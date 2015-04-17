Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH
SAN FRANCISCO -- New Colorado Rockies catcher Nick Hundley got a night off Wednesday, but his early-season presence was still felt.
Colorado’s starting pitching posted a 0.59 ERA and limited San Francisco batters to a .241 average (14-for-58) during a three-game sweep of the Giants that ended with a 4-2 win.
Rockies manager Walt Weiss feels a lot of credit for the team’s pitching success is related to Hundley.
”He was establishing relationships with the pitchers even before we got to spring training,“ Weiss said. ”He did a great job connecting with them once we were in Scottsdale. He earned their trust right away, and that’s critical for a pitcher and catcher.
“He’s done a great job in earning their trust, that’s the bottom line.”
Weiss’ praise for Hundley didn’t stop there. The manager likes the catcher’s offense, too, which includes Hundley hitting safely in his first four games (6-for-17, .353) and in six of his seven games.
“He’s done a nice job offensively,” Weiss said. “We know about the power in his bat. He’s hit some long home runs against us with San Diego, so we know about his raw power. He’s in a good place in the box, using the whole field. He’s been a tough out.”
MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Won three
NEXT: Friday -- Rockies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 1-1, 6.00 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 0-1, 5.84 ERA)
--LHP Jorge De La Rosa received the nod from Rockies manager Walt Weiss to make his major league season debut Monday against San Diego. De La Rosa continued his successful rehab at Triple-A Albuquerque from a strained left groin that landed him on the 15-day disabled list before the season started. He made his second rehab start Tuesday and now feels ready to return in hopes of boosting an already strong beginning by Colorado starters.
--2B DJ LeMahieu, who went 2-for-4 Wednesday, recorded a hit in each of his first nine games, including six multi-hit games. Dating back to last season, LeMahieu has hit safely in his past 10 contests. LeMahieu’s career-high hitting streak is 14 games.
--3B Nolan Arenado flashed the leather during Tuesday’s win, then swung a big bat by delivering a first-inning, three-run homer to spark Wednesday’s victory. “He’s a heck of a player,” Rockies LHP Tyler Matzek said. “He shows up at the ballpark and plays as hard as anybody. You see him wanting to win as much as anybody.”
--RHP Adam Ottavino, the Rockies’ newly appointed closer, saved his second game in as many nights with a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday. Ottavino has allowed one hit and one walk while striking out 12 in 6 1/3 shutout innings this season.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “You might have to go back to Brooks Robinson. He might do something almost on a nightly basis that you haven’t seen from that position in a long time. He’s done it time and time again.” -- Rockies manager Walt Weiss, on the defensive prowess of 3B Nolan Arenado.
MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT
--LHP Jorge De La Rosa (strained left groin) was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to March 27. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Albuquerque on April 9 and April 14, and he will make his major league season debut April 20.
--RHP David Hale (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. The timetable for his return is uncertain.
--INF Charlie Culberson (bulging lower back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 12. The timetable for his return is uncertain.
--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He is unlikely to pitch for the Rockies this season.
RHP Kyle Kendrick
RHP Jordan Lyles
LHP Tyler Matzek
RHP Eddie Butler
RHP Adam Ottavino (closer)
RHP John Axford (family emergency leave)
RHP LaTroy Hawkins
LHP Boone Logan
LHP Christian Friedrich
RHP Rafael Betancourt
RHP Brooks Brown
RHP Christian Bergman
RHP Scott Oberg
Nick Hundley
Michael McKenry
Wilin Rosario
1B Justin Morneau
2B DJ LeMahieu
SS Troy Tulowitzki
3B Nolan Arenado
INF Daniel Descalso
INF Rafael Ynoa
LF Corey Dickerson
CF Charlie Blackmon
RF Carlos Gonzalez
OF Drew Stubbs