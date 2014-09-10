Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Colorado Rockies manager Walt Weiss dubbed rookie right-hander Christian Bergman “a crafty right-hander -- if there’s such a thing.”

If there is, the perfect spot for him is with the Rockies.

Bergman continued to impress the Rockies on Tuesday, when he took a hard-luck loss after allowing two runs on six hits over six innings as the Rockies fell to the New York Mets, 2-0, at Citi Field.

Bergman walked none and struck out one, which has become standard for him: In seven big league starts, he has walked just seven while striking out only 17 batters in 38 2/3 innings.

Such numbers aren’t going to wow anyone in an era of triple-digit fastballs and record-breaking strikeout rates. But an unheralded pitcher -- Bergman was a 24th-round draft pick in 2010 out of Cal-Irvine -- who throws strikes, allows his defense to work behind him and possesses a placid demeanor is tailor-made for homer-happy Coors Field, the Rockies’ home park.

“He’s not a guy that’s going to light up the gun, but he’s got a good feel for pitching,” Weiss said Tuesday afternoon. “Pretty unflappable as a young pitcher. He’s shown that in his brief time up here. He’s a guy that’s always had to prove people wrong. He wasn’t a high pick. He’s that guy that every time he takes the mound, he’s got to prove that he can do it. And he’s been doing that.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-86

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Tyler Matzek, 5-9, 4.32 ERA) at Mets (RHP Rafael Montero, 0-3, 5.23 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Tyler Matzek will look to build off the best start of his career when he takes the mound for the Rockies on Wednesday night in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Matzek authored his first shutout and first complete game last Friday, when he limited the San Diego Padres to three hits and one walk while striking out three in leading the Rockies to a 3-0 win. It was the third win in as many starts for Matzek, who has thrown 21 2/3 scoreless innings dating back to the second inning against the San Francisco Giants on Aug. 25. Matzek lowered his ERA from 5.38 to 4.32 in that span. He has allowed two runs or less while pitching at least six innings six times in 17 big league starts. Matzek has never faced the Mets.

--C Wilin Rosario returned to the starting lineup Tuesday, when he went 1-for-4 in the Rockies’ 2-0 loss to the Mets. Rosario was activated from the 15-day disabled list Sunday after missing 10 games with left wrist inflammation. He entered Monday’s 3-2 loss as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning and caught the remainder of the game. Rosario is hitting .249 with 10 homers and 43 RBIs in 94 games this year.

--3B Nolan Arenado went 1-for-3 with a fourth-inning double Tuesday in the Rockies’ 2-0 loss to the Mets. Arenado has a six-game hitting streak, during which he is hitting .280 (7-of-25) with four homers and seven RBIs. Overall this season he is hitting .294 with 18 homers and 60 RBIs in 107 games.

--RHP Christian Bergman pitched well in defeat Tuesday, when he took the loss after giving up two runs on six hits and no walks while striking out one over six innings as the Rockies fell to the Mets 2-0. Bergman allowed just five runs over 17 1/3 innings in his last three starts, a stretch in which he has lowered his overall ERA from 6.75 to 4.89. He is 2-3 in seven starts this year for the Rockies.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We made some noise late but couldn’t get the big hit.” -- Rockies manager Walt Weiss after a loss to the Mets on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. Logan is on the DL for the fourth time this year, and he is out for the season.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki (labrum in left hip) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He underwent a dry needling procedure on his left hip July 28 in Philadelphia. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 15.

--RF Carlos Gonzalez (left knee tendinitis and a left ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 24. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 18. Rockies trainer Keith Dugger said it wouldn’t be known for several months whether Gonzalez will be ready for the start of spring training.

--LHP Brett Anderson (bulging back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 14.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He began a throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He threw from 105 feet June 3. He threw a bullpen session in mid-June. He experienced two setbacks, and he underwent a second season-ending Tommy John surgery in July.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He does not need surgery but is facing a lengthy rehabilitation. There is a chance he won’t return to action this season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

LHP Tyler Matzek

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Jordan Lyles

RHP Christian Bergman

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Nick Masset

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Brooks Brown

LHP Christian Friedrich

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP Rob Scahill

RHP Tommy Kahnle

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Mike McKenry

Jackson Williams

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Josh Rutledge

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Charlie Culberson

INF Rafael Ynoa

INF Ben Paulsen

INF/OF Kyle Parker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Brandon Barnes

OF Drew Stubbs

OF/INF Matt McBride