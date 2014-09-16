Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Franklin Morales will work out of the bullpen the rest of the season, a move that paves the way for prospect Eddie Butler to make one more start for the Colorado Rockies.

Morales was scheduled to start Thursday, but Yohan Flande will start in his place against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Butler pitched Sunday night for Double-A Tulsa and lost the deciding game against Midland in the Texas League championship series. Because of the Sunday outing, Butler would not have the requisite four days of rest to start Thursday in Morales’ turn. Instead, Butler will be recalled from Tulsa to start Sept. 23 at San Diego when Morales’ turn comes up for the final time this season.

Butler, 23, made his major league debut June 6 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and he allowed 10 hits and six runs in 5 1/3 innings in a 7-2 loss. The following morning, he reported to Coors Field with soreness under his right armpit, and he went on the 15-day disabled list with what the Rockies termed as shoulder inflammation. Upon being activated July 19, Butler was optioned to Tulsa, where he began the season.

Morales is 6-8 with a 5.32 ERA in 33 games, 22 starts. In 138 2/3 innings has allowed 24 homers, which is tied for the fourth in the National League. As a starter, Morales is 5-8 with a 5.46 ERA and 18 homers allowed in 118 2/3 innings. In relief, Morales is 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA and six homers allowed in 20 innings.

Flande, a 28-year-old rookie, is 0-5 with a 5.04 ERA in 14 games, eight starts. As a starter, he has had trouble going through a lineup the third time, and he is 0-5 with a 5.73 ERA. He has made six scoreless relief appearances totaling six innings.

“We still haven’t given up on him as a starter,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said of Flande before his team lost 11-3 to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday. “We feel like he can transition easily to the bullpen, if that’s the case, like he’s shown this year. When we put him in the bullpen, he’s been very effective -- a strike-thrower, very effective against lefties. He can keep the ball at the bottom of the zone, so there are some things that he’s done well.”

The Rockies have seen plenty of Morales, who is best suited for the bullpen, as is Flande. Butler has a higher ceiling than either of them, so the Rockies are eager to get one more look at him this season.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-91

STREAK: Lost seven

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Dan Haren, 13-10, 3.99 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Tyler Matzek, 5-10, 4.23 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Christian Bergman pitched five-plus innings and was charged with six runs on nine hits and one walk. He recorded a career-high seven strikeouts. In his previous seven career starts, Bergman had just 17 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings and no more than five strikeouts in a game.

--LHP Rex Brothers relieved RHP Christian Bergman with the bases loaded and no outs in the sixth and gave up a first-pitch, two-run double to Jacob Turner followed by a run-scoring single to Dee Gordon. Those were the only two batters Brothers has faced. In his past five games, he has allowed six of nine inherited runners to score. Brothers was charged with two runs, raising his ERA to a season-high 5.91.

--CF Charlie Blackmon went 0-for-4 with a walk, dropping his average to .280, the lowest it has been since he was hitting .200 (1-for-5) after the second game of the season April 1. Blackmon is hitless in his past 12 at-bats and has three hits in his past 22 at-bats.

--INF Cristhian Adames was recalled from Double-A Tulsa. He was called up and made his major league debut July 29 at Chicago and was optioned back to Triple-A Colorado Springs the following day. In that July 29 game, which the Rockies lost 4-3 in 16 innings, Adames pinch-hit in the 10th and stayed in the game at shortstop. He went 0-for-3 and grounded into an inning-ending double play in the 16th against C John Baker, who was the ninth Cubs pitcher of the game. On Monday, Adames pinch-hit in the eighth and grounded out, then played second base in the ninth.

--1B Justin Morneau was back in the lineup Monday, and he went 1-for-3 and scored two runs. He left Friday’s game due to left side intercostal soreness, and he sat out Saturday and Sunday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The big thing was (not) getting the leadoff hitter. Hitting him and putting him on and a couple of pitches over the middle of the plate put a couple of guys on base. Kind of snowballed after that. Earlier I made a couple of mistakes, but I was able to pitch around them. That inning they saw too many mistakes.” -- RHP Christian Bergman, on the eight-run, sixth-inning that led the Los Angeles Dodgers to an 11-3 win over the Rockies on Monday.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Nolan Arenado (chest contusion) left the Sept. 14 game. He did not play Sept. 15, and he is day-to-day.

--1B Justin Morneau (left side intercostal soreness) left the Sept. 12 game. He did not play Sept. 13-14, but he was back in the lineup Sept. 15.

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. Logan is on the DL for the fourth time this year. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 11 to remove a small bone chip.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki (labrum in left hip) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He underwent a dry needling procedure on his left hip July 28 in Philadelphia. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 15.

--RF Carlos Gonzalez (left knee tendinitis and a left ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 24. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 18. Rockies trainer Keith Dugger said it wouldn’t be known for several months whether Gonzalez will be ready for the start of spring training.

--LHP Brett Anderson (bulging back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 14.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He began a throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He threw from 105 feet June 3. He threw a bullpen session in mid-June. He experienced two setbacks, and he underwent a second season-ending Tommy John surgery in July.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He does not need surgery but is facing a lengthy rehabilitation. There is a chance he won’t return to action this season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

LHP Tyler Matzek

RHP Jordan Lyles

RHP Christian Bergman

LHP Yohan Flande

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Nick Masset

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Brooks Brown

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Rob Scahill

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Tommy Kahnle

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Mike McKenry

Jackson Williams

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Josh Rutledge

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Charlie Culberson

INF Rafael Ynoa

INF Ben Paulsen

INF Cristhian Adames

INF/OF Kyle Parker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Brandon Barnes

OF Drew Stubbs

OF/INF Matt McBride