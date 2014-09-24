Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- First baseman Justin Morneau remains two percentage points ahead of Pittsburgh’s Josh Harrison in the race for the National League batting title with four games to go.

Morneau and Harrison each went 1-for-4 Tuesday night. Morneau is hitting .319, Harrison .317.

Morneau is approaching a second milestone. His second-inning single off Padres left-hander Robbie Erlin Tuesday night left him four hits shy of 1,500 for his career.

Morneau has one more game against the Padres and three over the weekend against the Dodgers.

Morneau is hitting .448 (13-for-29) against the Padres this season with five doubles, three homers and nine RBIs. He is hitting .450 in his career against the Padres (18-for-40) with seven doubles, four homers, 13 RBIs and nine runs scored.

He is hitting .331 (53-for-160) in 43 games since the All-Star break and hitting .310 (71-for-229) on the road.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-92

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Yohan Flande, 0-5, 4.91 ERA) at Padres (RHP Joe Wieland, 0-0, 4.55 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa allowed two runs on seven hits and four walks with seven strikeouts over six innings Tuesday night. Although he didn’t get the decision, De La Rosa has an 8-3 lifetime record against the Padres with a 4.41 earned-run average in 23 games (19 starts). Since 2010, De La Rosa is 3-0 against the Padres with a 3.69 ERA in 13 starts. He has held the Padres to three or fewer runs in each of his last six starts.

--RHP LaTroy Hawkins picked up his 23rd save Tuesday while lowering his ERA to 3.38. It is the third-highest save total of his career and the most since he had 25 in 2004. “Hawkins has had a very nice year for us,” said Rockies manager Walt Weiss.

--2B DJ LeMahieu was 1-for-4 with an RBI single Tuesday night. On his career, LeMahieu is hitting .344 against the Padres (45-for-128) with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine RBIs.

--3B Rafael Ynoa was 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored Tuesday night to extend his hitting streak to six straight games. Ynoa is hitting .462 (12-for-26) during the streak with five doubles, a triple and seven RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Drew might not be having a great game, and he turns it into a good night with one swing. He’s got a lot of power.” -- Manager Walt Weiss, after OF Drew Stubbs belted his 15th homer in the eighth inning, snapping a 2-2 tie and leading the Rockies to a 3-2 victory over San Diego.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Nolan Arenado (chest contusion, early onset pneumonia) left the Sept. 14 game. He did not play Sept. 15-23, and he is likely done for the season after an MRI and CT scan Sept. 15 detected pneumonia.

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. Logan is on the DL for the fourth time this year. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 11 to remove a small bone chip.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki (labrum in left hip) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He underwent a dry needling procedure on his left hip July 28 in Philadelphia. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 15.

--RF Carlos Gonzalez (left knee tendinitis and a left ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 24. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 18. Rockies trainer Keith Dugger said it wouldn’t be known for several months whether Gonzalez will be ready for the start of spring training.

--LHP Brett Anderson (bulging back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 14.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He began a throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He threw from 105 feet June 3. He threw a bullpen session in mid-June. He experienced two setbacks, and he underwent a second season-ending Tommy John surgery in July.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He does not need surgery but is facing a lengthy rehabilitation. There is a chance he won’t return to action this season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

LHP Tyler Matzek

RHP Jordan Lyles

RHP Christian Bergman

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP Eddie Butler

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Nick Masset

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Brooks Brown

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Rob Scahill

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Tommy Kahnle

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Mike McKenry

Jackson Williams

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Josh Rutledge

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Charlie Culberson

INF Rafael Ynoa

INF Ben Paulsen

INF Cristhian Adames

INF/OF Kyle Parker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Brandon Barnes

OF Drew Stubbs

OF/INF Matt McBride