Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

DENVER -- Jorge De La Rosa continued his dominance at Coors Field, pitching another strong game Wednesday and this time enjoying a wealth of early runs.

The Rockies scored eight runs in the first inning and walloped the Los Angeles Dodgers 16-2. De La Rosa allowed two hits in six scoreless innings and improved his record at Coors Field this season to 10-2 with a 3.08 ERA. He has won each of his past seven home starts.

In the past two seasons at Coors Field, De La Rosa is 20-3 with a 2.92 ERA. In his career at Coors Field, he is 45-14 with a 4.00 ERA.

After being staked to the large early lead, De La Rosa’s mind-set was simple.

“All you to have to do there,” he said, “is go out and attack the hitters. And that’s all I did.”

The Rockies tied their season high with 21 hits, reached a season high in runs scored and won by their largest margin of the season.

The eight-run first matched their biggest inning of the season; they scored eight in the fifth against the New York Mets on May 3. It was also the most runs the Rockies have scored in the first inning in franchise history.

The first seven batters had hits off starter Carlos Frias before DJ LeMahieu hit into a fielder’s choice. The Rockies had two runners thrown out on the bases in the inning, when the first 12 batters reached base.

“It was one of those days where we got on a roll, and it was tough to stop,” manager Walt Weiss said.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-91

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Diamondbacks (LHP Vidal Nuno, 0-6, 3.68 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Yohan Flande, 0-5, 5.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Charlie Blackmon went 5-for-5 with a home run, two RBIs and four runs, raising his average six points to .285. It was his third game of at least five hits this season. The others were a five-hit game July 12 against Minnesota and a career-high six-hit game April 4 against Arizona. Blackmon had his 16th game of three or more hits from the leadoff spot, which is tied for the third most in the majors. He joined Larry Walker (1996) as the only player in franchise history to have multiple games of four or more hits and four or more runs.

--1B Justin Morneau went 3-for-4 with a double and a home run, two runs scored and six RBIs -- one short of his career high. Morneau drove in five runs in an eight-run first with a three-run homer and a two-run single, and he became the second player in franchise history to have five RBIs in an inning. Carlos Gonzalez drove in five runs in the fifth on April 27, 2012, against the New York Mets. Morneau became the first player in the majors this season with four games of five or more RBIs and, for the first time in his career, has had multiple games of six or more RBIs. He also did it June 24 against St. Louis.

--RHP Juan Nicasio relieved starter Jorge De La Rosa and allowed one hit while striking out the side in a scoreless seventh. It was Nicasio’s first appearance in four days and his 15th relief appearance of the season after beginning the season in the rotation and getting optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs after going 5-5 with a 5.92 ERA in 14 starts. In his relief outings, Nicasio is 0-1 with a 3.78 ERA, with three walks and 13 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings.

--SS Josh Rutledge went 3-for-5 with a triple, RBI and two runs scored. It was his first multi-hit game since he had two hits on Sept. 8. Rutledge entered the game with four hits and seven strikeouts in his past 22 at-bats. The triple was his team-leading seventh of the season.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Nolan Arenado (chest contusion) left the Sept. 14 game. He did not play Sept. 15-17, and he is day-to-day.

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. Logan is on the DL for the fourth time this year. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 11 to remove a small bone chip.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki (labrum in left hip) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He underwent a dry needling procedure on his left hip July 28 in Philadelphia. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 15.

--RF Carlos Gonzalez (left knee tendinitis and a left ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 24. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 18. Rockies trainer Keith Dugger said it wouldn’t be known for several months whether Gonzalez will be ready for the start of spring training.

--LHP Brett Anderson (bulging back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 14.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He began a throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He threw from 105 feet June 3. He threw a bullpen session in mid-June. He experienced two setbacks, and he underwent a second season-ending Tommy John surgery in July.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He does not need surgery but is facing a lengthy rehabilitation. There is a chance he won’t return to action this season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

LHP Tyler Matzek

RHP Jordan Lyles

RHP Christian Bergman

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP Eddie Butler

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Nick Masset

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Brooks Brown

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Rob Scahill

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Tommy Kahnle

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Mike McKenry

Jackson Williams

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Josh Rutledge

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Charlie Culberson

INF Rafael Ynoa

INF Ben Paulsen

INF Cristhian Adames

INF/OF Kyle Parker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Brandon Barnes

OF Drew Stubbs

OF/INF Matt McBride