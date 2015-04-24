Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Colorado Rockies manager Walt Weiss said he dropped right fielder Carlos Gonzalez to sixth in the lineup Wednesday night so the right fielder could “take a breath” and possibly relax.

Gonzalez batted sixth for the first time since Sept. 17, 2012.

However, after he went 0-for-3 without hitting the ball out of the infield Wednesday, he wasn’t in the starting lineup Thursday when the Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 2-1.

Gonzalez entered the game on a double switch in the eighth and struck out in the bottom of the inning. He is hitting .175 with a .213 on-base percentage, one homer and five RBIs. Gonzalez is hitless in 14 consecutive at-bats and has one hit in his past 22 at-bats.

“I’ve been picking days (off) for guys, and I’ve been wanting to give CarGo one for the last few days,” Weiss said. “But (Corey Dickerson) was banged up and we were short-handed, so I thought a day game after a night game was a good spot for it.”

Dickerson is dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot that caused him to leave Monday’s game and limited him to pinch-hitting Tuesday before he returned to the lineup Wednesday and hit two home runs. He blasted his fifth homer of the season in the fifth inning Thursday to put the Rockies ahead 2-1, the game-winning hit, as it turned out.

Gonzalez, who underwent left knee surgery last August, started 14 of the Rockies’ previous 15 games before Thursday. Mindful of the operation and Gonzalez’s workload, Weiss said he wanted Gonzalez to rest his knee but acknowledged a day away from the grind might benefit Gonzalez.

“Sometimes we all need a break mentally, so it serves both purposes,” Weiss said.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-7

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Giants (RHP Chris Heston, 2-1, 0.87 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Eddie Butler, 1-1, 2.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Daniel Descalso became the Rockies’ backup first baseman when Wilin Rosario was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday. Descalso started at first base Thursday. He entered the season having played 47 innings at the position in 10 games and three starts in his career. The starts occurred last year while Descalso was playing for the Cardinals. Descalso said he feels “very comfortable” at first base and takes ground balls there before almost every game. He went 0-for-2 with a bases-loaded walk Thursday.

--CF Drew Stubbs made his third start and played in his ninth game. He came into the game 0-for-15 with nine strikeouts and struck out with the bases loaded to end the first inning. In his other two plate appearances, Stubbs walked and flied out. Stubbs has always been prone to striking out, as he entered the season averaging one strikeout every 3.02 at-bats in his career. Manager Walt Weiss said, “It’s been tougher for him because of the lack of consistent at-bats. The fact that we’ve only faced two left-handed starters and really, there’s not a left-handed starter in sight, either. (The strikeouts) have been part of his history, but he’s an interesting player because he’s got game-changing speed and we’ve seen the power.”

--RHP LaTroy Hawkins, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday due to right biceps tendinitis, said it took him 45 pitches to warm up Tuesday, a process that he said typically takes about 20 pitches. Hawkins said his biceps tendon began bothering him about the middle of spring training. He is the oldest player in the big leagues at 42, and he has announced he will retire at the end of the season. Hawkins likened the feeling in his arm to a bad toothache and said he can’t pitch on back-to-back days, which makes it harder on the Rockies’ relief corps.

--RHP Jordan Lyles pitched 6 2/3 innings and became the second Rockies starter to take the mound in the seventh this season. RHP Kyle Kendrick pitched seven innings on April 6 and on Wednesday. Lyles pitched six innings in each of his first three starts but walked nine in those 18 innings. He gave up six hits and one run with two walks and four strikeouts Thursday against San Diego after making an adjustment that helped improve his fastball command. Lyles said, “When I go arm-side with my fastball, I tend to fall off the mound (toward first base) a little bit. (I) try to get extra movement instead of throwing it through the target and getting depth instead of run. We made some strides today.”

--3B Nolan Arenado went 2-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to seven games. In that span, he is hitting .346 (9-for-26) with three doubles, one homer, four RBI and four runs. Arenado didn’t play Monday or Tuesday due to a left wrist strain but went 2-for-4 both Wednesday and Thursday. Overall, Arenado is hitting .340 (18-for-53) with seven doubles, three homers and 11 RBIs. He has a .397 on-base percentage and a .642 slugging percentage.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve shown some resiliency early on here. That’s a good ballgame, and to be able to win a game like that, it’s going to help our confidence.” -- Manager Walt Weiss, after the Rockies’ 2-1 win over the Padres on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP LaTroy Hawkins (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP David Hale (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with high Class A Modesto on April 20, and he might be able to return in late April.

--INF Charlie Culberson (bulging lower back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 12. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He is unlikely to pitch for the Rockies this season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Jordan Lyles

LHP Tyler Matzek

RHP Eddie Butler

BULLPEN:

RHP Adam Ottavino (closer)

RHP John Axford

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Rafael Betancourt

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Scott Oberg

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Drew Stubbs