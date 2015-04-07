Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Left-hander Jorge De La Rosa will begin the season with Triple-A Albuquerque, where the Rockies are hoping a rehab start will confirm his left groin injury is healed.

De La Rosa missed most of spring training because of the groin issue, but he felt good after a 45-pitch simulated game Sunday. The plan is for De La Rosa to throw about 75 pitches Thursday night against Reno, and if all goes well, he would take the mound for Colorado on April 14.

“He threw yesterday with no issues,” manager Walt Weiss said Monday before the Rockies’ 10-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. “He’s in a good place and he’s recovering quickly, so we are excited about getting him out there. Most likely he’ll need only one (rehab appearance). If all things go well in that start, I don’t see him having to make another one.”

De La Rosa, an 11-year veteran, went 14-11 with a 4.10 ERA in 32 starts last season. He was especially good at Coors Field, where he was 10-2 with a 3.08 ERA and held opponents to a .228 batting average.

He made just one start in Cactus League play and was charged with two runs on three hits in 2 1/3 innings.

Getting De La Rosa back would provide a big boost for a rotation that includes right-hander -- and Opening Day starter -- Kyle Kendrick, right-hander Jordan Lyles, right-hander Eddie Butler and lefty Tyler Matzek.

Kendrick spent eight seasons with Philadelphia, where he went 74-68 with a 4.42 ERA before signing a one-year, $5.5 million contract with the Rockies. Lyles has spent four years in the majors and is 21-33 with a 5.09 ERA, but Butler and Matzek combined have just 22 big league starts.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-0

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Jordan Lyles, 7-4, 4.33 ERA in 2014) at Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 8-8, 3.64 ERA in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa was with the Rockies on Monday for the season opener in Milwaukee even though he begins the season on the disabled list. He will make a rehab start Thursday for Triple-A Albuquerque. De La Rosa was bothered all spring by a left groin injury but felt good after a 45-pitch simulated game Sunday. The plan is for him to throw about 75 pitches Thursday, and if all goes well, he will rejoin the team April 14, which would be the first time Colorado needs a fifth starter.

--LF Corey Dickerson started the season on a high note Monday, going 2-for-5 with a double, a run and four RBIs. It was an impressive showing for Dickerson, who was expected to hit second but was slotted sixth when manager Walt Weiss posted his lineup card Monday morning.

--C Wilin Rosario will serve as the backup to 1B Justin Morneau this season, manager Walt Weiss said Monday. Rosario spent his first four seasons as the Rockies’ catcher, but when Colorado signed Nick Hundley to a two-year contract last winter, Rosario was converted to first base. Daniel Descalso serves as a third option at first base.

--RHP Jordan Lyles takes the mound for the first time this season Tuesday when the Rockies continue their season-opening three-game series at Milwaukee. Lyles will be pitching on short rest; he was tagged for three runs on three walks and a wild pitch in 1 1/3 innings Friday against Seattle. After spending his first three seasons with the Astros, he was traded to Colorado and got off to a good start in 2014, going 3-0 with a 2.70 in six April starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve talked about it all spring long. It makes it difficult on an opposing pitcher when a lineup that dangerous is stringing together tough at-bats ... and that’s exactly what we did.” -- Manager Walt Weiss, on a Colorado offense that collected 16 hits in a season-opening 10-0 win at Milwaukee on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa (left groin tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is scheduled to make a rehab start for Triple-A Albuquerque on April 9, and he could make his major league season debut April 14.

--RHP David Hale (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--INF Charlie Culberson (bulging lower back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31. He was initially optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque before the Rockies moved him to the major league DL. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He is unlikely to pitch for the Rockies this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Jordan Lyles

LHP Tyler Matzek

RHP Eddie Butler

BULLPEN:

RHP Latroy Hawkins (closer)

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Jon Axford

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Rafael Betancourt

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Christian Bergman

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

Wilin Rosario

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Drew Stubbs