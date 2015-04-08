Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Troy Tulowitzki has been around long enough to know that any offensive success the Colorado Rockies may enjoy will come with a bit of skepticism.

So with the Rockies off to a 2-0 start in the 2015 season and slapping the ball over the place, Tulowitzki can’t help but smile.

“I‘m really happy that it’s on the road,” the veteran shortstop said Tuesday after Colorado’s 5-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. “The first thing we would hear if we were at home was about how, ‘It’s a hitter’s ballpark, and they are at home, so that’s why all the doubles, so wait until they go on the road.'”

After hitting six doubles in a 10-0 victory Monday in the season opener, the Rockies hit six more Tuesday. Their 12 through two games makes them the first team to accomplish the feat since the 1912 New York Giants.

Tulowitzki, who missed the last 71 games of last season with a hip injury, has been an integral part of Colorado’s offense so far. He doubled and singled home runs Tuesday and is batting .500 (5-for-10) with three doubles, two RBIs and four runs.

The numbers make Tulowitzki happy, but he would be even happier if the Rockies could finish off a sweep Wednesday at Miller Park.

“We keep hearing that we are not a good team on the road, so we can keep answering some critics about us not being a good road team,” he said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-0

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Eddie Butler, 1-1, 6.75 ERA in 2014) at Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 17-11, 3.53 ERA in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Justin Morneau left Tuesday’s game after he was hit in the neck by a throw while running the bases in the seventh inning. Manager Walt Weiss said the move was mostly precautionary, and he expects Morneau to be available Wednesday. Morneau went 1-for-4 with a double, improving his career average against the Brewers to .327 -- the second best of any active player with at least 150 at-bats. In games at Miller Park, the former Twins and Pittsburgh standout has a .309 career average. Morneau was the NL batting champ last year with a .319 average to go along with 17 home runs and 82 RBIs.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki had two hits Tuesday, including his third double of the season, as the Rockies beat the Brewers 5-2. In his first two games, Tulowitzki is 5-for-10 with two RBIs and four runs. His offense is a welcome sight for the Rockies, who struggled last season after Tulowitzki went down with a hip injury in July and underwent season-ending surgery in August.

--RHP Eddie Butler takes the mound for the first time this season Wednesday when the Rockies wrap up their season-opening series at Milwaukee. Butler made only three starts last season because of issues with his shoulder, but he reported to camp feeling strong and went 1-4 with a 5.29 ERA in six Cactus League appearances (four starts).

--RHP LaTroy Hawkins made his first appearance and earned his first save of the season Tuesday, giving up one hit and striking out one in a scoreless inning. The 41-year-old, 20-year veteran went 4-3 with a 3.31 ERA and 23 saves last season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve got one of the best if not the best infield in baseball. So you’ve just got to do your part, try to get guys to hit the ball on the ground.” -- RHP Jordan Lyles, who threw six innings of two-run ball Tuesday in a 5-2 win over the Brewers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Justin Morneau (sore neck) left the April 7 game. He is expected to be available April 8.

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa (left groin tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is scheduled to make a rehab start for Triple-A Albuquerque on April 9, and he could make his major league season debut April 14.

--RHP David Hale (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--INF Charlie Culberson (bulging lower back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31. He was initially optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque before the Rockies moved him to the major league DL. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He is unlikely to pitch for the Rockies this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Jordan Lyles

LHP Tyler Matzek

RHP Eddie Butler

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP John Axford

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Rafael Betancourt

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Christian Bergman

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

Wilin Rosario

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Drew Stubbs