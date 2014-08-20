Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Christian Bergman will return to the Rockies rotation on Sunday and start the final game of their nine-game homestand against the Miami Marlins. The Rockies didn’t officially announce their Sunday starter, but shortly before Tuesday’s 7-4 loss to the Kansas City Royals, the Rockies announced that left-hander Yohan Flande had been optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs. Flande’s turn in the rotation next arises on Sunday against the Marlins.

The last time Bergman started for the Rockies, he pitched three innings on June 20 against Milwaukee and didn’t come out for the fourth. That’s because Aramis Ramirez lined a ball in the third that broke a bone in Bergman’s left (non-pitching) hand, specifically the trapezium.

The Rockies selected Bergman’s contract from Colorado Springs on June 9. He went 0-1 with a 3.75 ERA in his first two starts against Atlanta and at San Francisco before giving seven runs to the Brewers that left Bergman with a 7.20 ERA.

The Rockies placed Bergman on the 60-day disabled list. He made two rehab starts for Double-A Tulsa, going 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA in nine innings, and three more for Colorado Springs. After a rough first outing, Bergman went 1-1 with a 2.08 ERA in 13 innings in his final two starts.

It makes sense for the Rockies to put Bergman back in the rotation before the rosters expand in September -- after Sunday he can also start Aug. 29 at Arizona. The whole is greater than the sum of the parts with Bergman, who does not have dazzling stuff but has plus, plus command with all his pitches and a knack for missing the barrel of the bat and a good feel for pitching.

The Rockies can watch him in two starts this month and in September as they try to determine where he fits in their 2015 plans.

The Rockies have seen enough of Flande to know any future he has with them is not as a starter. In two stints with the Rockies this season, Flande is 0-5 with a 5.52 ERA in nine games, eight starts with the Rockies. He has repeatedly had trouble going through a lineup a third time and seems best suited for a multi-inning relief role.

--LHP Rex Brothers allowed two hits, three runs and two walks in two-thirds of an inning. In his past nine games, Brothers has issued 10 walks in his past nine games, a stretch that covers eight innings and during which he has also allowed 11 hits and eight runs, all earned, for a 9.00 ERA. Brothers’ overall ERA is 5.40, the highest it has been since he had a season-high 5.47 ERA on June 4.

--RHP Christian Bergman (broken left hand) made his fourth rehab start Monday and second for Triple-A Colorado Springs. He is eligible to come off the 60-day disabled list Wednesday, but that won’t happen because he’ll be between starts and unavailable. However, it’s likely Bergman will start on Sunday in the turn that belonged to LHP Yohan Flande, who was optioned to Colorado Springs on Tuesday. Bergman is 0-2 with a 7.20 ERA in three starts, the last on June 20 when he was hit with a line drive off the bat of Milwaukee’s Aramis Ramirez and suffered a broken left trapezium bone, which is located below the thumb.

--LHP Yohan Flande was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs, two days after he started the second game of a doubleheader against Cincinnati and allowed six hits and four runs in 5 1/3 innings. The Rockies won 10-5, but he was not involved in the decision. In two stints with the Rockies this season, Flande is 0-5 with a 5.52 ERA in nine games, eight starts with the Rockies. He has repeatedly had trouble going through a lineup a third time and seems best suited for a multi-inning relief role.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 15 to repair a torn left hip labrum and had been on the 15-day disabled list since July 22, retroactive to July 20, with what originally was thought to be a left hip flexor strain. In 91 games, Tulowitzki hit .340 with 21 home runs and 52 RBIs, along with a .432 on-base percentage and a .603 slugging percentage.

--OF/1B Matt McBride had his contract selected from Triple-A Colorado Springs. He pinch hit in the ninth and flied out. McBride, 29, returns to the big leagues for the first time since playing 31 games for the Rockies in 2012, when he hit .205 (16-for-78) with two homers and 11 RBIs in 31 games. Other than four games on a rehab assignment at Rookie level Grand Junction, McBride has spent this season at Colorado Springs, where in 51 games, he has hit .305 with 11 doubles, seven homers and 35 RBIs. The Rockies acquired McBride and pitchers Drew Pomeranz, Alex White and Joe Gardner from Cleveland in the July 30, 2011 trade that sent Ubaldo Jimenez to the Indians. McBride is the only one of those players still in the Rockies organization.

--RF Carlos Gonzalez underwent surgery Monday to have his left patella tendon repaired and a bursa sac removed. Dr. Thomas Hackett performed the operation in Vail, Colo., and Rockies head trainer Keith Dugger said it won’t be known for several months whether Gonzalez will be ready for the start of spring training. Dugger said, “The fatty pad (bursa sac) was beat up and torn up. They cleaned that out. The middle third of the patella tendon was where the actual diseased tissue was. They cut that out and sewed it back together.” Gonzalez will be on crutches at least three weeks, and his left leg was placed in a straight-leg immobilizer. Dugger said, “We really won’t know how he is going to be until that 4 1/2- to 5-month mark. He might be a little delayed for spring training, but our goal is to get him there and get him ready.”

--RF Michael Cuddyer was scratched from the lineup due to left hamstring soreness. After missing 60 games due to a fractured left shoulder socket, he played his first games for the Rockies -- after appearing in eight rehab games -- in Sunday’s split doubleheader and did a lot of running while going 5-for-10 and hitting for the cycle in the second game. Rockies manager Walt Weiss said, “He took several laps around the bases, hard laps, and he came up a little sore. He had been playing on a rehab assignment, but I think he red-lined the other day. He had to run hard several times.” Rockies trainer Keith Dugger said Cuddyer told him he could play, but Dugger said, “I don’t want to risk it. That’s the bottom line.” Cuddyer is the third player in major league history to hit for the cycle in each league, joining Bob Watson and John Olerud, and the 26th to hit for the cycle twice. The only players with three career cycles are Babe Herman and Bob Meusel.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He did a nice job tonight, getting deep into the game, so he’s making strides. We’re seeing him develop in front of our eyes.” -- Rockies manager Walt Weiss, of LHP Tyler Matzek, who lost his fourth start in a row but pitched at least six innings for the ninth time in 13 career starts.

--RF Michael Cuddyer (left hamstring soreness) was scratched from the lineup Aug. 19. After missing 60 games due to a fractured left shoulder socket, he played his first games for the Rockies Aug. 17.

--RHP Christian Bergman (broken bone in left hand) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tulsa on July 29, then transferred his rehab to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Aug. 8. He made his fourth rehab start Aug. 18 and second for Triple-A Colorado Springs. He is eligible to come off the 60-day disabled list Aug. 20, but that won’t happen because he’ll be between starts and unavailable. However, it’s likely Bergman will start on Aug. 24.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki (labrum in left hip) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20. He was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on Aug. 19. He underwent a dry needling procedure on his left hip July 28 in Philadelphia. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 15.

--RF Carlos Gonzalez (left knee tendinitis and a left ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 18. Rockies head trainer Keith Dugger said it won’t be known for several months whether Gonzalez will be ready for the start of spring training.

--1B Justin Morneau (sore neck) did not play Aug. 15-18. He returned to the lineup Aug. 19.

--2B DJ LeMahieu (sore left ankle) did not play Aug. 17 and Aug. 18. He returned to the lineup Aug. 19.

--LHP Brett Anderson (bulging back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 14.

--RHP Tommy Kahnle (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He began a throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He threw from 105 feet June 3. He threw a bullpen session in mid-June. He experienced two setbacks, and he underwent a second season-ending Tommy John surgery in July.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He does not need surgery but is facing a lengthy rehabilitation. There is a chance he won’t return to action this season.

