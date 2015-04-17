Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- New Colorado Rockies catcher Nick Hundley got a night off Wednesday, but his early-season presence was still felt.

Colorado’s starting pitching posted a 0.59 ERA and limited San Francisco batters to a .241 average (14-for-58) during a three-game sweep of the Giants that ended with a 4-2 win.

Rockies manager Walt Weiss feels a lot of credit for the team’s pitching success is related to Hundley.

”He was establishing relationships with the pitchers even before we got to spring training,“ Weiss said. ”He did a great job connecting with them once we were in Scottsdale. He earned their trust right away, and that’s critical for a pitcher and catcher.

“He’s done a great job in earning their trust, that’s the bottom line.”

Weiss’ praise for Hundley didn’t stop there. The manager likes the catcher’s offense, too, which includes Hundley hitting safely in his first four games (6-for-17, .353) and in six of his seven games.

“He’s done a nice job offensively,” Weiss said. “We know about the power in his bat. He’s hit some long home runs against us with San Diego, so we know about his raw power. He’s in a good place in the box, using the whole field. He’s been a tough out.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-2

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Friday -- Rockies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 1-1, 6.00 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 0-1, 5.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa received the nod from Rockies manager Walt Weiss to make his major league season debut Monday against San Diego. De La Rosa continued his successful rehab at Triple-A Albuquerque from a strained left groin that landed him on the 15-day disabled list before the season started. He made his second rehab start Tuesday and now feels ready to return in hopes of boosting an already strong beginning by Colorado starters.

--2B DJ LeMahieu, who went 2-for-4 Wednesday, recorded a hit in each of his first nine games, including six multi-hit games. Dating back to last season, LeMahieu has hit safely in his past 10 contests. LeMahieu’s career-high hitting streak is 14 games.

--3B Nolan Arenado flashed the leather during Tuesday’s win, then swung a big bat by delivering a first-inning, three-run homer to spark Wednesday’s victory. “He’s a heck of a player,” Rockies LHP Tyler Matzek said. “He shows up at the ballpark and plays as hard as anybody. You see him wanting to win as much as anybody.”

--RHP Adam Ottavino, the Rockies’ newly appointed closer, saved his second game in as many nights with a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday. Ottavino has allowed one hit and one walk while striking out 12 in 6 1/3 shutout innings this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You might have to go back to Brooks Robinson. He might do something almost on a nightly basis that you haven’t seen from that position in a long time. He’s done it time and time again.” -- Rockies manager Walt Weiss, on the defensive prowess of 3B Nolan Arenado.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa (strained left groin) was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to March 27. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Albuquerque on April 9 and April 14, and he will make his major league season debut April 20.

--RHP David Hale (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--INF Charlie Culberson (bulging lower back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 12. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He is unlikely to pitch for the Rockies this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Jordan Lyles

LHP Tyler Matzek

RHP Eddie Butler

BULLPEN:

RHP Adam Ottavino (closer)

RHP John Axford (family emergency leave)

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Rafael Betancourt

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Scott Oberg

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

Wilin Rosario

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Drew Stubbs