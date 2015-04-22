Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Tyler Matzek minimized the damage Tuesday despite throwing just 44 of 85 pitches for strikes.

The Colorado Rockies left-hander failed to retire the Padres in order, but he only allowed two runs in five innings in what turned into a 7-6 loss to the San Diego Padres.

Matzek continued a disturbing trend for the Rockies’ starters. Four relievers had to pick up the final four innings, giving the Colorado bullpen a National League-leading 52 1/3 innings in 14 games.

In a 14-2 loss to the Padres on Monday during the opener of the four-game series, Rockies starter Jorge De La Rosa, making his 2015 debut, pitched just two innings.

“The bullpen is best when you use it in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings,” Matzek said. “When they come in earlier, they’re not going to be as effective.”

The Rockies starters have worked 71 2/3 innings, which ranks 12th in the NL and works out to an average of 5.12 innings per game.

Right-hander Kyle Kendrick, who has pitched five and 4 2/3 innings in his past two starts, will take the mound Wednesday night. He worked seven innings on Opening Day at Milwaukee on April 6.

Right-hander Jordan Lyles, who will start Thursday in the series finale against the Padres, pitched six innings in each of his three starts. Matzek pitched six innings on April 15 at San Francisco, but the Rockies received less than six innings from their starter in nine of 14 games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-7

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Padres (RHP James Shields, 2-0, 2.84 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 1-2. 7.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Nolan Arenado, who was scratched from the lineup Monday, did not play for the second successive game due to a left wrist strain. He felt slight soreness in the wrist in spring training “but not to the point where it was drastic,” he said. It flared up when he was swinging a weighted bat before his final at-bat Sunday. Arenado said he took swings in the training room and the indoor batting cage Tuesday, and unlike Monday, he was able to finish his swing. Arenado said he expects to return to the lineup Wednesday.

--LF Corey Dickerson was not in the lineup Tuesday, but he pinch-hit in the ninth against Padres RHP Craig Kimbrel and grounded out. Dickerson has dealt with plantar fasciitis in his left heel since the final week of spring training. he felt pain as he ran out of the batters’ box in the third inning Monday and then left the game. Dickerson said he would consider an anti-inflammatory injection if his condition worsened. He said his heel bothers him while standing around, and doing so in cleats makes it worse. Dickerson is prepared to continue dealing with the plantar fasciitis and doesn’t expect it will hamper him to any great degree. “I’ve performed well the last couple weeks with it, and I feel I can still perform with it,” said Dickerson, who is hitting .280 with two homers and 10 RBIs in 14 games.

--RF Carlos Gonzalez went hitless in four at-bats, dropping his average to .189 (10-for-53). After going 6-for-17 with two strikeouts in his first four games, Gonzalez is 4-for-36 (.111) with seven strikeouts. He went hitless in one at-bat with a runner in scoring position Tuesday, leaving him 2-for-13 in those situations this season.

--CF Charlie Blackmon went 1-for-4 with a two-run triple in the fifth inning. It was his second consecutive game with a triple. Blackmon has hit safely in five straight games and nine of his past 10, and he reached base in all 14 games he has played this season. Going back to Sept. 21 last season, Blackmon has reached base safely in 18 consecutive games.

--C Nick Hundley went 2-for-4 with his first triple and first homer of the season. The triple was the 11th of his career and first since April 22, 2012, against the Phillies. This was the third time Hundley tripled and homered in the same game. The last time was in that same 2012 game against Philadelphia.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Offensively, we’re not as hot as we were a week or so ago. We need to get the offense going again. We’ve run into some tough arms, but that’s the way it’s going to be all year. There’s some tough arms in the division. Saw some in L.A. (last weekend), seen some with this club. We got to deal with it and deal with it a little better than we have.” -- Manager Walt Weiss, whose team was outscored 41-15 during its current five-game losing streak.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Nolan Arenado (sore left wrist) did not play April 20-21. He expects to start April 22.

--LF Corey Dickerson (plantar fasciitis in left foot) left the April 20 game. He appeared as a pinch hitter April 21.

--RHP David Hale (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with high Class A Modesto on April 20, and he might be able to return in late April.

--INF Charlie Culberson (bulging lower back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 12. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He is unlikely to pitch for the Rockies this season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Jordan Lyles

LHP Tyler Matzek

RHP Eddie Butler

BULLPEN:

RHP Adam Ottavino (closer)

RHP John Axford (restricted list)

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Rafael Betancourt

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Christian Bergman

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

Wilin Rosario

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Drew Stubbs