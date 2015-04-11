Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- During spring training, manager Walt Weiss said there would be times he would bat the Rockies’ starting pitcher eighth. The first such occasion was Friday, when the Cubs started left-hander Travis Wood, and Weiss’ lineup had pitcher Tyler Matzek hitting eighth.

DJ LeMahieu, who typically bats eighth, moved down to the ninth spot. Corey Dickerson, who batted sixth in the Rockies’ first three games this season, hit leadoff, and Troy Tulowitzki moved up to second after batting third in Colorado other three games. It was the first time Tulowitzki had started a game in the second spot since May 27, 2009.

“I just thought it lined up well against a left-handed starter,” manager Walt Weiss said before the Rockies’ 5-1 win over the Cubs. “I wanted a dangerous bat in the two hole, and I preferred it to be right-handed. So it’s Tulo. I wanted two position players hitting in front of him. So that was the biggest reason.”

The move paid off quickly when the Rockies scored a run in the second. With two out, Matzek hit a fly ball to left field. Matt Szczur backpedaled and took a poor route to the catchable ball, which went off his glove. Matzek was given a double on the play. LeMahieu followed with a run-scoring single up the middle that gave the Rockies a 1-0 lead. In the fifth, Tulowitzki lined a two-run double down the left-field line to put the Rockies ahead 3-1.

“It doesn’t matter to me (where I bat), just as long as I get RBI opportunities,” said Tulowitzki, who is 8-for-18 with five doubles and four RBIs this season. “I love those RBI situations. I love being out there in the clutch. That’s what I live for. That’s what my offseason workouts are geared at, and it’s fun to come through.”

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-0

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 10-11, 3.47 ERA in 2014) at Rockies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 1-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa (left groin strain) is on course to be activated and start Tuesday at San Francisco when the Rockies need a fifth starter for the first time this season. In a rehab start Thursday night for Triple-A Albuquerque, De La Rosa threw 57 pitches, 38 strikes, while allowing one run on four hits and three walks with two strikeouts. Manager Walt Weiss said, “He came out of it healthy. That was really the only thing we were looking to take away, so all signs are good.” The groin strain caused De La Rosa’s Cactus League debut to be delayed twice, and he pitched just 2 1/3 innings in one exhibition game on March 20 before aggravating the groin and departing the game.

--RHP Christian Bergman made his first relief appearance in the majors -- in addition to 10 starts -- and ended up the winning pitcher. He relieved starter Tyler Matzek with runners on first and second and no outs in the fifth and got Starlin Castro to ground into a double play, after falling behind 3-0 in the count, and Mike Olt to ground out. Bergman began last season in Triple-A and in 10 starts totaling 54 2/3 innings with the Rockies, he went 3-5 with a 5.93 ERA. The Rockies opened this season with a four-man rotation and LHP Jorge De La Rosa on the disabled list. Had De La Rosa been healthy, Bergman likely would have begun the season in the rotation at Triple-A Albuquerque. Instead, he is in the bullpen as a long reliever and pitched Friday for the first time in one week since his final Cactus League appearance.

--1B Wilin Rosario started his first game of the season. His pinch-hit home run in the 10th inning Wednesday night enabled the Rockies to beat the Brewers 5-4 and sweep a three-game series. Manager Walt Weiss said, “Even before that Milwaukee series, when I looked ahead, I felt there was a good chance he’d start today. It didn’t have anything to do with (Rosario’s game-winning homer.) It’s a nice way to come into this game off that at-bat.” Rosario went 0-for-3 before being replaced in the sixth by 1B Justin Morneau on a double switch.

--CF Drew Stubbs made his first start of the season and was called out on strikes on both of his at-bats. The right-handed hitting Stubbs, who runs very well, batted sixth and left-handed hitting Corey Dickerson hit leadoff against Cubs LHP Travis Wood. Manager Walt Weiss, when asked about batting Stubbs first, said, “I like Stubbs in the second half of the lineup. With (Dickerson) it’s a dangerous bat at the top. When we get into that bullpen and the lineup rolls over, he’s going to get a right-handed pitcher at some point in the game, and I like that.” What Weiss left unsaid when talking about not hitting Stubbs atop the lineup was Stubbs’ high strikeout totals. Lack of contact has been a longstanding problem for Stubbs, who had 136 strikeouts last year in his first season with the Rockies. He has had at least that many in each of the past five seasons and has averaged one strikeout every 3.02 at-bats in his career. Contact was an acute problem for Stubbs in spring training as he struck out 25 times in 50 at-bats. He has three strikeouts in three at-bats in the two games he has played this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s kind of tough not pitching for a while, but I just got to stay sharp, and be ready for whenever they need me and come in and make pitches in tough spots.” -- RHP Christian Bergman, who hadn’t pitched in a week but ended up the winning pitcher as a reliever.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa (left groin tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He made a rehab start for Triple-A Albuquerque on April 9, putting him on track to make his major league season debut April 14.

--RHP David Hale (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--INF Charlie Culberson (bulging lower back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31. He was initially optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque before the Rockies moved him to the major league DL. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He is unlikely to pitch for the Rockies this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Jordan Lyles

LHP Tyler Matzek

RHP Eddie Butler

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP John Axford

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Rafael Betancourt

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Christian Bergman

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

Wilin Rosario

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Drew Stubbs