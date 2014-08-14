Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- A dark season just grew a lot darker for the Colorado Rockies, who now have the worst record in the major leagues after losing three straight to the Padres at Petco Park.

Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki is definitely done for the rest of the season. And it is unlikely that Carlos Gonzalez will play again in 2014.

Rockies trainer Keith Dugger said after Wednesday’s 5-3 loss to the Padres that Tulowitzki will have surgery Friday to repair the labrum in his left hip. Tulowitzki has been out since the end of June with what had been described as a left hip flexor strain.

Tulowitzki hit .340 this season. But he played only 91 games. He did have 21 homers, 52 RBIs and 71 runs scored.

Dugger also said the left knee injury that forced Gonzalez onto the disabled list Sunday looks more extensive than originally believed.

Gonzalez will be re-examined Thursday.

Gonzalez has been limited to 70 games this season by a series of problems. He was hitting .238 with 11 homers and 38 RBIs in only 260 at-bats.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-74

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Reds RHP Alfredo Simon (12-7, 3.08 ERA) at Rockies LHP Jorge De La Rosa (11-8, 4.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Troy Tulowitzki will have surgery Friday to repair the labrum in his left hip. Tulowitzki, on the disabled list since June 30, hit .340 this season. He played only 91 games. He did have 21 homers, 52 RBIs and 71 runs scored.

--LF Carlos Gonzalez could be ruled out for the rest of the 2014 season after injuries to his left knee and right ankle are re-evaluated Thursday. Gonzalez has been limited to 70 games this season by a series of problems. He was hitting .238 with 11 homers and 38 RBIs in only 260 at-bats.

--1B Justin Morneau was 1-for-3 with a double Wednesday to extend his hitting streak to eight straight games (15-for-30 with four doubles and a triple). But his string of six straight multi-hit games, which equals his career-best streak, came to an end. Morneau has a career .365 batting average (27-for-74) in 22 career games against the Padres with six doubles, three homers, 10 RBIs and eight runs scored.

--LF Corey Dickerson didn’t homer for the first time in four games Wednesday. But he went 2-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to eight straight games (14-for-31).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He had good stuff. He had the high strikeouts and was missing the bat a lot. A couple of homers hurt him, but I thought his stuff was good.” -- Rockies manager Walt Weiss said of LHP Tyler Matzek after a loss Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Brett Anderson (bulging back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 6. He will undergo season-ending surgery Aug. 14.

--RF Carlos Gonzalez (left knee tendinitis and a left ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9. He will be re-evaluated in Denver on Aug. 14.

--RHP Christian Bergman (broken bone in left hand) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tulsa on July 29, then transferred his rehab to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Aug. 8.

--RF Michael Cuddyer (non-displaced fracture of left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He began a rehab assignment Aug. 6 with rookie-level Grand Junction, then moved his rehab to Double-A Tulsa on Aug. 12. He might be activated during the Aug. 15-17 weekend.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki (labrum in left hip) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20. He underwent a dry needling procedure on his left hip July 28 in Philadelphia. He will have season-ending surgery Aug. 15.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He began a throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He threw from 105 feet June 3. He threw a bullpen session in mid-June. He experienced two setbacks, and he underwent a second season-ending Tommy John surgery in July.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He does not need surgery but is facing a lengthy rehabilitation. He will get a platelet-rich plasma injection July 8. There is a chance he won’t return to action this season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

LHP Tyler Matzek

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Jordan Lyles

LHP Yohan Flande

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

LHP Boone Logan

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Nick Masset

RHP Juan Nicasio

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Mike McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Josh Rutledge

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Ben Paulsen

INF Charlie Culberson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Brandon Barnes

OF Drew Stubbs