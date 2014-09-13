Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Even without its two best players, shortstop Troy Tulowitzki and left fielder Carlos Gonzalez, Colorado trots out a lineup which must be respected.

But at the end of what will be their fourth straight losing season, the Rockies have suddenly stopped hitting. Friday night’s 5-1 loss to St. Louis and ace right-hander Adam Wainwright was the latest in a long, futile week.

Colorado has scored just one run -- that coming Friday in the third inning on an RBI double by Nolan Arenado -- in the last 28 innings. Few teams in baseball have such dramatic home-road splits as the Rockies, but even by their standards, this is extreme.

Manager Walt Weiss said after the game that he felt his team had a good approach against Wainwright, but the NL’s All-Star Game starter retired the last 16 men he faced with just 55 pitches, although a handful of those outs were hard-hit.

Second baseman D.J. LeMahieu used frustrating three times in a two-minute interview to describe his feelings.

“We’re trying to finish the season strong and we’re playing against a team which is playing for something,” LeMahieu said. “But it’s frustrating when you’re not scoring runs.”

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-88

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Franklin Morales, 6-7, 5.21 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Shelby Miller, 9-9, 3.83 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa fell behind 3-0 before getting an out and pitched well after that, but the early hole was too much for Colorado to climb out of and it resulted in De La Rosa’s 11th loss. He retired eight in a row after allowing a 467-foot homer to Matt Holliday in the first, getting good mileage from his splitter. De La Rosa made his team-high 30th start of the year, making him the only pitcher on the staff to reach that number.

--LHP Franklin Morales gets his first career start against St. Louis Saturday night. Morales’ previous two appearances against the Cardinals have been in relief, including two innings on June 23, when he gave up a three-run homer to Matt Adams. Morales is coming off a 6-0 win Sunday over San Diego, when he worked six innings, allowing just four hits with six strikeouts.

--LHP Boone Logan (elbow) underwent season-ending surgery Thursday to remove a small bone chip. Logan pitched 35 games this year, going 2-3 with a 6.84 ERA and allowing six homers in his 25 innings. He fanned 32 hitters against 11 walks, but just couldn’t keep the ball in the ballpark.

--1B Justin Morneau (left side intercostal soreness) departed after the top of the sixth inning. Morneau started the night as the National League’s leading hitter at .317, but was hitless in three at-bats, making him 0-for-7 in his career against Adam Wainwright. The Rockies said Morneau is day-to-day.

--CF Charlie Blackmon collected a pair of hits, both to lead off innings, and scored the team’s only run in the third. Blackmon has 41 multi-hit games this year and is hitting .333 in the first inning, including eight doubles. He’s 4-for-6 in his brief career against Wainwright.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought we had better at-bats tonight than in the New York series. We had a lot of good at-bats where we made hard outs. But it’s frustrating when you’re not scoring runs.” -- Rockies 2B DJ LeMahieu after a loss to St. Louis on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Justin Morneau (left side intercostal soreness) departed after the top of the sixth inning Sept. 12. The Rockies said Morneau is day-to-day.

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. Logan is on the DL for the fourth time this year. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 11 to remove a small bone chip.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki (labrum in left hip) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He underwent a dry needling procedure on his left hip July 28 in Philadelphia. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 15.

--RF Carlos Gonzalez (left knee tendinitis and a left ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 24. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 18. Rockies trainer Keith Dugger said it wouldn’t be known for several months whether Gonzalez will be ready for the start of spring training.

--LHP Brett Anderson (bulging back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 14.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He began a throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He threw from 105 feet June 3. He threw a bullpen session in mid-June. He experienced two setbacks, and he underwent a second season-ending Tommy John surgery in July.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He does not need surgery but is facing a lengthy rehabilitation. There is a chance he won’t return to action this season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

LHP Tyler Matzek

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Jordan Lyles

RHP Christian Bergman

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Nick Masset

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Brooks Brown

LHP Christian Friedrich

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP Rob Scahill

RHP Tommy Kahnle

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Mike McKenry

Jackson Williams

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Josh Rutledge

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Charlie Culberson

INF Rafael Ynoa

INF Ben Paulsen

INF/OF Kyle Parker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Brandon Barnes

OF Drew Stubbs

OF/INF Matt McBride