Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

PHOENIX -- Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki participated in running and defensive drills as his rehabilitation from a hip flexor strain continued Friday at Chase Field, where the Colorado Rockies opened a three-game series against Arizona.

It may be another week or so until Tulowitzki returns. And while it is more of a long-term issue, Tulowitzki said he believes things must be different before the start of the 2015 season.

”Something needs to change,“ Tulowitzki said earlier in the week. ”Hopefully that comes fairly quickly. You can’t force it. But at the same time, we’re all frustrated with this year, especially me.

“It doesn’t mean I want out of here. It means I‘m sick and tired of losing.”

The Rockies are 23-55 since May 7, the worst record in the majors over that stretch, and they have won only two of their last 25 road games. The Rockies have been wracked by injuries to the starting rotation, having used a major league-high 14 starting pitchers. Key contributors Tulowitzki, left fielder Carlos Gonzalez and right fielder Michael Cuddyer also have spent extended time on the disabled list.

Tulowitzki, whose name is linked to the New York Yankees when trade rumors fly, said he believes in the team that manager Walt Weiss took north after spring training. He also understands that things can change quickly year-to-year.

“That lineup we featured in April, and some of our pitchers being healthy, was good enough to win,” Tulowitzki said. “But things kind of fell apart and fell apart quickly. But you look at the Red Sox and the things they did, they’re kind of the model team. They blew things up and then next year they’re right back in contention. So hopefully we can do a little bit of that.”

Although Tulowitzki is not likely to return until the third week of August, he said he has seen no change in the clubhouse demeanor. He expects the team to grind it out as the season winds down.

”I don’t see any quit. They come out here and play hard every single day,“ he said. ”We’ve had some deficits we’ve overcome. I think we would have meetings if we didn’t sense that. We’re playing hard.

“It’d be easy to just pack up things and throw these games away and say, ‘Hey, we’re out of this thing,’ and move on to next year. But in that clubhouse, we need to finish strong and end on a good note. Some guys need to prove themselves for next year. And some guys need to get more experience to help out the team.”

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-70

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 11-7, 4.27 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Trevor Cahill, 1-8, 5.12 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Michael McKenry hit his second home run in three at-bats when he led off the fifth inning with a homer Friday, but it was a defensive play that made more noise Friday. Arizona RF David Peralta stole home when McKenry, after catching an outside pitch, lobbed a throw-back to the pitcher with two outs and runners on the corners in the seventh inning for a 5-1 Arizona lead. “Honesty, I messed up,” McKenry said. “I gave a quick glance and didn’t really see much and threw it right back and didn’t think twice about it. It was on me. It was my fault. I already apologized to Rex. I feel awful about it. I guarantee in my whole career it will never happen again.” McKenry hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning of his last start Wednesday against the Cubs.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki ran in the outfield and did defensive drills Friday as he recovers from a left hip flexor strain. “With any injury, we have to see how they show up the next day, but he looked good running around,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. “I‘m realty encouraged where he is at.” Tulowitzki, who is leading the NL with a .340 batting average, is expected to take ground balls during batting practice this weekend, but Weiss said it is unlikely Tulowitzki will return soon. “I don’t know to say he will be ready in a week,” Weiss said. “I think it’s going to take a little more time.”

--LHP Brett Anderson, originally scheduled to start Sunday, underwent an MRI on his back in Denver on Friday after being removed from a Tuesday start against the Chicago Cubs after three innings because of back spasms. “We’ll see how that turns out,” Anderson said. “His back was pretty sore.” Anderson is 1-1 with a 2.91 in eight starts this season in an injury plagued career. After making 30 starts for Oakland in 2009, He has made 51 starts in the last five years.

--LHP Tyler Matzek made only one mistake pitch, but it resulted in a three-run home run by Arizona C Miguel Montero in the first inning of the Rockies’ 5-3 loss on Friday. Matzek gave up four hits and walked five. “I walked a few people but overall I felt pretty good,” Matzek said. “He (Montero) was on it. It wasn’t a very good pitch but he was right on it. he might have been guessing at it. We had a runner on second so he could have been sitting on off-speed. I threw it right in his bat.” Matzek left two runners on base in the third inning and got out of the fifth inning with a one-out doubleplay grounder.

--RF Carlos Gonzalez struck out three times, twice on changeups and once on a fastball, before being removed in the last of the seventh inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was on me. It was my fault. I already apologized to Rex. I feel awful about it. I guarantee in my whole career it will never happen again.” -- Colorado C Michael McKenry, after Arizona RF David Peralta stole home on a lob throw back to Rex Brothers.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Brett Anderson (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 6. He missed three months earlier this season due to a fractured left index finger. He had an MRI on Aug. 8. Results were not immediately available

--RHP Christian Bergman (broken bone in left hand) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tulsa on July 29. He is scheduled to throw about 90 pitches Aug. 8 for Triple-A Colorado Springs.

--RF Michael Cuddyer (non-displaced fracture of left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He began a rehab assignment Aug. 6 with rookie-level Grand Junction. He is due to complete his rehab with four games for Double-A Tulsa through Aug. 15.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki (left hip flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20. He underwent a dry needling procedure on his left hip July 28 in Philadelphia. He ran in the outfield and did defensive drills Aug. 8.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He underwent an MRI exam that ruled out a tear in the elbow. He began throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He threw from 105 feet June 3. He threw a bullpen session in mid-June. He experienced two setbacks, and he will have a second Tommy John surgery at a date to be determined, ending his season.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He does not need surgery but is facing a lengthy rehabilitation. He will get a platelet-rich plasma injection July 8. There is a chance he won’t return to action this season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

LHP Tyler Matzek

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Jordan Lyles

LHP Yohan Flande

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

LHP Boone Logan

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Nick Masset

RHP Juan Nicasio

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Mike McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Josh Rutledge

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Charlie Culberson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Brandon Barnes