifically today, we don’t have anybody (capable of providing) any length in the bullpen,” manager Walt Weiss said. “So we swapped him out for Brooks Brown. With our pitching right now, some of it’s just day-to-day, trying to protect our pitching day-to-day.”

Nicasio began the season in the Rockies’ rotation and was optioned on June 16 to Colorado Springs after going 5-5 with a 5.92 ERA in 14 starts. In 10 games, including four starts, at Colorado Springs, Nicasio is 3-2 with one save and a 4.54 ERA. He moved to the bullpen on July 11, and five of his six relief appearances were longer than one inning.

Nicasio threw three scoreless innings in each of his past two games on Friday and Monday with no walks and five strikeouts in the latter outing. Nicasio said Colorado Springs manager Glenallen Hill and pitching coach Dave Schuler convinced him over time that a move to the bullpen might be best.

”I was not happy, but I couldn’t control that,“ Nicasio said before the Rockies lost 6-2 to the Chicago Cubs. ”G-Hill called me to the office and told me to go to the bullpen, and I was sad. I’d never thrown in the bullpen in my whole life. But I worked hard.

“Later, I talked to G-Hill and Schuler, too, and they said a lot of starting pitchers went to the bullpen, like Mariano Rivera -- a lot of good closers in the big leagues. Now I‘m happy. I‘m throwing good and feeling good.”

Nicasio made his debut as a reliever in the big leagues in the loss to the Cubs. He took over in the seventh for starter Yohan Flande and pitched two innings. After retiring the side in order in the seventh, Nicasio walked Chris Coghlan to open the eighth and gave up a two-run homer to Javier Baez.

In 64 starts in the majors over the past four seasons, Nicasio is 20-21 with a 5.12 ERA. He has had a hard time getting through six innings and working his way through a lineup a third time. His fastball command has been erratic as a starter, and he has never been able to find consistency with his slider and his changeup, typically leaving him without three pitches, the requisite for a starter, and leading the Rockies to think Nicasio might perform better out of the bullpen.

”The reports are good,“ Weiss said. ”Knowing Juan, he strikes you as more of a guy who can sprint with a big arm and go after hitters and do that anywhere between an inning and three innings. I‘m not saying that he’s never going to be a starter; I don’t think that’s been determined. It seems like he has settled into this niche pretty well.

“Sometimes it takes a pitcher (time) to get there mentally. I’d imagine that most pitchers want to be starters. There’s a lot more glory in starting than pitching out of the bullpen. ... Ultimately, it gets down to what’s your best chance at success, helping the club win games and fitting on a club. Those are all things we have to determine.”

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-69

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Tyler Matzek, 2-6, 5.31 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 6-4, 3.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Juan Nicasio was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs and will work out of the bullpen after making the transition there from starting to relieving. Nicasio gave up two runs on a two-run homer to Javier Baez and worked two innings in his first relief appearance in the majors. He began the season in the Rockies’ rotation and was optioned on June 16 to Colorado Springs after going 5-5 with a 5.92 ERA in 14 starts. In 10 games, including four starts, at Colorado Springs, Nicasio is 3-2 with one save and a 4.54 ERA. Five of his six relief appearances were longer than one inning.

--RHP Brooks Brown was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs, one day after being recalled from there and pitching a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday night in the Rockies’ 13-4 win over the Chicago Cubs. That was Brown’s second stint this season with the Rockies. In 10 games with the Rockies this season, Brown is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA.

--LHP Yohan Flande gave up four runs on seven hits and one walk in six innings. It was the second time in six career starts that Flande has pitched six innings; he pitched a career-high 6 2/3 innings against the Cubs at Chicago on July 31. The Rockies are 0-6 in games started by Flande, who is 0-4 with a 5.77 ERA in seven career games, six starts.

--2B DJ LeMahieu went 0-for-4 with a strikeout and didn’t get the ball out of the infield. LeMahieu is hitting .269, the lowest his average has been since it was at that same mark June 28. LeMahieu has gone hitless in seven of his past eight games and is 1-for-30 in that span.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He carved us up. Nothing that would light up the (radar) gun. There was a lot of late movement. That was the challenge.” -- Rockies manager Walt Weiss, of Cubs RHP Kyle Hendricks, who pitched a career-high eight innings and allowed two runs on six hits against Colorado Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Brett Anderson (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 6. He missed three months earlier this season due to a fractured left index finger.

--RHP Christian Bergman (broken bone in left hand) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tulsa on July 29. He is scheduled to throw about 90 pitches Aug. 8 for Triple-A Colorado Springs.

--RF Michael Cuddyer (non-displaced fracture of left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He began a rehab assignment Aug. 6 with rookie-level Grand Junction. He is due to complete his rehab with four games for Double-A Tulsa through Aug. 15.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki (left hip flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20. He underwent a dry needling procedure on his left hip July 28 in Philadelphia. As of July 30, he was unsure when he would be able to resume baseball activities.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He underwent an MRI exam that ruled out a tear in the elbow. He began throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He threw from 105 feet June 3. He threw a bullpen session in mid-June. He experienced two setbacks, and he will have a second Tommy John surgery at a date to be determined, ending his season.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He does not need surgery but is facing a lengthy rehabilitation. He will get a platelet-rich plasma injection July 8. There is a chance he won’t return to action this season.

