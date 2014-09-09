Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The Colorado Rockies have two players vying for the National League batting title. Defending NL batting champion Michael Cuddyer wasted no time Monday proving he likely would have made it a three-way Rockies race if his body would have cooperated.

The Rockies activated Cuddyer from the 15-day disabled list Monday, when the first baseman returned in impressive fashion by homering in his first at-bat of the Rockies’ 3-2 loss to the New York Mets at Citi Field.

The homer was the only hit of the night for Cuddyer, who is hitting .328 with seven homers and 20 RBIs while being limited to 35 games due to three stints on the disabled list.

Cuddyer hit for the cycle on Aug. 17, one day after he returned from missing 59 games due to a left shoulder fracture. But he went back on the disabled list on Aug. 23 due to a left hamstring strain -- the same ailment that cost him 25 games from April 21 through May 20.

“Elite player,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said Monday afternoon. “He’s shown that, when he’s been healthy this year when he’s been on the field.”

Cuddyer, who hit .331 last season to win his first batting title, will watch as Rockies first baseman Justin Morneau and left fielder Corey Dickerson vie to succeed him as NL batting champ.

Morneau, who had the night off Monday, leads the NL with a .316 average. Dickerson is hitting .313 after his 1-for-5 effort Monday but doesn’t have enough plate appearances to qualify for the title. He needs to collect 76 plate appearances over the final 18 games to qualify.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-85

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Christian Bergman, 2-2, 5.23 ERA) at Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 7-6, 2.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Christian Bergman will look to win his third straight decision when he takes the mound for the Rockies on Tuesday night in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Bergman earned the win in his most recent start last Wednesday, when he gave up two runs on nine hits while walking none and striking out none over six innings in the Rockies’ 9-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants. In three starts since returning from the disabled list on Aug. 24, Bergman is 2-0 with a 3.57 ERA as he’s lowered his overall ERA from 7.20 to 5.23. This will be the seventh big league start for Bergman, who has never faced the Mets.

--1B/OF Michael Cuddyer was activated from the 15-day disabled list Monday and homered in his first at-bat in the second inning of the Rockies’ 3-2 loss to the Mets. It was the only hit in four at-bats for Cuddyer, who returned to the Rockies after missing the minimum amount of time due to a left hamstring strain. Cuddyer has played in just 35 games for the Rockies this season due to hamstring and shoulder injuries but is hitting .328 with seven homers and 20 RBIs.

--LF Corey Dickerson inched closer to reaching the number of plate appearances needed to qualify for the National League batting title Monday, when he went 1-for-5 in the Rockies’ 3-2 loss to the Mets. Dickerson is hitting .313, which, if he had enough plate appearances to qualify for the batting title, would place him just .003 behind Rockies 1B Justin Morneau for the National League lead. Dickerson has 426 plate appearances, 21 shy of the minimum required through 144 games. Assuming the Rockies play 162 games, Dickerson needs to reach 502 plate appearances to qualify for the batting title, which means he must average 4.3 plate appearances over the Rockies’ final 18 games. Dickerson also has 22 homers and 68 RBIs this year.

--3B Nolan Arenado continued his hot hitting Monday, when he went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in the eighth inning of the Rockies’ 3-2 loss to the Mets. Arenado’s homer was his fourth in his last five games and briefly gave the Rockies a 2-1 lead. He is hitting .293 overall with 18 homers and 60 RBI in 106 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Elite player. He’s shown that, when he’s been healthy this year when he’s been on the field.” -- Rockies manager Walt Weiss, of RF Michael Cuddyer, who belted a homer Monday after being activated from DL.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Michael Cuddyer (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He was activated Sept. 8.

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. Logan is on the DL for the fourth time this year, and he is out for the season.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki (labrum in left hip) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He underwent a dry needling procedure on his left hip July 28 in Philadelphia. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 15.

--RF Carlos Gonzalez (left knee tendinitis and a left ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 24. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 18. Rockies trainer Keith Dugger said it wouldn’t be known for several months whether Gonzalez will be ready for the start of spring training.

--LHP Brett Anderson (bulging back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 14.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He began a throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He threw from 105 feet June 3. He threw a bullpen session in mid-June. He experienced two setbacks, and he underwent a second season-ending Tommy John surgery in July.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He does not need surgery but is facing a lengthy rehabilitation. There is a chance he won’t return to action this season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

LHP Tyler Matzek

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Jordan Lyles

RHP Christian Bergman

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Nick Masset

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Brooks Brown

LHP Christian Friedrich

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP Rob Scahill

RHP Tommy Kahnle

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Mike McKenry

Jackson Williams

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Josh Rutledge

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Charlie Culberson

INF Rafael Ynoa

INF Ben Paulsen

INF/OF Kyle Parker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Brandon Barnes

OF Drew Stubbs

OF/INF Matt McBride