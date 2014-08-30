Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- The Colorado Rockies lead the National League in batting average and slugging percentage and are third in runs, but it is hard to prove that when they do not play at Coors Field.

The Rockies rank 29th in the majors with 223 runs scored on the road, only three more than light-hitting San Diego. They had only six hits and two runs in a 5-2 loss to Arizona on Friday, and Diamondbacks starter Josh Collmenter retired 18 straight batters after giving up a leadoff single to right fielder Charlie Blackmon in the first inning.

Colorado manager Walt Weiss believes the picture it is not as black-and-white as it seems, that it is not so much hitting but pitching at Coors Field that skews the home-road numbers.

”The biggest factor, and I’ve always said this, is that the opposing pitcher is much more vulnerable at our place,“ Weiss said. ”That’s the number one factor. People try to make it more about our hitters (on the road) and what they are not doing. That may be a factor. But the biggest factor is that we are facing a different guy at our place than we are on the road.

”A curveball may not have quite as much break in the thinner mile-high air, but Weiss believes it is more a mental thing. It gets in their heads. It is not a comfortable place to pitch. The reputation of the park precedes itself. Pitchers come in there and they are very uncomfortable.

“I think it is true that the ball doesn’t move quite the same in Denver as it does on the road. But I think too much is made of that. Guys with good breaking balls have good breaking balls in Denver. If your breaking ball is your third best pitch and it is a marginal pitch to begin with, it is going to be a bad braking ball in Denver. I think the whole mental thing makes the opposing pitcher more vulnerable.”

A few Rockies have hit well on the road. First baseman Justin Morneau is hitting .310 at home and .319 on the road.

”It’s not like it can’t be done,“ Weiss said. It takes discipline. It takes a sound approach.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-81

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Tyler Matzek, 3-9, 5.14 ERA) at Diamondbacks (LHP VIdal Nuno (2-8, 4.66 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Christian Bergman gave up only two hits and one run in 5 1/3 innings in a no-decision Friday. He did not give up a hit until opposing starter RHP Josh Collmenter doubled with two outs in the fifth inning, and the only run charged against him was when reliever Christian Freidrich threw a wild pitch with an in inherited runner on third base and two outs in the sixth. “He’s got a sneaky fastball.,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. “The ball gets on you as a hitter. So he can beat the bat even though it is not 95 miles per hour.” Bergman, 1-2 with a 5.74 ERA in five starts, made his second start since coming off the disabled list. He walked four. “I didn’t even know I had a no-hitter going with all the base runners running around,” Bergman said. “I made pitches when I needed to make them to get out of those jams. After the first few innings I settled in and found that release point.”

--CF Charlie Blackmon had 59 RBIs from the No. 1 spot in the batting order after driving in the second Rockies’ run in a 5-2 loss to Arizona on Friday. He has the most in the majors from the leadoff spot, and all 15 of his homers have come from there. St. Louis 2B Matt Carpenter has 50 RBIs hitting first. Blackmon opened the season with a six-hit game against the D-backs.

--LHP Rex Brothers walked the bases loaded to take the loss in a 5-2 defeat Friday, walking the only three batters he faced. Of the 17 pitches he threw, five were strikes. “A tremendously bad performance on my part,” said Brothers, 4-6 with a 5.86 ERA “I don’t have any excuse. It was ridiculous. There is no room for that especially the way the guys played tonight.” Brothers threw four straight breaking balls in the dirt after reaching an 0-2 count on Arizona RF David Incirate. One of those pitches one-hopped catcher Michael McKendry and ricocheted back to where Brothers caught it on the fly. “The last couple of times he had thrown the ball well and it looked like he had turn the corner, but he struggled tonight with his command,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. Brothers has 38 walks in 50 2/3 innings.

--OF Brandon Barnes’ pinch-hit single to load the bases in the seventh inning Friday was his 16th pinch hit of the season, the most in the major leagues. He is 6-for-10 as a pinch-hitter against Arizona this season.

--3B Nolan Arenado’s RBI double in the seventh inning Friday was his 22nd extra-base hit since the All-Star break, the most in the National League and one behind major league leader Los Angeles Angels OF Josh Hamilton.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “A tremendously bad performance on my part. I don’t have any excuse. It was ridiculous. There is no room for that especially the way the guys played tonight.” -- Colorado LHP Rex Brothers, who walked all three men he faced to take the loss in Arizona’s 5-2 victory.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa (jammed left thumb) left his Aug. 26 start due to the ailment. The injury is not considered serious, and he is not expected to miss a turn in the rotation.

--C Wilin Rosario (left wrist inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 23. He is expected to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 25. Logan is on the DL for the fourth time this year, and he might be shut down for the season.

--RF Michael Cuddyer (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki (labrum in left hip) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He underwent a dry needling procedure on his left hip July 28 in Philadelphia. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 15.

--RF Carlos Gonzalez (left knee tendinitis and a left ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 24. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 18. Rockies trainer Keith Dugger said it wouldn’t be known for several months whether Gonzalez will be ready for the start of spring training.

--LHP Brett Anderson (bulging back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 14.

--RHP Tommy Kahnle (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He began a throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He threw from 105 feet June 3. He threw a bullpen session in mid-June. He experienced two setbacks, and he underwent a second season-ending Tommy John surgery in July.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He does not need surgery but is facing a lengthy rehabilitation. There is a chance he won’t return to action this season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

LHP Tyler Matzek

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Jordan Lyles

RHP Christian Bergman

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Nick Masset

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Brooks Brown

LHP Christian Friedrich

CATCHERS:

Mike McKenry

Jackson Williams

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Josh Rutledge

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Charlie Culberson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Brandon Barnes

OF Drew Stubbs

OF/INF Matt McBride