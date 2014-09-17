Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- The Colorado Rockies recalled right-handed pitcher Eddie Butler from Double-A Tulsa and are likely to give him two starts, the first coming Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Rockies haven’t officially announced when Butler will start but are expected to go to a six-man rotation when he pitches, which would put him in line to also start Sept. 26 at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After beginning the year at Double-A Tulsa and going 4-4 with a 2.49 ERA in 11 starts, Butler made his major league debut June 6 against the Dodgers and allowed 10 hits and six runs in 5 1/3 innings and lost 7-2.

He felt pain beneath his right armpit the following morning and went on the disabled list until July 19. He finished with a combined 20 starts between high Class A Modesto, where he made one start, Tulsa (18 starts) and Triple-A Colorado Springs (one start) and went 6-10 with a 3.99 ERA.

It was a vastly different season than 2013 for Butler, whom the Rockies took 46th overall in the 2012 draft as a supplemental pick after the first round for the loss of free agent second baseman Mark Ellis. In 2013, Butler pitched at three different levels, finishing the season at Tulsa and going a combined 9-5 with a 1.80 ERA.

“Last year, everything was knocking on all cylinders,” Butler said before the Rockies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 10-4. “And this year it just wasn’t the same. We’ve been fighting all year trying to get it back to where it was, and we’re close.”

Butler said he benefited from working with Tulsa pitching coach Darryl Scott, having made his final six starts of 2013 there. Scott is with the Rockies for the final two weeks of the regular season.

Butler said his arm slot inexplicably was somewhat higher this season, a flaw he has been working to correct with some success.

”It raised up a little bit so it felt like the ball started flattening out a little bit and got hit around. That’s where the big difference has been, the ground ball to fly ball ratio. Balls are getting hit in the air more. They’re finding holes and stuff like that.

“I felt like I was a pretty good three-quarter arm slot and it started raising up. The ball had a little late life to it, but it didn’t have the sink that it normally had, had last year, at least. Nothing was as sharp earlier this year as it was last year. Last year everything was just clicking perfectly. This year, it’s been a struggle getting to that point where everything feels the same as it did last year.”

When told it sounded like his stuff wasn’t as crisp this season, Butler, 23, whose walks are higher this season, said, “That’s a pretty good way to see it. You look back at last year and then look at this year. I want last year back for this year.”

Manager Walt Weiss said, ”The most valuable lessons are learned the hard way. He’s had to struggle a little bit this year relative to last season. Got hurt, missed some time.

“There have been some challenges this year for Eddie. Hopefully he comes out on the other side and is better for it. I think there are some mechanical things he’s working on to get that sinker back to where it was. He’s had to try to do some new things and make some adjustments this year. And that’s not always a bad thing in the big picture.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-91

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Carlos Frias, 0-0, 3.91 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 13-11, 4.28 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Nolan Arenado was diagnosed with early onset pneumonia on Monday when he underwent tests on a right chest contusion. He sustained that injury last week in New York and re-aggravated it Sunday diving for a ground ball in St. Louis. Manager Walt Weiss said, “He had some fluid in his lungs. He’s going to be down for a little while. But I think we’ll see him again this season.” Arenado underwent an MRI and CT scan Monday to determine whether he might have a rib injury. The tests confirmed the original diagnosis of a bruised chest, but early signs of pneumonia were also revealed.

--RHP Eddie Butler was recalled from Double-A Tulsa and is expected to get two starts -- on Saturday against Arizona and Sept. 27 at Los Angeles. After beginning the year at Double-A Tulsa and going 4-4 with a 2.49 ERA in 11 starts, he made his major league debut June 6 against the Los Angeles Dodgers and allowed 10 hits and six runs in 5 1/3 innings and lost 7-2. He felt pain beneath his right armpit the following morning and went on the disabled list until July 19. He finished with a combined 20 starts between high Class A Modesto, where he made one start, Tulsa (18 starts) and Triple-A Colorado Springs (one start) and went 6-10 with a 3.99 ERA.

--LHP Tyler Matzek gave up a career-high 11 hits but just two runs in 5 1/3 innings. This start snapped his streak of five straight quality starts, which is tied for the longest such streak with Jorge De La Rosa and Jordan Lyles. Matzek is 6-10 with a 4.19 ERA overall in 19 games, 18 starts. But in his past five starts, he is 4-1 with a 1.56 ERA, having allowed six earned runs in 34 2/3 innings.

--LF Corey Dickerson went 2-for-4 with a triple, home run, four RBIs and two runs scored. He tied his career high with the four RBIs, having also done it May 10 at Cincinnati. The home run was Dickerson’s team-leading 23rd of the season. He is hitting .307 overall -- .242 with nine homers on the road and .366 with 14 homers at Coors Field.

QUOTE TO NOTE: ”“He’s really come a long ways. He’s really found himself some identity. He pitched out of a ton of jams. He didn’t have his best stuff. He’s a competitor. He’s keeping us in ballgames.” - Rockies C Mike McKenry on pitcher Tyler Matzek, who is 4-1 in his last five starts.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Nolan Arenado (chest contusion) left the Sept. 14 game. He did not play Sept. 15-16, and he is day-to-day.

--1B Justin Morneau (left side intercostal soreness) left the Sept. 12 game. He did not play Sept. 13-14, but he was back in the lineup Sept. 15.

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. Logan is on the DL for the fourth time this year. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 11 to remove a small bone chip.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki (labrum in left hip) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He underwent a dry needling procedure on his left hip July 28 in Philadelphia. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 15.

--RF Carlos Gonzalez (left knee tendinitis and a left ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 24. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 18. Rockies trainer Keith Dugger said it wouldn’t be known for several months whether Gonzalez will be ready for the start of spring training.

--LHP Brett Anderson (bulging back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 14.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He began a throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He threw from 105 feet June 3. He threw a bullpen session in mid-June. He experienced two setbacks, and he underwent a second season-ending Tommy John surgery in July.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He does not need surgery but is facing a lengthy rehabilitation. There is a chance he won’t return to action this season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

LHP Tyler Matzek

RHP Jordan Lyles

RHP Christian Bergman

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP Eddie Butler

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Nick Masset

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Brooks Brown

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Rob Scahill

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Tommy Kahnle

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Mike McKenry

Jackson Williams

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Josh Rutledge

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Charlie Culberson

INF Rafael Ynoa

INF Ben Paulsen

INF Cristhian Adames

INF/OF Kyle Parker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Brandon Barnes

OF Drew Stubbs

OF/INF Matt McBride