Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- When reliever Matt Belisle arrived at Coors Field on Friday, he received the unexpected news that he would be starting hours later against the Cincinnati Reds.

Franklin Morales was scheduled to start, but his wife went into labor, forcing the Rockies, in the words of manager Walt Weiss, to “improvise a little bit.”

Curiously, Belisle first reached the big leagues with the Reds. He made 43 starts for them, the last on May 25, 2008. That was the last time Belisle started in the majors. He joined the Rockies organization in 2009 and has made 380 relief appearances for the Rockies, including 54 this season.

Before the Rockies 3-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds, Weiss said he expected Belisle to throw about 45 pitches, which ideally would be three innings. Belisle went that distance, throwing 49 pitches, 37 for strikes, and allowing one run.

On Thursday, Rockies starter Jorge De La Rosa pitched seven innings, making it easier for Weiss to turn Friday’s game over to his bullpen.

“Fortunately, Jorge going as long as he did last night gave the bullpen a break. And we’re in a decent position to get through this game.”

Weiss said Belisle’s past experience as a starter, while not recent, factored in his decision to turn to Belisle. Also, the other alternative was Juan Nicasio, who began the season as a starter but is now pitching out of the bullpen. However, Nicasio threw 34 pitches while working two scoreless innings Wednesday.

Nicasio did enter Friday’s game in the sixth and retired the side in order on three ground balls to shortstop. He was the third of six relievers Weiss used while Reds ace Johnny Cueto worked eight innings.

“Really proud of the guys the way they stepped up tonight,” Weiss said. “We were in a really tough spot. The bullpen did a (heck) of a job giving us a chance to win against a Cy Young caliber guy.”

Morales has bounced between the bullpen and rotation this season, making 16 starts and 12 relief appearances and has made two starts since returning to the rotation Aug. 5.

Triple-A Colorado Springs is playing a series in Sacramento, which left the Rockies without enough time to call up a pitcher to start Friday night. So the choice was to start Belisle, turn the game over to other members of the bullpen and hope Morales might return Saturday to stabilize the bullpen after it was taxed Friday.

“Obviously, we’re going to be in rough shape tomorrow,” Weiss said. “If Frankie is available tomorrow, we’ll probably plus him into the bullpen to protect the ‘pen. If he’s not available tomorrow, we’ll have to go to Plan B.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-61

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Dylan Axelrod, 2014 debut) at Rockies (RHP Jordan Lyles, 6-1, 3.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Corey Dickerson’s run-scoring doubled in the sixth extended his career-high hitting streak to 10 games. During the streak, he is hitting .410 (16-for-39) with three doubles, one triple, three homers, 12 RBI and eight runs scored. For the season, Dickerson is hitting .322 (98-for-304) with 41 extra-base hits -- 21 doubles, four triples and 16 home runs.

--RHP Matt Belisle made his first start since May 25, 2008, while with the Cincinnati Reds. He replaced Franklin Morales, whose wife went into labor. Belisle gave up one run in three innings, the most he has thrown since Aug. 3, 2011, against Philadelphia when he worked the final three innings of the game. Belisle is the franchise-record tying 15th starting pitcher used by the Rockies this season, the most in the majors. The 1993 expansion Rockies also used 15 starting pitchers. The last major league team to use 15 starting pitchers in a season was the 2012 San Diego Padres.

--RF Michael Cuddyer (fractured left shoulder socket) is scheduled to be activated Saturday and play for the Rockies for the first time since he was injured June 5. He completed an eight-game rehab assignment Thursday -- five games with Rookie level Grand Junction and three with Double-A Tulsa -- and returned to Coors Field on Friday. “I never had any issues with the shoulder at all,” said Cuddyer, who was injured diving for a ball while playing third base. “After three or four games, started getting my legs back underneath me and feet underneath me. Everything’s good. I‘m not saying I‘m going to come light it up. I‘m not saying I‘m going to come out and stink. But I feel normal about being on the baseball field, which is what you want to do and why I went down there for eight games is to become familiar again with playing.”

--SS Troy Tulowitzki underwent season-ending surgery to repair torn cartilage in his left hip. The surgery was performed in Vail, Colo., by Dr. Marc Philippon. “Sounds like things went well,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “He’s recovering. The doctor felt like he took care of whatever he had to take care of in there. And it was a successful surgery.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Really proud of the guys the way they stepped up tonight. We were in a really tough spot. The bullpen did a (heck) of a job giving us a chance to win against a Cy Young caliber guy.” -- Rockies manager Walt Weiss after a loss to Cincinnati on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Brett Anderson (bulging back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 6. He will undergo season-ending surgery Aug. 14.

--RF Carlos Gonzalez (left knee tendinitis and a left ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9. He will undergo season-ending surgery Aug. 18.

--RHP Christian Bergman (broken bone in left hand) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tulsa on July 29, then transferred his rehab to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Aug. 8.

--RF Michael Cuddyer (non-displaced fracture of left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He began a rehab assignment Aug. 6 with rookie-level Grand Junction, then moved his rehab to Double-A Tulsa on Aug. 12. He will be activated Aug. 16.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki (labrum in left hip) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20. He underwent a dry needling procedure on his left hip July 28 in Philadelphia. He will undergo season-ending surgery Aug. 15.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He began a throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He threw from 105 feet June 3. He threw a bullpen session in mid-June. He experienced two setbacks, and he underwent a second season-ending Tommy John surgery in July.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He does not need surgery but is facing a lengthy rehabilitation. He will get a platelet-rich plasma injection July 8. There is a chance he won’t return to action this season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

LHP Tyler Matzek

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Jordan Lyles

LHP Yohan Flande

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

LHP Boone Logan

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Nick Masset

RHP Juan Nicasio

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Mike McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Josh Rutledge

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Ben Paulsen

INF Charlie Culberson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Brandon Barnes

OF Drew Stubbs