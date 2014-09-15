Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- The Rockies are going home on Monday, and they cannot get off the road soon enough.

The 4-1 loss to the Cardinals in St. Louis on Sunday completed an 0-6 road trip for the Rockies and left them with a 30-55 record away from Coors Field this season.

The Rockies will play the final six games of the year on the road, at San Diego and the Dodgers, and one more defeat will tie the franchise record for most road losses in a season. The 2003 team went 25-56 on the road.

The Rockies scored a total of eight runs on the six-game trip, three of which came in the ninth inning on Saturday night.

Despite the struggles, outfielder Drew Stubbs still sees a team that is not giving up what has been a forgettable season.

”I think the key is to keep grinding and this game is not easy, Stubbs said. “You’re going to go through stretches of times where you’re scoring a lot of runs and times where runs are kind of scarce. We’ve swung the bats pretty well at home throughout the year. That being said, hopefully we can get back to the comfort of our home field.”

Added manager Walt Weiss, “We’ve talked about it to death. Guys are up there trying to take the right approach but it was a tough road trip and we had a hard time scoring in New York. You know coming in here you’re going to face good arms. Looking down the road, we know we’ve got to get better away from our place for sure.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-90

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Roberto Hernandez, 9-11, 4.04 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Christian Bergman, 2-3, 4.89 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Justin Morneau was out of the lineup for the second consecutive game after injuring his left side on Friday night. He is still listed as day-to-day but the Rockies hope he will be back within a matter of days. Morneau has a .315 average, leaving him tied with Josh Harrison of the Pirates for the lead in the NL batting race. Morneau already has enough plate appearances to qualify for the title.

--3B Nolan Arenado had to leave Sunday’s game in the fourth inning with what was described as a chest contusion. His status was said to be day-to-day.

--RHP Jordan Lyles saw his record fall to 6-3 with Sunday’s loss. He was able to get out of a bases-loaded jam in the second without allowing a run, but then surrendered three runs in the third on an RBI double by Matt Holliday and a two-run homer by Jhonny Peralta. “They did their damage,” Lyles said. “Good piece of hitting by Holliday and I made a mistake to Peralta, left it over the plate a little more than I wanted to and he hit it a long way.”

--RHP Christian Bergman will make his eighth major-league start for the Rockies on Monday night against the Dodgers. He allowed two runs in six innings against the Mets in his last start on Sept. 9 but got the loss as the Rockies were shut out.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve talked about it to death. Guys are up there trying to take the right approach but it was a tough road trip. Looking down the road we know we’ve got to get better away from our place for sure.” -- Manager Walt Weiss.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Nolan Arenado (chest contusion) had to leave the Sept. 14 game. His status was said to be day-to-day.

--1B Justin Morneau (left side intercostal soreness) departed after the top of the sixth inning Sept. 12. He was out of the lineup for the second consecutive game Sept, 14.

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. Logan is on the DL for the fourth time this year. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 11 to remove a small bone chip.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki (labrum in left hip) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He underwent a dry needling procedure on his left hip July 28 in Philadelphia. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 15.

--RF Carlos Gonzalez (left knee tendinitis and a left ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 24. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 18. Rockies trainer Keith Dugger said it wouldn’t be known for several months whether Gonzalez will be ready for the start of spring training.

--LHP Brett Anderson (bulging back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 14.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He began a throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He threw from 105 feet June 3. He threw a bullpen session in mid-June. He experienced two setbacks, and he underwent a second season-ending Tommy John surgery in July.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He does not need surgery but is facing a lengthy rehabilitation. There is a chance he won’t return to action this season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

LHP Tyler Matzek

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Jordan Lyles

RHP Christian Bergman

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Nick Masset

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Brooks Brown

LHP Christian Friedrich

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP Rob Scahill

RHP Tommy Kahnle

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Mike McKenry

Jackson Williams

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Josh Rutledge

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Charlie Culberson

INF Rafael Ynoa

INF Ben Paulsen

INF/OF Kyle Parker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Brandon Barnes

OF Drew Stubbs

OF/INF Matt McBride