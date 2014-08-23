Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Right fielder Michael Cuddyer did not get clearance from head trainer Keith Dugger and did not play Friday for a third straight game due to a sore left hamstring.

Cuddyer isn’t likely to return to the lineup before Sunday but is adamant about not going on the disabled list for a third time this season.

“I‘m not going on the DL,” he said before the Rockies lost 13-5 to the Miami Marlins. “You can put that in bold letters.”

Cuddyer said his hamstring is getting better, but Dugger thought there was still too much swelling and bruising to risk playing and, as Cuddyer said, do “one wrong thing.” Cuddyer said before playing he planned to test his hamstring by running during batting practice.

Rain prevented the teams from hitting outdoors on Friday. If Cuddyer were to test his hamstring Saturday that suggests he would not play until Sunday.

“I think that’d be fair to say,” Cuddyer said.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-77

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 9-9, 3.82 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Jordan Lyles, 6-1, 4.01 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Boone Logan, signed in the offseason as a free agent to a three-year, $16.5 million contract, began the ninth and gave up one hit, two walks and four runs and hit a batter in one-third of an inning. He turned over two inherited runners to Juan Nicasio and both scored when Nicasio yielded a grand slam to Marcell Ozuna. In 33 games, Logan is 2-3 with a 6.33 ERA and has allowed 29 hits, including six home runs, in 24 2/3 innings with 11 walks and 31 strikeouts.

--2B DJ LeMahieu entered Friday’s game with four hits in his past 61 at-bats, a slump that had dropped his average from .291 to .255. But he went 3-for-4, matching his season high for hits in a game. Before the game, manager Walt Weiss, typically very supportive of his players, said he thought LeMahieu would soon put the slump behind him. “He puts in a lot of work before the game,” Weiss said. “It’s important to just simplify the at-bats when you get to this point where you’re searching for it and struggling a little bit. The tendency is to over-think it and tinker with your stance and your hands and all those things. But at the end of the day, the quickest way out of it is to simplify your at-bats. DJ is putting in a lot of time, trying to grind his way through this. But I see him coming out of it.”

--1B Matt McBride hit a grand slam in the sixth Wednesday that gave the Rockies a 5-2 win over Kansas City. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, McBride is the third Rockies rookie in franchise history to hit a game-winning home run. The others were Garrett Atkins in June 2005 and Ian Stewart in August 2007.

--1B Justin Morneau hit a two-run homer in the third. It was his 14th homer of the season but his first since June 24 against St. Louis. Morneau went 130 at-bats without hitting a home run.

--LHP Franklin Morales pitched into the fifth, leaving after he failed to retire the four batters he faced, and giving up a season-high-tying six runs on eight hits and two walks with four strikeouts and one wild pitch. The start was 18th of the season for Morales and matched his shortest of the season. He also went four-plus innings on July 27 against Pittsburgh, leaving after he faced two batters in the fifth. Morales’ ERA rose to 5.32.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I missed a lot of spots. I tried to make my pitch and tried to get ground balls. Sometimes I missed my pitch and left the ball up.” -- LHP Franklin Morales, on his poor start Friday against Miami.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Michael Cuddyer (left hamstring soreness) did not play Aug. 19-22. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Christian Bergman (broken bone in left hand) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tulsa on July 29, then transferred his rehab to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Aug. 8. He made his fourth rehab start Aug. 18. Bergman likely will return to start for the Rockies on Aug. 24.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki (labrum in left hip) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He underwent a dry needling procedure on his left hip July 28 in Philadelphia. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 15.

--RF Carlos Gonzalez (left knee tendinitis and a left ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 18. Rockies head trainer Keith Dugger said it won’t be known for several months whether Gonzalez will be ready for the start of spring training.

--LHP Brett Anderson (bulging back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 14.

--RHP Tommy Kahnle (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He began a throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He threw from 105 feet June 3. He threw a bullpen session in mid-June. He experienced two setbacks, and he underwent a second season-ending Tommy John surgery in July.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He does not need surgery but is facing a lengthy rehabilitation. There is a chance he won’t return to action this season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

LHP Tyler Matzek

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Jordan Lyles

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

LHP Boone Logan

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Nick Masset

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Brooks Brown

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Mike McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Josh Rutledge

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Charlie Culberson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Brandon Barnes

OF Drew Stubbs

OF/INF Matt McBride