Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Right fielder Michael Cuddyer (left hamstring strain) will come off the 15-day disabled list Monday when he is eligible to be activated and the Colorado Rockies begin a series against the Mets at New York.

And manager Walt Weiss plans on plugging Cuddyer back in the lineup.

“Cuddy’s going to play,” Weiss said before the Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 6-0. “He’s meant a lot to this club. He’s had a tough year physically, but when he’s on the field he still performs at the highest level. At the elite level. He’s been one of our productive and consistent hitters.”

Cuddyer, who led the National League in batting last year with a .331 average, has played just 34 games this season and is hitting .331 (43-for-130) with six home runs and 19 RBI. He also has a .380 on-base percentage and a .546 slugging percentage.

Cuddyer has been on the disabled list three times this season. He went on the disabled list April 21 retroactive to April 18 with a left hamstring strain and was activated May 20. That strain was just above the knee. Cuddyer’s latest strain was higher up in the belly of the hamstring.

On June 9, Cuddyer was placed on the disabled list retroactive to June 6 with a fractured left socket, an injury he sustained while playing third base June 5 and diving for a ground ball. Cuddyer was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 21. He was activated Aug. 16 and injured one week later running out a ball in a pinch-hit appearance.

Cuddyer, 35, is in the final season of his three-year, $31.5 million contract. He can be a free agent this fall, and the Rockies must weigh Cuddyer’s age and injury history and, of course, what he’s seeking financially, when deciding whether to re-sign him.

“I would like to see him back here,” Weiss said. “I think he means so much to our club, in ways that go beyond the stat sheet. We’re always going to have a relatively young team, because of the market we’re in and our payroll. I think it’s even more important to have guys set an example in the clubhouse and play the game. There’s none better than him.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-84

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Jordan Lyles, 6-2, 4.35 ERA) at Mets (LHP Jonathon Niese, 8-10, 3.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Wilin Rosario (left wrist inflammation) was activated from the 15-day disabled list. He pinch hit in the eighth and doubled. It has been a tough year for Rosario, who is hitting .250 in 92 games with 10 homers and 43 RBIs in 332 at-bats and has been charged with 12 passed balls and has made six errors. Rosario spent two weeks on the disabled list in May with Type-B influenza and then injured his wrist in early June. Manager Walt Weiss said he just wanted to see Rosario “finish strong” to have confidence going into the offseason and “get his stroke back to where it’s been.” Rosario hit 21 homers in 449 at-bats last season and 28 homers in 396 at-bats in 2013. Those are the two highest single-season home run totals in Rockies history for a catcher.

--RF Ben Paulsen made his second career start at that position. He left in the sixth after getting hit with a pitch from Tyson Ross in the right elbow. Paulsen is a first baseman by trade and has made his other seven career starts at that position. Paulsen had one play and caught a routine fly ball off the bat of Rene Rivera to end the first. Paulsen’s first career start in RF was also in a day game on Wednesday. He played his final four games in RF at Triple-A Colorado Springs before returning to the Rockies on Sept. 1. Before his start on Wednesday, Paulsen had not practiced playing the carom in the right-field corner and was slow reacting to a ball there but that did not result in giving up an extra base on a hit. He came out for early work to work, among other things, on that aspect of right field before Saturday’s game. Manager Walt Weiss said, “I was impressed with him the last time I put him out there. It was a tough day. I probably picked the toughest time of the year to throw him in right field. I think he’s going to be fine out there. Like I tell the guys when I put them out of position, ‘If you mess up, it’s my fault. You’ve got nothing to lose.’ ”

--LF Corey Dickerson went 2-for-4 with a double to extend his hitting streak to nine games. At Coors Field this season, Dickerson, who is batting .315 overall, is hitting .365 (76-for-208) with 18 doubles, four triples, 13 homers, 46 RBIs and 43 runs scored. On the road, Dickerson is hitting .254 (44-for-173) with eight doubles, nine homers, 22 RBIs and 25 runs scored.

--LHP Franklin Morales allowed four singles with two walks and six strikeouts in six scoreless innings. He won for the first time in eight starts since July 8 against the Padres and broke a three-game losing streak. This was Morales’ first scoreless start of the season and the fifth of six innings or more his career, the last coming June 28, 2012, when he worked seven scoreless innings at Seattle.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If I had to give back my three-run homer for catching a shutout, I’d do it every day of the week. I take more pride in what I do behind the plate than what I do at the plate.” -- Rockies C Jackson Williams after his first career MLB home run in a win over San Diego on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Michael Cuddyer (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He is expected to be activated and play Sept. 8.

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. Logan is on the DL for the fourth time this year, and he is out for the season.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki (labrum in left hip) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He underwent a dry needling procedure on his left hip July 28 in Philadelphia. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 15.

--RF Carlos Gonzalez (left knee tendinitis and a left ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 24. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 18. Rockies trainer Keith Dugger said it wouldn’t be known for several months whether Gonzalez will be ready for the start of spring training.

--LHP Brett Anderson (bulging back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 14.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He began a throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He threw from 105 feet June 3. He threw a bullpen session in mid-June. He experienced two setbacks, and he underwent a second season-ending Tommy John surgery in July.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He does not need surgery but is facing a lengthy rehabilitation. There is a chance he won’t return to action this season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

LHP Tyler Matzek

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Jordan Lyles

RHP Christian Bergman

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Nick Masset

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Brooks Brown

LHP Christian Friedrich

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP Rob Scahill

RHP Tommy Kahnle

CATCHERS:

Mike McKenry

Jackson Williams

Wilin Rosario

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Josh Rutledge

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Charlie Culberson

INF Rafael Ynoa

INF Ben Paulsen

INF/OF Kyle Parker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Brandon Barnes

OF Drew Stubbs

OF/INF Matt McBride