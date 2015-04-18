Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Like first baseman Adrian Gonzalez (sans the power), second baseman DJ LaMahieu had been a hitting machine heading into Friday’s clash between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies.

LeMahieu entered Friday’s game at Dodger Stadium, batting .514 (18-for-35) with six RBIs. He had nine-game hitting streak before and recorded two or more hits in eight of those contests. LaMahieu, though, and the Rockies had a rough night against Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers.

LaMahieu went 0-for-3, striking out twice against Kershaw. But he wasn’t the only Rockie having trouble hitting the reigning Cy Young winner. Kershaw struck out 12 Colorado batters, fanning catcher Nick Hundley three times and left fielder Corey Dickerson, center fielder Drew Stubbs and pitcher Kyle Kendrick twice each.

Like a lot of clubs, Colorado, which had three-game winning streak snapped, is a bad matchup against Kershaw. He won his last six starts against them.

“It’s always going to be a battle against (Kershaw),” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. “I felt like we grinded pretty well. He’s always going to get his strikeouts, but I felt like we put together some good at-bats, especially the (Charlie) Blackmon at-bat was a tremendous at-bat. But we came up short.”

Blackmon and shortstop Troy Tulowitzki homered off Kershaw, accounting for all three runs (only one earned) against Kershaw.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-3

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Jordan Lyles, 1-0, 2.25 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 1-0, 0.69 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Kendrick (1-2) was battered for six runs on seven hits with four walks and six strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings as the Rockies (7-3) had a three-game winning streak end. They also lost on the road for the first time in seven games. “He battled through most of the night, got in some tough counts early and they’re swinging the bats well,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. “He battled. Tried to get him through the fifth there, but felt like he was at the end of the line.”

--OF Carlos Gonzalez didn’t play because manager Walt Weiss wanted to give him an extra day off. “I targed this date to give some our lefties a day off,” Weiss said before Friday’s game. “Really, I wanted to get some right-handers in, it gives me a chance to give (Drew) Stubbs in the lineup, get him involved. (Clayton) Kershaw’s a tough at-bat for anybody, let alone a left-handed batter.”

--SS Troy Tulowitzki, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI, lined a solo home run off LHP Clayton Kershaw to lead off the fourth inning. It was the first of the season for Tulowitzki, who went deep 21 times last season.

--OF Charlie Blackmon stung LHP Clayton Kershaw for a two-run home run in the fifth inning. It was Blackmon’s first homer of the season and his first in Dodger Stadium in 18 games.

--2B DJ LeMahieu went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. LeMahieu had his nine-game hitting streak end. He is batting .474.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He battled through most of the night, got in some tough counts early and they’re swinging the bats well.” -- Colorado manager Walt Weiss said of RHP Kyle Kendrick, who was battered for six runs on seven hits with four walks and six strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings in a loss to the Dodgers on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa (strained left groin) was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to March 27. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Albuquerque on April 9 and April 14, and he will make his major league season debut April 20.

--RHP David Hale (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--INF Charlie Culberson (bulging lower back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 12. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He is unlikely to pitch for the Rockies this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Jordan Lyles

LHP Tyler Matzek

RHP Eddie Butler

BULLPEN:

RHP Adam Ottavino (closer)

RHP John Axford (family emergency leave)

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Rafael Betancourt

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Scott Oberg

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

Wilin Rosario

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Drew Stubbs