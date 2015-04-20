Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Reliever John Axford was placed on the restricted list by the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, giving him more time to care for his two-year-old son who was bitten by a rattlesnake during spring training.

Young Jameson Axford was bitten on his right foot by a rattlesnake last month in the backyard of the rental house where his family was staying during spring training. Jameson has been hospitalized ever since and underwent surgery to remove tissue and skin at the spot of the bite where a staph infection had set in.

Jameson was moved from Arizona to a Denver hospital where he is closer to a plastic surgery specialist. He was moved out of intensive care Friday for the first time since the incident but will need more surgery on his right foot at some point.

John Axford pitched in the Rockies’ season opener but was then placed on the family medical emergency list. He reached the seven-day limit on that list. The move to the restricted list allows him to remain with his son.

“It gives us a little more time is all,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “It’s a day-to-day situation.”

Right-hander Scott Oberg was promoted to fill Axford’s spot in the bullpen and pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings in relief before a disastrous three-home run inning in Sunday’s 7-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-5

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Padres (RHP Odrisamer Despaigne, 1-0, 0.77 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 14-11, 4.10 ERA in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP John Axford was placed on the restricted list on Sunday, giving him more time to care for his two-year-old son who was bitten by a rattlesnake during spring training. Young Jameson Axford was bitten on his right foot by a rattlesnake last month in the backyard of the rental house where his family was staying during spring training. Jameson has been hospitalized ever since and underwent surgery to remove tissue and skin at the spot of the bite where a staph infection had set in.

--CF Charlie Blackmon collected two of the Rockies’ four hits Sunday in their 7-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Blackmon went 2-for-3 and has now hit safely in seven of his past eight games. During that stretch, Blackmon is batting .379 (11-for-29).

--3B Nolan Arenado not only extended his hitting streak to five games by going 1-for-4 on Sunday. Arenado also showed why he won the National League’s Gold Glove at his position the past two years. Los Angeles Dodgers 3B Justin Turner, the second batter of the game, hit a chopping ground ball that Arenado backhanded before throwing across his body to retire Turner at first base.

--RHP Scott Oberg experienced the worst outing of his brief major league career in his third appearance. Oberg allowed three home runs and a walk to the first four batters he faced Sunday and lasted only one-third of an inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Oberg, who won his major league debut Tuesday night, was charged with five runs in the sixth inning and saw his ERA explode to 10.13.

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa will make his season debut Monday night against the San Diego Padres. De La Rosa strained his left groin during spring training and began the season on the 15-day disabled list. In two rehabilitation appearances for Triple-A Albuquerque (Pacific Coast League), the Mexican left-hander allowed four runs (three earned) on nine hits, including two home runs, and three walks in nine innings while striking out seven batters. Last year, De La Rosa went 14-11 with a 4.10 ERA. He amassed 30 victories for the Rockies during the past two seasons.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You’re not going to have a lot of opportunities with their pitching staff, so you’ve got to cash in when you get them. You’ve got to play tight, clean games against these guys.” Colorado manager Walt Weiss on the Rockies’ failure to score after putting the potential tying runs on base with nobody out in the top of the sixth inning of a loss Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa (strained left groin) was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to March 27. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Albuquerque on April 9 and April 14, and he will make his major league season debut April 20.

--RHP David Hale (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--INF Charlie Culberson (bulging lower back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 12. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He is unlikely to pitch for the Rockies this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Jordan Lyles

LHP Tyler Matzek

RHP Eddie Butler

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

BULLPEN:

RHP Adam Ottavino (closer)

RHP John Axford (restricted list)

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Rafael Betancourt

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Scott Oberg

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

Wilin Rosario

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Drew Stubbs