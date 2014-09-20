Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Reliever Brooks Brown, a 29-year-old rookie, was in the minor leagues for a ninth straight season this year but has seized his opportunity with the Colorado Rockies after making his major league debut on May 22.

He retired the three batters he faced in the seventh Friday as the Rockies pounded the Arizona Diamondbacks 15-3. In 25 games, Brown is 0-1 with a 3.13 ERA in 23 innings with five walks and 18 strikeouts. He is 20-for-24 in retiring first batters.

“In spring training we didn’t know a whole lot about him,” manager Walt Weiss said. “He came up with the changeup, and it’s a filthy pitch. I don’t remember his velocity being this high in spring training. He sits at 94-95 (mph). He attacks guys with that hard sinker, and he’s able to finish guys with that changeup. It looks like a split. It’s got some depth to it.”

Brown said he began throwing his changeup more earlier this season at Triple-A Colorado Springs because he was having trouble against left-handed hitters. Additionally, Brown began throwing his changeup to right-handed hitters as well as left-handed hitters this season.

“A lot of guys have trouble making the ball move at higher altitudes. I think that’s where the changeup’s really helped me,” Brown said. “Being able to throw strikes at the bottom of the strike zone, that’s probably the biggest thing.”

Originally a sandwich pick of the Arizona Diamondbacks and the 34th overall pick in the 2006 draft, Brown is in his third stint with the Rockies this season. They optioned him to Colorado Springs on July 29, recalled him Aug. 6 and sent him back to Colorado Springs a day later and brought him back again on Aug. 16.

Brown has worked his way into higher-leveraged innings as the season has gone on said this season has “proved that I can pitch here.”

He spent a seeming eternity in the minor leagues, pitching in 239 games, 139 starts, in seven cities before finally getting to the big leagues.

“I spent almost a decade down there, so to get up here and have some success is really gratifying and I appreciate every bit of it,” Brown said. “Putting my time in in the minor leagues and finally having the opportunity -- I thank the Rockies for giving me that opportunity.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-91

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Trevor Cahill, 3-11, 5.28 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Eddie Butler, 0-1, 10.13 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Eddie Butler will make his second start for the Rockies on Saturday, 3 1/2 months after his major league debut June 6. In that game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Butler threw 87 pitches in 5 1/3 innings and gave up 10 hits and six runs in a 7-2 loss. “I thought his debut was better than the line,” manager Walt Weiss said. “I don’t think his debut was all that bad.” Butler gave up two runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth. He reported to Coors Field the next morning with soreness under his right armpit and ended up on the 15-day disabled list where he stayed until being activated July 19 and optioned to Double-A Tulsa where he began the season. There, Butler got into a habit of overthrowing, which caused him to tilt to his right and, consequently, raise his arm angle enough to take some of the sink and movement off his pitches. Working with Tulsa pitching coach Darryl Scott, who is finishing the season with the Rockies, Butler has come a long way toward rectifying that mechanical flaw, which bodes well for Saturday and Sept. 27 when he will start at Los Angeles. Weiss said, “He’s a very talented kid, and we’re looking forward to getting a couple looks at him.”

--RHP Juan Nicasio has found a niche in the bullpen, where he began pitching this season after faltering as a starter with the Rockies and at Triple-A Colorado Springs after being optioned there June 16. Nicasio began pitching in relief at Triple-A and has continued in that role since being recalled Aug. 7. Nicasio is 5-5 with a 5.92 ERA in 14 starts with the Rockies with 26 walks and 46 strikeouts in 73 innings. In 15 relief appearances has retired the first batter 12 times and is 0-1 with a 3.78 ERA and four walks and 15 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings. Manager Walt Weiss said, “I think he’s responded well to the (reliever) role. I think it suits him, in my opinion. To me, going out there and being able to sprint for an inning or two works. He likes to go and attack hitters. With a bullpen role, he doesn’t have to think about scouting reports as much.”

--RF Michael Cuddyer drove in a career-high seven runs with a grand slam in the sixth and a three-run double on his next at-bat in the eighth. The seven RBIs were the most by a Rockies player this year and the most since Jason Giambi drove in seven runs at Philadelphia on May 19, 2011. The grand slam was the eighth of Cuddyer’s career, his first since May 30, 2012, against Houston and the fourth by the Rockies this season. Matt McBride hit the last one on August 20 against Kansas City. Cuddyer went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two runs scored and has gone 12-for-25 while hitting safely in six straight games.

--3B Rafael Ynoa, playing his 11th game in the majors, went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a triple and three RBIs, setting career highs in hits and RBIs. Four of his nine games with an official at-bat have been multi-hit games.

-C Wilin Rosario went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, extending his hitting streak to a season-high seven games. During the streak, Rosario is 15-for-29 and has raised his average to .270, the highest it has been since he was hitting .277 (13-for-47) on April 16.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Obviously, I didn’t want to get hurt. I didn’t try to get hurt, but I did. But to think what might have been, then you’re just doing yourself a disservice and you wrack your brain forever for it. So there’s no point in doing that.” - Colorado’s Michael Cuddyer, who missed 99 games this season with injuries.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Nolan Arenado (chest contusion, early onset pneumonia) left the Sept. 14 game. He did not play Sept. 15-18, and is likely done for the season after an MRI and CT scan Sept. 15 detected pneumonia.

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. Logan is on the DL for the fourth time this year. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 11 to remove a small bone chip.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki (labrum in left hip) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He underwent a dry needling procedure on his left hip July 28 in Philadelphia. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 15.

--RF Carlos Gonzalez (left knee tendinitis and a left ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 24. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 18. Rockies trainer Keith Dugger said it wouldn’t be known for several months whether Gonzalez will be ready for the start of spring training.

--LHP Brett Anderson (bulging back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 14.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He began a throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He threw from 105 feet June 3. He threw a bullpen session in mid-June. He experienced two setbacks, and he underwent a second season-ending Tommy John surgery in July.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He does not need surgery but is facing a lengthy rehabilitation. There is a chance he won’t return to action this season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

LHP Tyler Matzek

RHP Jordan Lyles

RHP Christian Bergman

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP Eddie Butler

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Nick Masset

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Brooks Brown

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Rob Scahill

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Tommy Kahnle

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Mike McKenry

Jackson Williams

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Josh Rutledge

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Charlie Culberson

INF Rafael Ynoa

INF Ben Paulsen

INF Cristhian Adames

INF/OF Kyle Parker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Brandon Barnes

OF Drew Stubbs

OF/INF Matt McBride