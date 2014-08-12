Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Colorado Rockies left-handed starting pitcher Brett Anderson will undergo season-ending surgery Thursday to repair a disk in his lower back.

Anderson last pitched on Aug. 5, and he departed that start against the Chicago Cubs after three innings due to back pain.

The 26-year-old veteran is expected to be ready for spring training. The rehab time for such a surgery is five to six months.

Anderson, who also lost three months on the disabled list after breaking his left index finger on April 12, finishes 2014 with a 1-3 record with a 2.91 ERA in eight starts.

The Rockies acquired Anderson from the Oakland A’s last December in a trade for left-hander Drew Pomeranz and minor league right-hander Chris Jensen. In four seasons with Oakland, Anderson went 26-29 with three saves and a 3.81 ERA in 84 games (73 starts).

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-72

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Yohan Flande, 0-4, 5.77 ERA) at Padres (RHP Odrisamer Despaigne, 2-3, 3.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Corey Dickenson, who hit a game-winning homer Sunday in Arizona, hit a three-run homer Monday night in San Diego. It marked the second time this season (and his career) that Dickerson homered in back-to-back games. He also did so May 31-June 1. Dickerson has hit safely in six consecutive games, going 10-for-23 (.435) with a double, a triple, two homers and nine RBIs.

--1B Justin Morneau is riding a six-game hitting streak. He is batting .500 during the streak (12-for-24) with three doubles and a triple. He went 2-for-3 Monday night against the Padres.

--RHP Jordan Lyles allowed two runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings Monday night. He has limited the opposition to three or fewer runs while working five or more innings in 10 of his 14 starts this season. During those 10 outings, he is 4-0 with a 2.47 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They came in and shut us down. They took complete control of that game late.” -- Manager Walt Weiss, after the Padres bullpen retired the last 12 Colorado batters, nine of them on strikeouts, to close out San Diego’s 4-3 win Monday. The final seven Rockies hitters struck out.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Brett Anderson (bulging back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 6. He will undergo season-ending surgery Aug. 14.

--RF Carlos Gonzalez (left knee tendinitis and a left ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9.

--RHP Christian Bergman (broken bone in left hand) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tulsa on July 29, then transferred his rehab to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Aug. 8.

--RF Michael Cuddyer (non-displaced fracture of left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He began a rehab assignment Aug. 6 with rookie-level Grand Junction. He is due to complete his rehab with four games for Double-A Tulsa through Aug. 15.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki (left hip flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20. He underwent a dry needling procedure on his left hip July 28 in Philadelphia. He ran in the outfield and did defensive drills Aug. 8 but continued to feel pain.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He began a throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He threw from 105 feet June 3. He threw a bullpen session in mid-June. He experienced two setbacks, and he underwent a second season-ending Tommy John surgery in July.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He does not need surgery but is facing a lengthy rehabilitation. He will get a platelet-rich plasma injection July 8. There is a chance he won’t return to action this season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

LHP Tyler Matzek

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Jordan Lyles

LHP Yohan Flande

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

LHP Boone Logan

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Nick Masset

RHP Juan Nicasio

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Mike McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Josh Rutledge

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Ben Paulsen

INF Charlie Culberson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Brandon Barnes

OF Drew Stubbs