Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Jorge De La Rosa lasted just two innings in his 2015 debut, giving up a career-high-tying nine runs as the Colorado Rockies lost 14-3 to the San Diego Padres on Monday.

The outing was the latest in a string of short appearances by Colorado starters, a run that is taxing the bullpen.

De La Rosa’s start came a day after Eddie Butler worked five innings at Los Angeles.

Since Kyle Kendrick pitched seven innings at Milwaukee on Opening Day, April 6, the Rockies have had three six-inning starts by Jordan Lyles. Otherwise, the Rockies, who lost their four consecutive game Monday to fell to 7-6, have had eight starts of fewer than six innings.

In the team’s 13 games, Rockies starters have pitched 66 2/3 innings, an average of 5.13 innings.

“Early on, I figure they won’t go as deep as they will when we get into the season,” manager Walt Weiss said. “At some point, you have to start getting a little bit deeper because you don’t want to ask four innings out of your bullpen consistently. We won’t (have to). These guys are still being built up in some respects.”

De La Rosa was activated from the disabled list before Monday’s game. He missed the start of the season due to a left groin strain.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-6

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Padres (RHP Brandon Morrow, 0-0, 1.29 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Tyler Matzek, 1-0, 1.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Nolan Arenado was scratched from the lineup with a sore left wrist and is listed day-to-day. Arenado started the Rockies’ previous 12 games and played all but one inning. He said his wrist bothered him during his final at-bat Sunday at Dodger Stadium after he took swings with a weighted bat in the on-deck circle. Arenado said during batting practice Monday he had trouble finishing his swings, leading to him sitting out the game.

--LF Corey Dickerson left Monday’s game after running out a grounder to end the third. Dickerson has been bothered by plantar fasciitis in his left foot, which to this point was mild, manager Walt Weiss said, but it ailment flared when he broke from the batter’s box.

--RHP Scott Oberg was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque to make room on the roster for LHP Jorge De La Rosa, who was activated to start. Oberg pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings in his first two major league appearances before giving up five runs (three earned) and four hits, including three homers, and a walk Sunday while retiring one of the six Los Angeles batters he faced. Manager Walt Weiss said, “I thought he did a real nice job up here. Had a tough day yesterday, but that day doesn’t define him. I think he learned that he’s got plenty of stuff to pitch in this league. We’ve always loved the makeup and the competitiveness. He’s going to help us win a lot of games, I think this year. I told him not every breaking ball you hang is going to be hit in the seats. Sometimes they’re going to foul them off. Sometimes they’re going take them. He just didn’t get away with them yesterday, but I‘m excited about him.”

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa was activated Monday after beginning the season on the disabled list with a left groin strain that limited him to 2 1/3 innings in his one Cactus League start. De La Rosa gave up a career-high-tying nine runs, seven earned, in two innings Monday night against the Padres. He also allowed nine runs May 3, 2008, in a start with the Rockies and May 24, 2007, in a start with the Royals. The two innings he pitched marked the shortest start of his career at Coors Field, where he has won more games than any pitcher. His record in Denver fell to 45-11 after his shortest start since he pitched two innings Sept. 10, 2013, at San Francisco.

--1B Justin Morneau, the reigning National League batting champion, was presented with the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame’s Tip O‘Neill Award before the game. It is the third time Morneau won the award, which is presented annually to the Canadian player judged to have excelled in individual achievement and contribution to his team while adhering to baseball’s highest ideals. Morneau is the fourth player to win the award three times. The others are former Rockies OF Larry Walker, Reds 1B Joey Votto and former OF Jason Bay.

--RHP David Hale (left oblique strain) made his first rehab start Monday, and he pitched 2 1/3 innings for high Class A Modesto, allowing two hits, one walk and two runs with three strikeouts. Hale, who was on a 45-50 pitch limit, had a good chance to make the Rockies’ Opening Day roster before getting injured late in spring training. The Rockies acquired Hale in the offseason from the Braves.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s my first start. Been pitching in Triple-A (for two rehab starts), but it’s not the same. I was really excited. Hope I can be more calm next time and get better.” -- LHP Jorge De La Rosa, who lasted just two innings Monday in his major league season debut during the Rockies’ 14-3 loss to the Padres.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Nolan Arenado (sore left wrist) did not play April 20. He is day-to-day.

--LF Corey Dickerson (plantar fasciitis in left foot) left the April 20 game.

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa (strained left groin) was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to March 27. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Albuquerque on April 9 and April 14, and he was activated April 20.

--RHP David Hale (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with high Class A Modesto on April 20, and he might be able to return in late April.

--INF Charlie Culberson (bulging lower back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 12. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He is unlikely to pitch for the Rockies this season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Jordan Lyles

LHP Tyler Matzek

RHP Eddie Butler

BULLPEN:

RHP Adam Ottavino (closer)

RHP John Axford (restricted list)

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Rafael Betancourt

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Christian Bergman

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

Wilin Rosario

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Drew Stubbs