Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Adding help to their overworked bullpen, the Colorado Rockies made several roster moves Wednesday before their 5-4 win over the San Diego Padres.

The Rockies went from seven to eight relievers and dropped a position player from their bench by optioning backup catcher/first baseman Wilin Rosario to Triple-A Albuquerque.

Entering Wednesday, the Rockies relievers had pitched 52 1/3 innings, the most in the National League, as their starters were averaging just 5.12 innings per start. Manager Walt Weiss had to cover seven innings with his bullpen Monday when Jorge De La Rosa lasted just two innings in his 2015 debut, and Rockies relievers picked up for four more innings Tuesday.

Reliever Scott Oberg was recalled from Albuquerque to replace reliever LaTroy Hawkins, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list due to right biceps tendinitis. Rosario was optioned to make room on the roster for reliever John Axford, who was removed from the restricted list.

“We need to take some heat off that ‘pen right now,” Weiss said. “We need to protect our pitching, and the bullpen is the part of the pitching that we need to protect most right now. We had to go to eight at this point.”

Left fielder Corey Dickerson and third baseman Nolan Arenado both returned to the lineup Wednesday night. Dickerson was dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot, and Arenado missed the two previous games with a strained left wrist. With those players nursing injuries, the Rockies faced a tough call in demoting Rosario.

“Our hands were tied on this one,” Weiss said. “It has nothing to do with Wilin’s performance, but we really didn’t have any other choice with Arenado being banged up, Dickerson being banged up and needing an extra arm in the bullpen, it was really the only possible move we could make.”

Rosario appeared in nine games, including two starts at first base, and went 5-for-14 (.357) with three doubles, one homer and two RBIs.

Axford returned after spending time away from the club to tend to his 2-year-old son, who was bit by a snake during spring training.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-7

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 1-0, 4.08 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Jordan Lyles, 1-1, 3.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Nolan Arenado was back in the lineup Wednesday after missing the previous two games with a left wrist strain. The wrist bothered him somewhat in spring training, but it flared up while he was swinging a weighted bat in the on-deck circle Sunday before his final at-bat in Los Angeles. He doubled home a run on his first at-bat Wednesday, singled to open the ninth and scored the winning run. He also made two superb defensive plays.

--RF Carlos Gonzalez batted sixth for the first time since Sept. 17, 2012, and he went 0-for-3 with a walk, dropping his average to .179. He entered the game with one hit in his past 18 at-bats and two hits in his past 36 at-bats. Padres RHP James Shields started, and Gonzalez was 5-for-9 against him, but manager Walt Weiss said past history didn’t figure matter in this instance. “It had nothing to do with the matchup,” Weiss said. “It was more to let him take a breath. Sometimes when you’re hitting in the middle of the order, you feel directly responsible when the offense isn’t jelling or scoring runs because you’re in a run-producing spot in the order.”

--RHP LaTroy Hawkins was placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday due to right biceps tendinitis. The oldest active player in the majors, Hawkins, 42, began the season as the Rockies’ closer but lost that job after blowing consecutive save opportunities April 8 and 12. He is 1-1 with a 10.50 ERA in seven games, and opposing hitters are batting .379 against him. Manager Walt Weiss said the injury was lingering. “LaTroy’s the type of guy, we got to take the ball from him,” Weiss said. “He’s not going to say anything. I think this gives him some time to recover and go out there with all his weapons. I don’t think he’s gone out there with all his weapons. He’s had a hard time bouncing back from outings, getting loose. This’ll give him some time to go out there and really be able to take his best shot.”

--RHP John Axford was reinstated from the restricted list. On April 12, Axford was placed on the family medical emergency list because his 2-year-old son Jameson was being transferred from Phoenix to Denver to undergo further surgery and treatment after being bitten twice on the top of his right foot by a rattlesnake March 22. Axford spent the maximum allowable seven days on the family medical emergency list, then on Sunday was transferred to the restricted list. Making his second appearance of the season and first since April 8, Axford retired the Padres in order in the eighth inning Wednesday on 10 pitches, eight strikes. Manager Walt Weiss said, “He didn’t show any rust from the layoff. It was impressive.”

--LF Corey Dickerson was back in the lineup and went 2-for-3 with two solo homers. It was the third multi-homer game of his career and Dickerson’s first since Sept. 7 against the Giants. He left the game Monday after aggravating the plantar fasciitis in his left foot as he broke from the batters’ box in the third inning. Dickerson pinch-hit in the ninth inning Tuesday. He has dealt with plantar fasciitis since the last week of spring training.

--1B/C Wilin Rosario was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque when the Rockies had to clear a roster spot as they went from seven to eight relievers. Manager Walt Weiss said Rosario’s demotion was not performance-related. Rosario will be the regular first baseman at Albuquerque. In nine games with the Rockies, including two starts at first base, Rosario went 5-for-14 (.357) with three doubles, one homer and two RBIs. He was 2-for-5 as a pinch hitter with one homer and two RBIs. The home run was a game-winner in the 10th inning April 8 at Milwaukee.

--RHP Scott Oberg was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque two days after being optioned there. A player has to stay in the minors at least 10 days after being sent down, unless there is an injury, and Oberg was recalled to take the place of RHP LaTroy Hawkins (right biceps tendinitis). Oberg pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings in his first two major league appearances April 14 and 17 but gave up four hits, including three homers, in one-third of an inning at Los Angeles on Sunday. Oberg is 1-0 with a 10.13 ERA in his three appearances. Oberg was originally recalled April 12 when RHP John Axford was placed on the family emergency medical list, then was optioned on April 20 when LHP Jorge De La Rosa was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a different look, but you can’t try to do too much. Try to get a good pitch and drive it back up the middle where there’s no outfielder, so I was able to do that.” -- PH Daniel Descalso, who delivered a walk-off single Wednesday over a five-man infield, lifting Colorado to a 5-4 win over San Diego.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Nolan Arenado (sore left wrist) did not play April 20-21. He was back in the lineup April 22.

--LF Corey Dickerson (plantar fasciitis in left foot) left the April 20 game. He appeared as a pinch hitter April 21, and he was back in the lineup April 22.

--RHP LaTroy Hawkins (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22.

--RHP David Hale (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with high Class A Modesto on April 20, and he might be able to return in late April.

--INF Charlie Culberson (bulging lower back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 12. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He is unlikely to pitch for the Rockies this season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Jordan Lyles

LHP Tyler Matzek

RHP Eddie Butler

BULLPEN:

RHP Adam Ottavino (closer)

RHP John Axford

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Rafael Betancourt

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Scott Oberg

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Drew Stubbs