Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

PHOENIX -- After placing closer Adam Ottavino on the disabled list Monday, the Rockies turned to right-hander John Axford as their primary ninth-inning man, their third closer this season.

Early results were promising, as Axford pitched out of a first-and-third, two-out situation in the ninth inning Monday to preserve the Rockies’ 5-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Ottavino is sidelined due to right triceps inflammation, and manager Walt Weiss said the Rockies will be proactive to keep the injury from getting worse.

“He’s been pitching around that triceps injury for the last three, four times out,” Weiss said. “Just felt like a day here or two days there wasn’t going to do the trick. So we want to let that thing calm down for the next couple of weeks. We think that is the best way to go.”

Ottavino was 3-for-3 in save conversions since taking the closer role after LaTroy Hawkins failed to seal a win April 13. Ottavino is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA this season, having allowed no runs on three hits in 10 appearances, with 13 strikeouts and two walks.

The Rockies had an MRI exam performed on Ottavino on Monday but had not seen the results before the start of the game at Arizona. Weiss did not want to speculate on how long Ottavino would be out.

“I don’t know anything other than he had some soreness and a little bit of inflammation in there that we gave him treatment for,” Weiss said.

Axford, who signed a minor league contract with a spring training invitation this year, recorded 118 career saves in seven previous major league seasons. He had 46 saves with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2011 and 35 in 2012 before falling out of that role and into a setup situation in 2013. He had 10 saves with the Cleveland Indians last season before being replaced by Chad Allen and then going to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Right-hander Rafael Betancourt, who missed last season with an elbow injury, had 47 saves for the Rockies in 2012-13. He remains a member of the Colorado bullpen.

“‘Ax’ would probably be the first guy in line, but there are going to be nights when he is not available,” Weiss said.

RECORD: 11-8

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 1-2, 6.85 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Archie Bradley, 2-0, 1.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Tyler Matzek was removed with a left hamstring cramp after throwing one pitch in the sixth inning Monday. Matzek threw an outside fastball to Arizona 3B Yasmany Tomas and immediately signaled to the Colorado bench. Trainer Keith Dugger went to the mound and accompanied Matzek back to the dugout. Matzek left with a 5-2 lead and got the win after giving up two runs on four hits.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (right triceps inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. Ottavino was 1-0 with an 0.00 ERA in 10 appearances, converting all three save chances after taking over as closer from RHP LaTroy Hawkins on April 15. “He’s been pitching around that triceps injury for the last three, four times out,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. “Just felt like a day here or two days there wasn’t going to do the trick. So we want to let that thing calm down for the next couple of weeks. We think that is the best way to go.” He received an MRI exam Monday, but the results weren’t immediately known.

--RHP John Axford got his first save as the Rockies’ primary closer Monday when he held a 5-4 lead in Arizona. Axford will take over for RHP Adam Ottavino (triceps inflammation), manager Walt Weiss said Monday. Axford, who made the team as a minor league invitee to spring training, had two saves in his previous four appearances this season. He missed the first 10 days of the season to be with his family as his 2-year old son, Jameson, recuperated from two rattlesnake bites sustained during spring training.

--RHP Jorge Rondon was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday to replace RHP Adam Ottavino (triceps inflammation) on the roster. Rondon, 27, was 0-0 with a 1.35 ERA in five appearances at Albuquerque. He has made one major league appearance, pitching a scoreless inning for St. Louis on June 29, 2014. The Rockies claimed him off waivers in November.

--RHP David Hale was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday. Hale strained a left oblique muscle in late March, removing him from the competition for the final spot in the rotation. Hale, acquired from Atlanta in a winter trade, made two minor league rehab appearances, allowing nine runs (seven earned) in four innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Just a lot of foul balls. I was just trying to battle to do what I could to get on base. If that helped, then that’s good. I think I had some pitches I could have put in play.” -- SS Troy Tulowitzki, on his 13-pitch, first-inning walk Monday. 1B Justin Morneau followed with a three-run home run to give the Rockies a lead they never lost in a 5-4 victory over the Diamondbacks.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Corey Dickerson (sore left quadriceps) left the April 25 game. He was not listed in the starting lineup April 26 before the game was rained out. He started April 27.

--LHP Tyler Matzek (left hamstring cramp) left his April 27 start. The extent of the injury wasn’t immediately known.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (right triceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He underwent an MRI exam April 27, but the results weren’t immediately known.

--RHP LaTroy Hawkins (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--INF Charlie Culberson (bulging lower back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 12. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He is unlikely to pitch for the Rockies this season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Jordan Lyles

LHP Tyler Matzek

RHP Eddie Butler

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Rafael Betancourt

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Jorge Rondon

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Drew Stubbs