Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

PHOENIX -- The Colorado Rockies’ long season got a little longer Sunday with the complications of more medical issues.

Left-hander Brett Anderson was found to have a bulging disk in his lower back and could face surgery, right fielder Carlos Gonzalez was placed on the disabled list because of ongoing knee and ankle ailments, and shortstop Troy Tulowitzki has toned down his rehab from a hip flexor muscle injury as the team contemplates a possible more serious hip labrum issue.

Anderson is to meet Scottsdale spine surgeon Dr. Chris Yeung on Monday morning after an MRI take Friday showed a bulging disk between L4-L5 vertebrae, the lowest vertebrae in the lumbar spine. Surgery appears to be an option. “The positive thing is, it’s so cut-and-dry we know what it is,” Colorado trainer Keith Dugger said. “It’s how we handle the situation.”

Anderson, who has had an injury-plagued career, left his start against the Cubs last Tuesday after three innings with lower back discomfort. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2011 and missed most of 2013 with a stress fracture in his right foot.

Gonzalez was placed on the disabled list Sunday, two days after being removed in the seventh inning of Friday’s game because of ankle discomfort. Gonzalez asked the team for some time off in an attempt to get healthier after dealing with knee, ankle and finger injuries this season.

“Give him some time for some of his nagging injuries to calm down,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. Gonzalez missed most of the second half of 2013 with a sprained right middle finger suffered when he took an awkward swing in a game against Arizona in July.

At the same time, Weiss said the Rockies do not want to shut down Gonzalez for the rest of the season.

“I want to see him back,” Weiss said. “I don’t like to see players shut down the last part of the season. I think it is important to be out there and playing, going into the offseason with a healthy mindset and some confidence, as opposed to going into the offseason thinking about rehab.”

Tulowitzki, who has been on the disabled list since July 22, did some running and took some infield drills on Friday but continues to feel discomfort from a left hip flexor strain and will take things a little slower moving forward.

Of the pain, Dugger said, “We are trying to isolate exactly, is this is the direct result of the strain that he had or is there is an underlying hip labrum (issue) that we can address.”

Tulowitkzi is to return to Denver rather than accompany the team to San Diego for a three-game series that begins Monday, where he will continue his rehab activities and also be able to use the therapeutic pool. He has consulted several specialists about his hip already.

“Our goal right now is to see if he can make it through the season,” Dugger said. “He’s not ready to go to a rehab assignment.”

RECORD: 46-71

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Jordan Lyles, 6-1, 3.72 ERA) at Padres (RHP Jesse Hahn, 7-3, 2.28 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Ben Paulsen hit his first major league home in the second inning Sunday after rejoining the Rockies earlier in the day when RF Carlos Gonzalez was placed on the disabled list. Paulsen, who spent time with the Rockies earlier this season, has hit safely in all eight of his major league games. He hit .285 with 15 homers and 63 at Triple-A Colorado Springs this season.

--RF Michael Cuddyer was 7-for-13 with three doubles and six RBIs in his first four rehab games with rookie league Grand Junction and appears close to join the Rockies’ Double-A affiliate at Tulsa to continue his rehab assignment against pitching that is closer to the major league level. Cuddyer has been on the disabled list since June 9 with right shoulder inflammation.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He quick-pitched me, and I got my foot down early. A couple of guys said to beware of the quick pitch, and I just went up there ready to hit. They are trying to fool you on timing, too. That’s the big thing, to be mentally ready when you get up there.” -- LF Corey Dickerson, who hit a tie-breaking home run in the 10th on a quick pitch by Arizona LHP Oliver Perez.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Carlos Gonzalez (left knee tendinitis and a left ankle sprain) was placed on the disabled list Aug. 10, retroactive to Aug. 9.

--LHP Brett Anderson (bulging disk between the L4-L5 vertebrae) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 6. He missed three months earlier this season due to a fractured left index finger. He had an MRI on Aug. 8. He is to see a spine specialist in Arizona on Aug. 11.

--RHP Christian Bergman (broken bone in left hand) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tulsa on July 29. He is scheduled to throw about 90 pitches Aug. 8 for Triple-A Colorado Springs.

--RF Michael Cuddyer (non-displaced fracture of left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He began a rehab assignment Aug. 6 with rookie-level Grand Junction. He is due to complete his rehab with four games for Double-A Tulsa through Aug. 15.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki (left hip flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20. He underwent a dry needling procedure on his left hip July 28 in Philadelphia. He ran in the outfield and did defensive drills Aug. 8 but continues to feel pain.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He underwent an MRI exam that ruled out a tear in the elbow. He began throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He threw from 105 feet June 3. He threw a bullpen session in mid-June. He experienced two setbacks, and he will have a second Tommy John surgery at a date to be determined, ending his season.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He does not need surgery but is facing a lengthy rehabilitation. He will get a platelet-rich plasma injection July 8. There is a chance he won’t return to action this season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

LHP Tyler Matzek

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Jordan Lyles

LHP Yohan Flande

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

LHP Boone Logan

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Nick Masset

RHP Juan Nicasio

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Mike McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Josh Rutledge

3B Nolan Arenado

1B Ben Paulsen

INF Charlie Culberson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Brandon Barnes

OF Drew Stubbs