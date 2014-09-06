Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Before Tyler Matzek made personal history Friday with his first complete game and first shutout, a three-hitter as the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 3-0, Colorado Rockies manager Walt Weiss praised the 23-year-old left-hander for his growth.

“His maturity and his poise for me is what stood out,” Weiss said. “All the guys that get here have ability. So I knew he had a good arm and knew he had a good slider. But that only goes so far in this league. His ability to understand how to attack a hitter and how to put sequences together to pitch with traffic -- he’s beyond his years when it comes to those things.”

Matzek threw first-pitch strikes to 25 of the 31 San Diego batters he faced and threw 103 pitches, matching his career high from his most recent outing, and 75 strikes.

Matzek extended his scoreless streak to 21 consecutive innings and won his third straight start. In those victories, Matzek has a 0.78 ERA (23 innings, two earned runs) with 17 strikeouts and six walks. Overall, Matzek is 5-9 with a 4.32 ERA.

Matzek struck out six San Diego batters and walked one. He did not allow a runner to reach second base until Abraham Almonte, who had one of two singles off Matzek, led off the ninth inning with a double. Left fielder Corey Dickerson took a poor route to the ball, which sailed over his head. Matzek got Alexi Amarista to ground to first, moving Almonte to third. Yangervis Solarte hit a soft liner to second base, and Matzek ended the game by getting Rene Rivera to fly out to center.

Matzek ended the eighth by striking out pitcher Adam Moore with a 95-mph fastball, an indication to Weiss that Matzek was still strong enough to pitch the ninth. Weiss said if the Padres had gotten a second baserunner aboard in that inning, he would have brought in closer LaTroy Hawkins. But Matzek, who got 12 outs on ground balls, made sure that didn’t happen.

“The slider was doing really good,” Matzek said. “Ground balls with the changeup were a big point for me. That was a huge pitch for me. And locating the fastball. When you can do that, the other stuff becomes a lot better.”

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-84

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Padres (RHP Joe Wieland, 2014 debut) at Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 13-10, 4.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Charlie Blackmon went 2-for-3 with one RBI, two stolen bases in three attempts and was hit by a pitch. He has 64 RBIs from the leadoff spot, the most in the majors. Blackmon also had his first career multi-stolen-base game. It’s the third time this season a Rockies player has had such a game. Corey Dickerson was the last with two stolen bases July 18 at Pittsburgh.

--3B Nolan Arenado went 1-for-4 with a home run and one RBI. The home run was his 16th of the season and gave him home runs in consecutive games for the sixth time in his career and third time this season. He also had consecutive games with a homer on July 26-27 against Pittsburgh and April 21-22 against San Francisco.

--CF Drew Stubbs gave the Rockies a 1-0 lead in the first when he hit his 14th home run and finished 1-for-4. The home run was Stubbs’ 200th career extra-base hit. In his past 29 home games, Stubbs is hitting .340 (32-for-94) with 15 extra-base hits -- seven doubles and eight homers.

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa, who could have been a free agent after this season, signed a two-year, $25 million contract. The deal was announced late Wednesday night, and the Rockies were off Thursday. De La Rosa, 33, has thrived at Coors Field where he is 44-14 (.759) with a 4.04 ERA in 77 games, including 73 starts. The 44 wins and .759 winning percentage at Coors Field are tops in franchise history, and De La Rosa’s home winning percentage since 2008 is second only to that Zack Greinke’s .778 (58-17). “His run of success here is almost absurd,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said of De La Rosa.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re seeing the kid get better and better with just about every start. His last three have been really good.” -- Colorado manager Walt Weiss on Tyler Matzek, the winning pitcher in the Rockies’ victory over the Padres on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Wilin Rosario (left wrist inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 23. He is expected to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RF Michael Cuddyer (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24.

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. Logan is on the DL for the fourth time this year, and he is out for the season.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki (labrum in left hip) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He underwent a dry needling procedure on his left hip July 28 in Philadelphia. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 15.

--RF Carlos Gonzalez (left knee tendinitis and a left ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 24. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 18. Rockies trainer Keith Dugger said it wouldn’t be known for several months whether Gonzalez will be ready for the start of spring training.

--LHP Brett Anderson (bulging back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 14.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He began a throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He threw from 105 feet June 3. He threw a bullpen session in mid-June. He experienced two setbacks, and he underwent a second season-ending Tommy John surgery in July.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He does not need surgery but is facing a lengthy rehabilitation. There is a chance he won’t return to action this season.

