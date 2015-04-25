Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER - Colorado Rockies manager Walt Weiss planned on giving shortstop Troy Tulowitzki a planned day off and opted to do so Friday, telling Tulowitzki of that decision in a brief early afternoon meeting.

It’s all part of the Rockies’ plan to give Tulowitzki, who has a history of leg injuries, regular rest in hopes that he will stay healthy. Weiss said his decisions on when to rest Tulowitzki, who has played just 264 games the past three seasons, are “a collaborative effort,” and he opted to rest him Friday night.

“I wanted to have him down one day this series,” Weiss said before the Rockies beat the Giants 6-4. “He played a day game after a night game yesterday. This gives him more time before he’s back out there. It was either going to be today or Sunday. I decided on today.”

This planned day off came after Tulowitzki started 10 straight games dating from April 13. He had started all but one of the Rockies’ first 16 games and went 0-for-4 Thursday for the first time since July 12, 2014. Tulowitzki has three hits in his past 17 at-bats with five strikeouts, including two in each of his past two games.

Entering Friday, Tulowitzki was hitting .300 (18-for-60) with a team-leading nine doubles, one homer and eight RBIs. He had a .306 on-base percentage and a .500 slugging percentage.

Tulowitzki did pinch hit in the seventh and slammed his bat down in disgust when he popped to second with the bases loaded to end the inning.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-7

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Giants (RHP Tim Hudson, 0-2, 3.93 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 0-1, 31.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Carlos Gonzalez was back in the lineup Friday after entering Thursday’s game in the eighth and striking out. Gonzalez again batted sixth, which is where he hit Wednesday for the first time since Sept. 17, 2012. Entering Friday, Gonzalez was hitting .175 and had gone hitless in 14 consecutive at-bats and had one hit in his past 22 at-bats. After grounding out to second on each of his first two at-bats Friday, Gonzalez drove an opposite-field double into the left-field corner and lined a single to center. He had not had a multi-hit game since April 8 and took early batting practice in mid-afternoon. ”He’s out here early,“ manager Walt Weiss said. ”He’s just going to grind his way through it. That’s typically how hitters get through it. But we all know that when he gets rolling, it’s going to be something to see.

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa will make his second start Saturday night after a disastrous 2015 debut Monday against the Padres. He began the season on the 15-day disabled list with a left groin strain and yielded a career-high nine runs, seven earned, and nine hits in two innings against the Padres, who routed the Rockies 14-3. Manager Walt Weiss attributed De La Rosa’s performance to him being too amped up. “I think that was it. And the fact that it was his first start and he had a hard time finding that rhythm when it didn’t happen right away. He was almost too strong. The velocity was up. He was trying to go harder and harder and the ball kept going elevated. But he had a great side (session) a few days ago. Looked like himself.”

--IF Rafael Ynoa had a pinch-hit double in the eighth inning Thursday. Pinch-hitting again Friday, Ynoa doubled home a run in the sixth that gave the Rockies a 5-4 lead and then scored on Corey Dickerson’s single. The switch-hitting Ynoa made his debut with the Rockies last September at the age of 27 and has had little experience pinch-hitting. “It’s my first time doing that, because in the minors I used to play a lot,” Ynoa said. “I‘m just trying to do my best. I‘m getting prepared early. I‘m trying to put a good swing on the ball, and I don’t try to do too much.”

--RHP Eddie Butler allowed nine hits and four runs in six innings Friday but ended up as the winning pitcher when the Rockies scored three runs in the sixth to take a 6-4 lead. Butler issued two walks, one intentional. After the unintentional walk to Brandon Belt to open the second, Justin Maxwell homered to give the Giants a 2-0 lead. It was the first homer Butler has yielded to a right-handed hitter in his career. Butler, who has made seven major league starts, four this season, has given up three homers to lefties.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Eddie Butler did a nice job getting us through six. I feel like if our starters can do that, our bullpen’s pretty good. I feel confident that if we hand the ball to them at that point in the game, we’re in good shape.” -- Manager Walt Weiss, on Eddie Butler, the Rockies’ starter in Friday’s victory over the Giants.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP LaTroy Hawkins (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP David Hale (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with high Class A Modesto on April 20, and he might be able to return in late April.

--INF Charlie Culberson (bulging lower back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 12. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He is unlikely to pitch for the Rockies this season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Jordan Lyles

LHP Tyler Matzek

RHP Eddie Butler

BULLPEN:

RHP Adam Ottavino (closer)

RHP John Axford

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Rafael Betancourt

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Scott Oberg

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Drew Stubbs