Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

PHOENIX -- Colorado Rockies manager Walt Weiss is not among those who would like to see the designated hitter expanded to both leagues. In fact, Weiss is so little-red-schoolhouse old school that he would just as soon have interleague play go away.

“When I played in the American League, I thought the pitchers’ hitting was a joke,” Weiss said. “How could they let the pitchers hit? Then I came to the National League, and I thought it was a much better game.”

Weiss spent his first six years as a player with the Oakland A’s in the AL and his final eight with the Florida Marlins, Colorado and the Atlanta Braves in the NL. This is his third season as the Rockies’ manager. A career .258 hitter, Weiss played on four World Series teams.

“I think there are some difficult decisions you have to make,” Weiss said of managing in the NL. “I think there is a competitive advantage to be gained if your pitchers can execute the offensive part of the game. I just like the fact that the National League game, you have to use your entire 25-man roster pretty consistently. The American League, the bench doesn’t come into play.”

Weiss was the 1988 AL Rookie of the Year with Oakland and an NL All-Star in 1998 with Atlanta.

”I‘m not going to say American League pitchers aren’t athletes,“ Weiss said. ”That’s a ridiculous statement. I do think there is a part of the game in the National League as a pitcher you have to be functional at. And I just think it makes for better strategy, tougher decision-making, use of your entire roster.

“If it was up to me, we wouldn’t even play interleague play. I like the separation of leagues. I think it was unique. I know people with the intracity rivalries would argue that. I think it makes for some interesting weekends when you do. Overall, I liked the separation of the leagues and they didn’t meet until the World Series.”

RECORD: 11-9

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Jordan Lyles, 2-1, 2.92 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Josh Collmenter, 1-3, 3.65 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Carlos Gonzalez was visibly moved when he discussed his line drive that struck Arizona RHP Archie Bradley in the face in the second inning Tuesday, knocking Bradley to the ground and out of the game. “For me as a hitter, it is a nightmare,” Gonzalez said. “It just ruined my night. It ruined everyone’s night. It is sad, but at the same time, there is nothing you really can do about it. You are just trying to hit the ball, and it really sucks when you see a guy go down like that.” Gonzalez ended the night 1-for-4 with three strikeouts.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick, a free agent acquisition last winter, fell to 1-3 with an 8.36 ERA when he gave up 10 hits and eight runs in 4 1/3 innings Tuesday at Arizona. “Obviously, I wasn’t good at all,” Kendrick said. “I have to keep battling and keep trying to get better and try to figure out was is going on.”

--RHP Adam Ottavino was diagnosed with inflammation in his right elbow after his MRI was read Tuesday, Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. The injury was originally called triceps inflammation when Ottavino was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday. “When we get back to Denver, our team of docs will get to look at him first hand and go from there,” Weiss said. The injury is at the bottom of the triceps, where it meets the elbow, Weiss said. There is no timetable for Ottavino’s return.

--LHP Tyler Matzek recovered well after leaving Monday’s start with a left hamstring cramp. “He’s doing fine,” manager Walt Weiss said. “He showed up well today. I would expect him to make his next turn.” Matzek, 2-0 after winning Monday at Arizona, is scheduled to start again Sunday at San Diego, the final game of the Rockies’ six-game road trip.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I am in a little funk right now. In the past three starts, I have struggled. I was falling behind and not being real aggressive. Tonight, I wanted to be aggressive like I was the last start, and so were they.” -- RHP Kyle Kendrick, who was hit hard Tuesday in the Rockies’ 12-5 loss to the Diamondbacks.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tyler Matzek (left hamstring cramp) left his April 27 start. He is expected to be ready for his May 3 start.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP LaTroy Hawkins (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--INF Charlie Culberson (bulging lower back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 12. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He is unlikely to pitch for the Rockies this season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Jordan Lyles

LHP Tyler Matzek

RHP Eddie Butler

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Rafael Betancourt

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Jorge Rondon

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Drew Stubbs