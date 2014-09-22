Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- The Colorado Rockies concluded their home season with their first ever four-game sweep of Arizona, beating the Diamondbacks 8-3.

The Rockies finished with a rush at Coors Field, winning 13 of their final 15 games there for a final home record of 44-36. That is exactly the same as their 2013 home record and is not good enough, considering the Rockies’ have historically struggled on the road.

They have been downright awful on the road this season, going 20-55 -- with three games remaining at both San Diego and Los Angeles -- and winning just four of 30 games on the road since the All-Star break.

The Rockies need to win five of six games on the road to tie the worst road record in franchise history -- 25-56 in 2003.

Manager Walt Weiss said the Rockies must win “a minimum of 50 games” at Coors Field “to even be in the conversation for the division” title and ideally is looking “52 to 53” wins at Coors Field with a record approaching .500 on the road.

When the Rockies went to the postseason in 2007, they went 51-31 at Coors Field. They went 52-29 there in 2009 when they also went to the playoffs and 52-29 in 2010 when they finished with 83 wins and finished third, nine games behind due to a 31-50 road record.

”The opposing pitcher, for the most part, feels vulnerable here,“ Weiss said. ”That’s one of the biggest advantages for us offensively...They don’t like to pitch here, and we’ve got to be able to take advantage of that.

“We’ve got to be playing at the highest level here for the span of six months to be a playoff team.”

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-91

STREAK: Won six

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Tyler Matzek, 6-10, 4.19 ERA) at Padres (LHP Eric Stults, 7-17, 4.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Justin Morneau got a scheduled day off as manager Walt Weiss planned to play him in three of four games in the series. Morneau is hitting .318 and in a tie for the lead in the National League batting race with Pittsburgh’s Josh Harrison, who went 2-for-4 Sunday to raise his average one point to .318. Morneau finished the season with a .327 (87-for-266) average at Coors Field. He is hitting .308 (68-for-221) on the road and will complete the season at San Diego’s Petco Park and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

--RF Michael Cuddyer led off the seventh with his 10th homer, an opposite-field shot to right-center that went an estimated 424 feet. Cuddyer, who has missed 99 games while on the disabled list three times this season, has just 171 at-bats this year. But he has reached double figures in home runs for the eighth time in nine seasons.

--LF Corey Dickerson batted first for the eighth time this season and went 0-for-5, hitting into a double play and striking out twice. Dickerson, who is batting .308, nonetheless finished the season at Coors Field batting .363 (85-for-234) where he hit 15 of his team-leading 24 home runs.

--C Wilin Rosario went 2-for-3 with a double, walk and three runs scored. He has scored at least one run in six consecutive games, matching a career-best streak from Sept. 9-15, 2012. Since returning from the disabled list on Sept. 7, Rosario has hit .462 (18-for-39) with five doubles, two homers, 10 RBIs and nine runs scored.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I feel like I can get out of that inning. It’s two outs, nobody on and a four-run lead. If I don’t feel like I couldn’t finish that inning I probably shouldn’t be out there in the first place. I felt like I had enough left, but it is what it is.” -- Rockies RHP Christian Bergman after getting yanked in the sixth inning of a win over Arizona on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Nolan Arenado (chest contusion, early onset pneumonia) left the Sept. 14 game. He did not play Sept. 15-21, and is likely done for the season after an MRI and CT scan Sept. 15 detected pneumonia.

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. Logan is on the DL for the fourth time this year. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 11 to remove a small bone chip.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki (labrum in left hip) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He underwent a dry needling procedure on his left hip July 28 in Philadelphia. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 15.

--RF Carlos Gonzalez (left knee tendinitis and a left ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 24. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 18. Rockies trainer Keith Dugger said it wouldn’t be known for several months whether Gonzalez will be ready for the start of spring training.

--LHP Brett Anderson (bulging back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 14.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He began a throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He threw from 105 feet June 3. He threw a bullpen session in mid-June. He experienced two setbacks, and he underwent a second season-ending Tommy John surgery in July.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He does not need surgery but is facing a lengthy rehabilitation. There is a chance he won’t return to action this season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

LHP Tyler Matzek

RHP Jordan Lyles

RHP Christian Bergman

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP Eddie Butler

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Nick Masset

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Brooks Brown

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Rob Scahill

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Tommy Kahnle

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Mike McKenry

Jackson Williams

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Josh Rutledge

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Charlie Culberson

INF Rafael Ynoa

INF Ben Paulsen

INF Cristhian Adames

INF/OF Kyle Parker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Brandon Barnes

OF Drew Stubbs

OF/INF Matt McBride