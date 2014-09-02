Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- The journey began for infielder Rafael Ynoa in the Dominican Summer League. He played there in 2006 and 2007 and then came to the United States, where he toiled for six more seasons in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ organization.

After 2013, Ynoa signed a minor league contract with the Colorado Rockies. He spent this season at Triple-A Colorado Springs. On Monday, Ynoa, 27, finally made his major league debut -- a very memorable one, as it turned out.

All told, it took Ynoa nine years and 2,765 at-bats to get to the big leagues.

In the Rockies’ 10-9, walk-off win over the San Francisco Giants, Ynoa entered the game at second base on a double switch in the fifth. In the bottom of that inning, he led off with an infield single, one of two such hits for the switch-hitter, who went 3-for-4. He drove in a run with his second hit, a single to left-center.

Ynoa became the 15th Rockies player to have multiple hits in his major league debut and the second this year. First baseman Ben Paulsen did it on July 21 against Washington.

Ynoa is just the third Rockies player to collect three or more hits in his major league debut, the last being pitcher Jason Jennings on Aug. 23, 2001, at the New York Mets. Ynoa also became the first player since Brandon Boggs of the Texas Rangers on April 29, 2008, to get a hit from each side of the plate in his first two plate appearances.

This year at Colorado Springs, Ynoa hit .297 with 31 doubles, five home runs, 32 RBI and 66 runs in 115 games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-83

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Yusmeiro Petit, 4-3, 3.44 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Jordan Lyles, 6-2, 4.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Ben Paulsen was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs to begin his third stint with the Rockies after 12 previous games with them. He had a pinch-hit single in the completed portion of a May 22 suspended game and gave the Rockies a 9-7 lead with a pinch-hit two-run homer in the seventh in the regularly scheduled game Monday. He is hitting .417 (15-for-36) with four doubles, two homers and six RBIs. The Rockies selected Paulsen’s contract from Colorado Springs on July 21, optioned him there July 29 and recalled him again Aug. 10. Paulsen was due to be optioned Aug. 16, but when the game that day with the Reds was postponed, he was added to roster as the 26th man for the second game of an Aug. 17 doubleheader and optioned after that game. At Colorado Springs, Paulsen hit .294 in 117 games with 32 doubles, 20 home runs, 76 RBIs and 76 runs.

--LHP Yohan Flande was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs for his third stint this season with the Rockies. He will work out of the bullpen. He relieved LHP Franklin Morales with the bases loaded and one out in the fifth and gave up a two-run double but worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings Monday. In 10 games, nine starts, with the Rockies this season, Flande is 0-5 with a 5.32 ERA. The Rockies selected his contract from Colorado Springs on June 25, hours before Flande made his major league debut against St. Louis. He was optioned to Colorado Springs on July 8, recalled on July 22 and optioned again to Colorado Springs on Aug. 19. At Colorado Springs, Flande went 3-11 with a 5.60 ERA in 18 games, 16 starts.

--INF Rafael Ynoa had his contract selected from Triple-A Colorado Springs after his first experience this year at that level. He made his major league debut Monday, entering the game on a double switch in the fifth and going 3-for-4 with an RBI. In 115 games at Colorado Springs, Ynoa, 27, hit .297 with 31 doubles, five home runs, 32 RBI and 66 runs.

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list to make room on the 40-man roster for INF Rafael Ynoz. Logan was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 25, his fourth DL stint this season and third due to left elbow inflammation. Logan was not going to be able to pitch again this season, so moving him to the 60-day DL is more a matter of paperwork than anything medical. In 35 games this year, Logan went 2-3 with four blown saves and a 6.84 ERA. He was a free agent after the 2013 season, and the Rockies signed him to a three-year, $16.5 million contract, the largest contract they ever gave a relief pitcher.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The bottom line is the guys keep fighting, regardless of where we’re at in the standings. Giving up four in the first after losing that suspended game was a tough way to go. Got down 7-2, still no quit.” -- Manager Walt Weiss, after the Rockies rallied for a 10-9 win over the San Francisco Giants in the regularly scheduled game Monday. Earlier in the day, the Giants won the completion of a suspended game, 4-2.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Wilin Rosario (left wrist inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 23. He is expected to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RF Michael Cuddyer (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24.

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. Logan is on the DL for the fourth time this year, and he is out for the season.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki (labrum in left hip) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He underwent a dry needling procedure on his left hip July 28 in Philadelphia. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 15.

--RF Carlos Gonzalez (left knee tendinitis and a left ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 24. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 18. Rockies trainer Keith Dugger said it wouldn’t be known for several months whether Gonzalez will be ready for the start of spring training.

--LHP Brett Anderson (bulging back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 14.

--RHP Tommy Kahnle (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He began a throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He threw from 105 feet June 3. He threw a bullpen session in mid-June. He experienced two setbacks, and he underwent a second season-ending Tommy John surgery in July.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He does not need surgery but is facing a lengthy rehabilitation. There is a chance he won’t return to action this season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

LHP Tyler Matzek

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Jordan Lyles

RHP Christian Bergman

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Nick Masset

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Brooks Brown

LHP Christian Friedrich

LHP Yohan Flande

CATCHERS:

Mike McKenry

Jackson Williams

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Josh Rutledge

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Charlie Culberson

INF Rafael Ynoa

INF Ben Paulsen

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Brandon Barnes

OF Drew Stubbs

OF/INF Matt McBride