Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Left fielder Corey Dickerson is about the only offense the Colorado Rockies have going for them at the moment.

Dickerson homered in the ninth inning Tuesday for the Rockies’ lone run in a 4-1 loss to the San Diego Padres. He hit a three-run homer Monday night to account for Colorado’s three runs in a 4-3 loss at Petco Park. He also homered Sunday in Phoenix to help the Rockies to a 5-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado’s lone victory in the past six games.

After hitting three homers in his past three games, Dickerson has 16 home runs on the season.

Monday night was the 162nd game -- the equivalent of one complete season -- of Dickerson’s career. Over those 162 games, Dickerson hit .296 (143-for-483) with 32 doubles, nine triples, 20 home runs, 66 RBIs and 82 runs.

Over the past three games, the Rockies have nine runs, five of them driven in by Dickerson.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-73

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Tyler Matzek, 2-7, 3.52 ERA) at Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 8-10, 3.51 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Justin Morneau extended his hitting streak to seven games Tuesday. He is hitting .519 (14-for-27) during the streak. Morneau went 2-for-3 with a walk Tuesday -- extending his streak of multi-hit games to six straight, tying his career high originally set in 2010 when he was with the Twins. Morneau is hitting .373 (24-for-59) over his past 15 games since July 12.

--LF Corey Dickerson homered in each of the past three games and accounted for all four runs the Rockies scored in two losses in San Diego with a pair of homers. Dickerson has 16 home runs on the season. Monday night was the 162nd game -- the equivalent of one complete season -- of Dickerson’s career. Over those 162 games, Dickerson hit .296 (143-for-483) with 32 doubles, nine triples, 20 home runs, 66 RBIs and 82 runs.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki (left hip flexor strain) and LF Carlos Gonzalez (left knee tendinitis/right ankle sprain) will have their injuries re-evaluated in Denver on Wednesday. Tulowitzki has missed 18 games since he went on the disabled list July 20. Gonzalez went on the disabled list Sunday.

--LHP Yohan Flande collected his first major league hit Tuesday. The pitcher had been 0-for-7. He also worked his second quality start in seven starts, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over six innings at San Diego. However, he took the loss, his record falling to 0-5.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve got to focus on putting a total game together, putting together nine innings. That’s been tough to do.” -- Manager Walt Weiss, after the Rockies lost 4-1 to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Brett Anderson (bulging back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 6. He will undergo season-ending surgery Aug. 14.

--RF Carlos Gonzalez (left knee tendinitis and a left ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9. He will be re-evaluated in Denver on Aug. 13.

--RHP Christian Bergman (broken bone in left hand) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tulsa on July 29, then transferred his rehab to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Aug. 8.

--RF Michael Cuddyer (non-displaced fracture of left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He began a rehab assignment Aug. 6 with rookie-level Grand Junction, then moved his rehab to Double-A Tulsa on Aug. 12. He might be activated during the Aug. 15-17 weekend.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki (left hip flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20. He underwent a dry needling procedure on his left hip July 28 in Philadelphia. He ran in the outfield and did defensive drills Aug. 8 but continued to feel pain. He will be re-evaluated in Denver on Aug. 13.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He began a throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He threw from 105 feet June 3. He threw a bullpen session in mid-June. He experienced two setbacks, and he underwent a second season-ending Tommy John surgery in July.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He does not need surgery but is facing a lengthy rehabilitation. He will get a platelet-rich plasma injection July 8. There is a chance he won’t return to action this season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

LHP Tyler Matzek

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Jordan Lyles

LHP Yohan Flande

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

LHP Boone Logan

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Nick Masset

RHP Juan Nicasio

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Mike McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Josh Rutledge

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Ben Paulsen

INF Charlie Culberson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Brandon Barnes

OF Drew Stubbs