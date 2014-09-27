Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- After a promising start that had them in first place -- just for a day -- in early May, the Colorado Rockies have faded badly.

They are headed to a fourth consecutive losing season and only the crash-and-burn ineptitude of the Arizona Diamondbacks will keep them from a third consecutive last-place finish in the NL West.

But Rockies fans do have something to cheer for on the final weekend of the regular season -- the National League batting title.

Pirates infielder Josh Harrison took over the lead by going 3-for-5 Thursday but slipped back to .318 with a 1-for-4 day against the Cincinnati Reds Friday.

Rockies first baseman Justin Morneau was at .317 entering play Friday but leap-frogged back into the lead at .319 by going 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in the Rockies’ 7-3 loss to the Dodgers.

The American League MVP in 2006, Morneau admits the batting title is something to shoot for.

“I don’t care what anybody says, when it comes down to it, you want to win,” Morneau said this week. “You want to do as well as you can, and you want to be better than the next guy.”

Morneau has been far better than the next guy on his own team when it comes to one critical area that has dragged the Rockies down. While the Rockies offense goes from first-to-worst when the team leaves Coors Field, Morneau’s splits have registered only a slight dropoff. He hit .327 with an .878 OPS at home this season, .306 with an .821 OPS on the road entering the series at Dodger Stadium.

A batting title for Morneau would give the Rockies nine batting champions in franchise history, including back-to-back champs in Michael Cuddyer last year and Morneau in 2014.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-94

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Eddie Butler, 1-1, 5.56 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Dan Haren, 13-11, 4.03 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Justin Morneau, who went 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs in Friday night’s loss to the Dodgers, nudged ahead of Josh Harrison of the Pittsburgh Pirates in the National League batting race. Morneau finished the night with a .319 batting average to .318 for Harrison. “Very cool to see the season (Morneau‘s) put together,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. “One of those guys you pull extra hard for. He’s doing it right up until the last out of the season.” Weiss said Morneau’s home run was one of the hardest hits he’s had this season. “To hit the ball the opposite way, the big part of the field at this place at night, you don’t see that happen very often,” Weiss said.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (7-4) was charged with five runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked none. “He threw the ball better than whatever his line ended up,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. “Gave up some soft hits in the six. He’s done a nice job for us.”

--INF Ben Paulsen hit a solo home run off Dodgers LHP J.P. Howell in the ninth. It was Paulsen’s third home run.

--LHP Franklin Morales relieved RHP Jordan Lyles in Friday night’s defeat by the Dodgers. Morales failed to record an out, facing four batters and allowing two runs on two hits.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He threw the ball better than whatever his line ended up. Gave up some soft hits in the six. He’s done a nice job for us.” -- Rockies manager Walt Weiss, on Colorado’s Jordan Lyles, who was the losing pitcher Friday.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B DJ LeMahieu left the Sept. 26 game in the sixth inning with a left knee injury. He will be re-evaluated Sept. 27.

--3B Nolan Arenado (chest contusion, early onset pneumonia) left the Sept. 14 game. He did not play Sept. 15-24, and he is likely done for the season after an MRI and CT scan Sept. 15 detected pneumonia.

--C Jackson Williams (torn meniscus in right knee) was hurt Sept. 19, knocking him out for the season. He underwent surgery Sept. 24.

--LHP Boone Logan (sore left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. Logan is on the DL for the fourth time this year. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 11 to remove a small bone chip.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki (labrum in left hip) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He underwent a dry needling procedure on his left hip July 28 in Philadelphia. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 15.

--RF Carlos Gonzalez (left knee tendinitis and a left ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 24. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 18. Rockies trainer Keith Dugger said it wouldn’t be known for several months whether Gonzalez will be ready for the start of spring training.

--LHP Brett Anderson (bulging back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 14.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He began a throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He threw from 105 feet June 3. He threw a bullpen session in mid-June. He experienced two setbacks, and he underwent a second season-ending Tommy John surgery in July.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He does not need surgery but is facing a lengthy rehabilitation. He threw from a mound on Sept. 23, but is unlikely to return this season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

LHP Tyler Matzek

RHP Jordan Lyles

RHP Christian Bergman

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP Eddie Butler

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Nick Masset

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Brooks Brown

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Rob Scahill

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Tommy Kahnle

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Mike McKenry

Jackson Williams

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Josh Rutledge

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Charlie Culberson

INF Rafael Ynoa

INF Ben Paulsen

INF Cristhian Adames

INF/OF Kyle Parker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Brandon Barnes

OF Drew Stubbs

OF/INF Matt McBride