Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Rockies left-hander Tyler Matzek lost a pitching duel with San Diego Padres left-hander Eric Stults on Monday, but the Colorado rookie impressed both managers with his effort.

“That young man from Orange County has a good arm,” Padres manager Bud Black, a former pitching coach, said after his team pulled out a 1-0 win.

Matzek allowed the one decisive run on four hits and three walks with eight strikeouts over six innings.

Seventeen days earlier, Matzek, 23, threw a three-hit shutout against the Padres at Coors Field in Denver.

Matzek is 4-2 with a 1.55 ERA (with 38 strikeouts and 14 walks in 40 2/3 innings) in his past six starts since Aug. 25.

”He’s been real good for us,“ Rockies manager Walt Weiss said of the 11th overall pick of the 2009 draft. ”He’s making big pitches in key parts of games.

“He can do a variety of things. He can miss the bat with the slider. He can get soft contact with the changeup, and he can beat the bat with the fastball. Tyler’s got some weapons.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-92

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 14-11, 4.81 ERA) at Padres (LHP Robbie Erlin, 4-4, 4.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Justin Morneau was 2-for-4 Monday night with a single and a double (that was misplayed by Padres LF Tommy Medica) to move past Pittsburgh’s Josh Harrison in the race for the National League batting title. Morneau is hitting .320. Harrison, who went 1-for-4 Monday, is hitting .318. If Morneau wins the batting title, he will owe a thank-you to the Padres. He is hitting .429 against San Diego this season (24-for-56 with five doubles, three homers and eight RBIs in 16 games).

--LHP Tyler Matzek is 2-2 with a 1.71 ERA in his past four road starts after throwing six innings of one-run ball Monday at San Diego. He has 26 strikeouts against 12 walks in his last 26 1/3 innings on the road.

--RHP Brooks Brown struck out two Padres in a scoreless eighth inning Monday night. That extended his career-best scoreless innings streak to 8 1/3 innings.

--2B DJ LeMahieu went 2-for-3 Monday to stretch his hitting streak to four games. He is 6-for-15 (.400) during the run.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Stults keeps you in a rocking chair. He adds and subtracts on both sides of the plate. He pitches backwards, and he commands the ball. He was pitching tonight. He kept us off balance.” -- Rockies manager Walt Weiss, on Padres LHP Eric Stults, who threw 6 1/3 innings Monday in San Diego’s 1-0 win over Colorado.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Nolan Arenado (chest contusion, early onset pneumonia) left the Sept. 14 game. He did not play Sept. 15-22, and he is likely done for the season after an MRI and CT scan Sept. 15 detected pneumonia.

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. Logan is on the DL for the fourth time this year. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 11 to remove a small bone chip.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki (labrum in left hip) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He underwent a dry needling procedure on his left hip July 28 in Philadelphia. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 15.

--RF Carlos Gonzalez (left knee tendinitis and a left ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 24. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 18. Rockies trainer Keith Dugger said it wouldn’t be known for several months whether Gonzalez will be ready for the start of spring training.

--LHP Brett Anderson (bulging back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 14.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He began a throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He threw from 105 feet June 3. He threw a bullpen session in mid-June. He experienced two setbacks, and he underwent a second season-ending Tommy John surgery in July.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He does not need surgery but is facing a lengthy rehabilitation. There is a chance he won’t return to action this season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

LHP Tyler Matzek

RHP Jordan Lyles

RHP Christian Bergman

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP Eddie Butler

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Nick Masset

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Brooks Brown

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Rob Scahill

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Tommy Kahnle

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Mike McKenry

Jackson Williams

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Josh Rutledge

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Charlie Culberson

INF Rafael Ynoa

INF Ben Paulsen

INF Cristhian Adames

INF/OF Kyle Parker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Brandon Barnes

OF Drew Stubbs

OF/INF Matt McBride