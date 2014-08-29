Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- Veteran first baseman Justin Morneau remains a member of the Rockies, which begs the question: Is this what Colorado management wants?

The Rockies were mum Thursday on a CBS Sports report that Morneau had been claimed off waivers by the Milwaukee Brewers. The report went on to say the Rockies, unhappy with what the Brewers were offering for the National League’s leading hitter, pulled Morneau off waivers and went about business as usual, slotting him third in Thursday’s batting order.

The fact that the Brewers were awarded the negotiating rights to Morneau through the waiver process indicates two things:

The 12 National League teams with worse records than the Brewers had passed on claiming Morneau, who has a year remaining on his two-year, $12.5 million contract.

And secondly, Morneau’s name never made it to the two NL clubs (Washington and the Los Angeles Dodgers) with better records than the Brewers, nor to any of the American League teams.

So it’s possible the Rockies had an intended target in the waiver process, one with whom a trade agreement already was in place.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-80

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Christian Bergman, 1-0, 6.75 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Josh Collmenter, 9-7, 4.05 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Christian Bergman will make his fifth major league start Friday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks fully understanding his secret to success: Limit walks. The young right-hander had many more hits allowed (32) than innings pitched (21 1-3) in his first four starts, yet has two quality starts and a win already to his record. That’s due in large part to having allowed only six walks in those four starts, including none in his second outing, a six-inning effort against the San Francisco Giants on June 14. Only three other Rockies pitchers have ever not allowed a walk in his first or second career start. Bergman has never faced the Diamondbacks.

--RHP Jordan Lyles followed in the footsteps of three teammates in the Rockies starting rotation Thursday, pitching well enough to win against the San Francisco Giants. Alas, like LHP Jorge De La Rosa on Tuesday and LHP Franklin Morales on Wednesday, Lyles had nothing but decent stats to show for what on many nights would have been a winning effort. Lyles allowed only four hits in six innings, but three runs were two too many on an afternoon when the Rockies were held to one. The loss was his first on the road this season.

--1B Justin Morneau was back in the Rockies lineup Thursday after reportedly having been claimed off waivers by the Milwaukee Brewers. According to a CBS Sports report, the Brewers and Rockies could not come to a trade agreement after the claim, prompting Colorado to pull the veteran back from waivers. Morneau has one more year remaining on a two-year, $12.5 million deal. He went 0-for-4 in the 4-1 loss to the San Francisco average, with his average dropping to .314.

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa threw long toss in the outfield before Thursday’s series finale against the San Francisco Giants and, fittingly, gave Rockies manager a thumbs-up regarding his availability to make his next start Sunday in Arizona. De La Rosa had to be pulled from Tuesday’s 3-0 loss in the sixth inning after jamming his left (pitching hand) thumb while batting. He had pitched five shutout innings before suffering the injury.

--C Jackson Williams made his first major league start Thursday and made it a memorable one by recording his first major league hit. Williams, who made his big-league debut as a defensive replacement Wednesday night, followed up a third-inning strikeout with a fifth-inning single up the middle off San Francisco Giants RHP Yusmeiro Petit. Williams also walked in the eighth inning. In three plate appearances, he was already more productive than the teammate who had started the first three games of the series, C Michael McKenry, who went 1-for-11 against the Giants.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When we get a good start, we haven’t scored runs. You know how that goes. We’ve had a hard time putting it all together.” -- Rockies manager Walt Weiss after a loss to San Francisco on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa (jammed left thumb) left his Aug. 26 start due to the ailment. The injury is not considered serious, and he is not expected to miss a turn in the rotation.

--C Wilin Rosario (left wrist inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 23. He is expected to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 25. Logan is on the DL for the fourth time this year, and he might be shut down for the season.

--RF Michael Cuddyer (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki (labrum in left hip) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He underwent a dry needling procedure on his left hip July 28 in Philadelphia. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 15.

--RF Carlos Gonzalez (left knee tendinitis and a left ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 24. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 18. Rockies trainer Keith Dugger said it wouldn’t be known for several months whether Gonzalez will be ready for the start of spring training.

--LHP Brett Anderson (bulging back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 14.

--RHP Tommy Kahnle (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He began a throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He threw from 105 feet June 3. He threw a bullpen session in mid-June. He experienced two setbacks, and he underwent a second season-ending Tommy John surgery in July.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He does not need surgery but is facing a lengthy rehabilitation. There is a chance he won’t return to action this season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

LHP Tyler Matzek

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Jordan Lyles

RHP Christian Bergman

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Nick Masset

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Brooks Brown

LHP Christian Friedrich

CATCHERS:

Mike McKenry

Jackson Williams

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Josh Rutledge

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Charlie Culberson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Brandon Barnes

OF Drew Stubbs

OF/INF Matt McBride