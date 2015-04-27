Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Jorge De La Rosa’s second outing of the season was a lot better than his first.

The Colorado Rockies left-hander gave up four hits and two runs in five innings with two walks and seven strikeouts Saturday against the Giants in a game San Francisco won 5-4 in 11 innings.

Because of the groin injury that put him on the disabled list to start the season, De La Rosa has not built up his arm strength, and was lifted after 90 pitches. Even so, his outing showed significant progress from his Tuesday debut, when he pitched two innings against the San Diego Padres and allowed a career-high nine runs and nine hits.

“I feel much better,” he said. “I was mixing all my pitches pretty good. I think I did way better than last time. I stayed in control. More calm and make better pitches today. Keep the ball down. I think that was the key today.”

De La Rosa’s seven strikeouts gave him 753 with the Rockies, passing Pedro Astacio (749) for the second most in franchise history. Ubaldo Jimenez is the franchise leader with 773.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-8

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Tyler Matzek, 1-0, 2.40 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 0-0, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Hale (left oblique strain) moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday, and he endured a rough outing. He allowed seven runs on eight hits, two walks and a hit batter in 1 2/3 innings. In his previous rehab appearance, he allowed two runs (none earned) in 2 1/3 innings for Class A Modesto on April 20.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki hit his 100th career home run at Coors Field in the third inning on Saturday night. It was also his second homer of the season and his first homer in 24 career at-bats against Giants starter Tim Hudson.

--1B Justin Morneau, who typically bats cleanup, went 3-for-5 with three singles on Saturday night. His 17 hits include just four for extra bases -- three doubles and one homer. Morneau is batting .279 with a .313 on-base percentage and .377 slugging percentage. “‘My swing hasn’t felt good yet,” Morneau said. “The last couple days, it’s felt better. It’s one of those things, I know it’s going to come. I’ve been around long enough to know if you make consistent solid contact, eventually stuff’s going to start falling. I feel like I’ve hit a few balls that have been right at people or caught. It’s just part of the cycle of the game.”

--RF Carlos Gonzalez hit his second homer of the season on Saturday and first since April 8 at Milwaukee. He went 51 at-bats without a homer. In his final two at-bats Friday, Gonzalez showed signs of emerging from his slump with an opposite-field double and a hard single to center. He homered to center on Saturday and also lined hard to left while going 1-for-5.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Eddie Butler did a nice job getting us through six. I feel like if our starters can do that, our bullpen’s pretty good. I feel confident that if we hand the ball to them at that point in the game, we’re in good shape.” -- Manager Walt Weiss, on Eddie Butler, the Rockies’ starter in Friday’s victory over the Giants.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP LaTroy Hawkins (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP David Hale (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with high Class A Modesto on April 20, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Albuquerque on April 25. He might be able to return in late April or early May.

--INF Charlie Culberson (bulging lower back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 12. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He is unlikely to pitch for the Rockies this season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Jordan Lyles

LHP Tyler Matzek

RHP Eddie Butler

BULLPEN:

RHP Adam Ottavino (closer)

RHP John Axford

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Rafael Betancourt

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Scott Oberg

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Drew Stubbs