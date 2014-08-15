Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- After their 7-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds, the Colorado Rockies announced that right fielder Carlos Gonzalez, who has patella tendinitis in his left knee, will undergo season-ending surgery Monday in Frisco, Colo. Dr. Tom Hackett will perform the surgery.

Gonzalez has been on the disabled list since Aug. 10 and finishes an injury plagued season with a career-low .238 average, 11 homers and 38 RBI in 70 games. He also had a .292 on-base percentage, a .431 slugging percentage and 70 strikeouts in 260 at-bats.

Hackett examined Gonzalez and performed an MRI on Wednesday that revealed Gonzalez’s patella tendon had worsened. Gonzalez, his agent, the Rockies trainers and team doctor Dr. Thomas Noonan and Hackett consulted on Thursday and decided surgery was the route to follow rather than plasma-rich platelet injections or stem-cell therapy, both of which would also have ended Gonzalez’s season.

“Other options were not going to make my knee feel better, so we just want to get this thing done. I‘m just looking forward to recovering, being the same player I was.”

Gonzalez said he was told the PRP injections or stem-cell treatment would only make his knee “feel better for a period of time.”

Gonzalez said recovery time is five to six months, and he should be ready for spring training. He began to be bothered by tendinitis in the knee during the 2013 season. He missed more than a month this season after undergoing surgery June 10 to have a benign tumor removed from his left index finger. On July 26, Gonzalez rolled his right ankle in his house and while favoring the knee upon returning, he put more stress on his left knee.

In 18 games since he came off the disabled list July 11 following the finger injury, Gonzalez, a two-time All-Star and winner of three Gold Gloves and one batting title, was hitting .188 (12-for-64) with 25 strikeouts.

”I just got to get this this thing done and get back to work and show up in spring training (in) the best shape,“ Gonzalez said, ”and just be the healthy guy and the guy to have fun on the field and play pain-free.

“It’s very important in this game to have good legs, and I was suffering with my legs the entire year.”

The left knee tendinitis prevented Gonzalez from setting up on his back leg.

“It was hard for me to sit back,” he said. “I have a leg kick, so it was even harder to hold all my weight on the back knee.”

The left-handed hitting Gonzalez, 28, spoke with Ellis Burks, a former right-handed hitter and now a Rockies part-time assistant is currently with the club. Burks had similar surgery on his right (or back) knee after struggling through the 1995 season for the Rockies and playing just 103 games. In 1996, Burks hit .344 with 40 homers, 128 RBI, 32 stolen bases and led the National League in runs scored (142) and slugging percentage (.639) at the age of 31.

“I want to be healthy and hopefully I don’t have to deal with that next year and in the future and feel strong with my legs,” Gonzalez said, “and don’t worry about that anymore and just go out there and just go out there and put (up) numbers.”

Burks, speaking from experience, is confident Gonzalez will do just that. “He’s going to come back with a vengeance,” Burks said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-74

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 14-6, 2.05 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Franklin Morales, 5-6, 4.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Michael Cuddyer (fractured left shoulder socket) could rejoin the Rockies on Saturday. After playing five games on a rehab assignment with Rookie level Grand Junction, where he went 11-for-19 (.579) with six doubles and nine RBI, Cuddyer was scheduled to play his second rehab gave for Double-A Tulsa on Thursday. He will travel to Denver on Friday and could be activated and play Saturday. Cuddyer injured his shoulder diving for a ball while playing third base on June 5. Manager Weiss said, “If everything goes OK, he has a chance to be in the starting lineup for us Saturday.”

--SS Josh Rutledge, who has been getting most of the time at that position since Troy Tulowitzki was injured July 19, was not in the lineup. Rutledge entered Friday with one hit in his past 27 at-bats with 10 strikeouts. Manager Walt Weiss said Rutledge is “searching for it a little bit right now. I try to have a feel when guys are struggling and searching for it and try to give them a mental break more than anything.” Charlie Culberson started in place of Rutledge and went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer that put the Rockies ahead 7-2 in the fifth. It was Culberson’s career-high third homer of the season and second three-run shot.

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa gave up five hits and three runs in seven innings. It was career-high 10th consecutive start of at least six innings. He made nine consecutive starts of that length from Aug. 19-Oct. 1, 2010. During the 10 starts, De La Rosa is 6-2 with a 3.80 ERA. This season at Coors Field, De La Rosa is 8-2 with a 3.30 ERA in 12 starts and has won five consecutive starts. Lifetime at Coors Field, De La Rosa is 43-14 with a 4.08 ERA in 76 games, 72 starts.

--LF Corey Dickerson went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and extended his hitting streak to a career-high nine games. During the streak, Dickerson is hitting .429 (15-for-35) with two doubles, one triple, three homers, 11 RBIs and eight runs scored. He has raised his average for the season from .309 to .323 during the streak.

--RF Carlos Gonzalez, who has patella tendinitis in his left knee, will undergo season-ending surgery Monday in Frisco, Colo. Dr. Tom Hackett will perform the surgery. Gonzalez has been on the disabled list since Aug. 10 and finishes an injury plagued season with a career-low .238 average, 11 homers and 38 RBI in 70 games. He also had a .292 on-base percentage, a .431 slugging percentage and 70 strikeouts in 260 at-bats.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “His changeup again was his go-to (pitch). Cutter was good. That’s what we’ve seen a lot in the last couple of years from Jorge, especially here.” -- Rockies manager Walt Weiss on LHP Jorge De La Rosa after a win over Cincinnati on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Brett Anderson (bulging back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 6. He will undergo season-ending surgery Aug. 14.

--RF Carlos Gonzalez (left knee tendinitis and a left ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9. He will undergo season-ending surgery Aug. 18.

--RHP Christian Bergman (broken bone in left hand) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tulsa on July 29, then transferred his rehab to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Aug. 8.

--RF Michael Cuddyer (non-displaced fracture of left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He began a rehab assignment Aug. 6 with rookie-level Grand Junction, then moved his rehab to Double-A Tulsa on Aug. 12. He might be activated during the Aug. 15-17 weekend.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki (labrum in left hip) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20. He underwent a dry needling procedure on his left hip July 28 in Philadelphia. He will undergo season-ending surgery Aug. 15.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He began a throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He threw from 105 feet June 3. He threw a bullpen session in mid-June. He experienced two setbacks, and he underwent a second season-ending Tommy John surgery in July.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He does not need surgery but is facing a lengthy rehabilitation. He will get a platelet-rich plasma injection July 8. There is a chance he won’t return to action this season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

LHP Tyler Matzek

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Jordan Lyles

LHP Yohan Flande

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

LHP Boone Logan

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Nick Masset

RHP Juan Nicasio

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Mike McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Josh Rutledge

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Ben Paulsen

INF Charlie Culberson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Brandon Barnes

OF Drew Stubbs