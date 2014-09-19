Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Nolan Arenado returned to Coors Field after having been diagnosed Monday with early onset pneumonia. But the Colorado Rockies third baseman likely will not play again this season, which after Wednesday has nine games remaining.

“I guess there is a chance, but I don’t know how high a chance,” Arenado said before the Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-6. “I know I couldn’t play tonight, and I won’t be able to do anything for a couple of days. I‘m tired, my body is tired. My energy is down. If I feel like my chest is 100 percent, I‘m going to go, but if it’s not, I don’t think I‘m going to try.”

The pneumonia was detected Monday when Arenado underwent an MRI and CT scan on his bruised right chest. A day earlier in St. Louis, Arenado dove for a ball and left the game after aggravating the chest injury he sustained in New York earlier in the road trip.

In his pre-game session with the media, manager Walt Weiss intimated the Arenado is done playing this season.

“It’s not like we have to get another look at Nolan,” Weiss said. “The pneumonia is going to zap him for a while. Even when he feels like he’s ready to go, he’s going to be short-winded out here for a few days. So that probably takes him up to the last few days.”

Arenado, 23, is strong candidate to win his second consecutive Gold Glove, despite missing 37 games because of a broken left middle finger. He is hitting .287 in 111 games with a team-leading 34 doubles, 18 home runs, 61 RBIs and 58 runs scored. Arenado has a .328 on-base percentage and a .500 slugging percentage.

In his rookie season last year, Arenado hit .267 in 133 games with 29 doubles, 10 homers, 52 RBIs and 49 runs scored. He had a .301 on-base percentage and a .405 slugging percentage.

”We have to remember that this is still a very young kid, but I have seen a lot of maturity in Nolan this year,“ Weiss said. ”I like the way he handles the grind of the season, the way he’s handled tough at-bats, especially this second half of the season. I feel like he has really made a lot of headway with those things.

“Offensively, I think he’s becoming an elite hitter, too. We are looking at a perennial All-Star if he can stay healthy. He’s a marvelously talented kid, sky’s the limit. The thing I‘m as excited about as anything is his maturity.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-91

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 9-6, 3.70 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Jordan Lyles, 6-3, 4.31 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Charlie Blackmon, who went 5-for-5 with a home run, two RBIs and four runs scored Wednesday, has had three games this season with at least five official at-bats and a hit in each, including a 6-for-6 game. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Blackmon is the sixth player in the modern era to have three 5-for-5 or better games in a single season, joining Hall of Famers Ty Cobb (1922), Tris Speaker (1923), Stan Musial (1948) and Tony Gwynn (1993) and Ichiro Suzuki (2004). Blackmon also became the first player since Kenny Lofton in 1997 to have two games in a single season of five or more hits and four or more runs. Besides Blackmon and Lofton, the only three players to accomplish that feat since 1914 were Al Simmons (1929), Mule Haas (1931) and Roberto Clemente (1961).

--1B Justin Morneau, who tied a Rockies franchise with five RBIs in the first inning Wednesday, became the first player with five or more RBIs in the first since Boston’s David Ortiz had six first-inning RBIs on Aug. 12, 2008. Ortiz hit two three-run homers in a 19-17 win over the Texas Rangers. On Thursday, Morneau went 0-for-5, dropping his average to .317, two points behind Pittsburgh’s Josh Harrison in the National League batting race.

--LHP Yohan Flande made his first start since Aug. 17 and gave up two hits and two runs in five innings. He was on a limit of 60-65 pitches and left after throwing 59 pitches, 39 strikes. After his Aug. 17 start, Flande was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs. The Rockies recalled him Sept. 1 when the rosters expanded and put him in the bullpen where he made five scoreless appearances totaling 4 1/3 innings before Thursday. Flande has had trouble getting through a lineup three times. But he throws strikes and has shown the ability to get ground balls -- he got eight in his five innings Thursday -- and the Rockies want to take another look at him as a starter, knowing he can transition easily to the bullpen. Flande, who is 0-5 with a 4.91 ERA in 15 games, nine starts, is scheduled to make his final start of the season on Wednesday at San Diego.

--C Wilin Rosario hit the first walk-off homer of his career, a two-run shot off Arizona closer Addison Reed with two out to give the Rockies a 7-6 win. Rosario went 4-for-5 with a double, his 12th homer of the season, three RBIs and one run scored. He has hit safely in eight straight games, going 12-for-25 in that stretch with three doubles, eight RBIs and two homers to raise his average to .265. That is the highest it has been since he was at that mark on April 22.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He looked a lot like he has for five innings in just about every start.” -- Rockies manager Walt Weiss said of LHP Yohan Flande after a win over Arizona on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Nolan Arenado (chest contusion, early onset pneumonia) left the Sept. 14 game. He did not play Sept. 15-18, and is likely done for the season after an MRI and CT scan Sept. 15 detected pneumonia.

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. Logan is on the DL for the fourth time this year. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 11 to remove a small bone chip.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki (labrum in left hip) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He underwent a dry needling procedure on his left hip July 28 in Philadelphia. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 15.

--RF Carlos Gonzalez (left knee tendinitis and a left ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 24. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 18. Rockies trainer Keith Dugger said it wouldn’t be known for several months whether Gonzalez will be ready for the start of spring training.

--LHP Brett Anderson (bulging back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 14.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He began a throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He threw from 105 feet June 3. He threw a bullpen session in mid-June. He experienced two setbacks, and he underwent a second season-ending Tommy John surgery in July.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He does not need surgery but is facing a lengthy rehabilitation. There is a chance he won’t return to action this season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

LHP Tyler Matzek

RHP Jordan Lyles

RHP Christian Bergman

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP Eddie Butler

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Nick Masset

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Brooks Brown

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Rob Scahill

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Tommy Kahnle

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Mike McKenry

Jackson Williams

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Josh Rutledge

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Charlie Culberson

INF Rafael Ynoa

INF Ben Paulsen

INF Cristhian Adames

INF/OF Kyle Parker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Brandon Barnes

OF Drew Stubbs

OF/INF Matt McBride