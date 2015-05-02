Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- The Colorado Rockies are altering their starting rotation to avoid pitching left-handers against the San Diego Padres in the final two games of the series.

Right-hander Kyle Kendrick will be starting Sunday’s series finale against the Padres rather than left-hander Tyler Matzek.

Left-hander Jorge de La Rosa will start against the Padres on Saturday night.

The Padres are hitting a major league-leading .307 (55-for-179) against left-handed pitchers this season.

The first time the Padres faced De La Rosa this season, they scored nine runs (seven earned) on nine hits in just two innings back on April 20.

The following night, they scored two runs on four hits and six walks against Matzek in five innings.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-11

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 0-1, 11.57 ERA) at Padres (RHP Brandon Morrow, 1-0, 2.67 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Drew Stubbs homered off Padres RHP Ian Kennedy in the fifth inning Friday night. The homer was Stubbs’ first hit of the season. Through a second-inning strikeout, Stubbs had gone 0-for-21 with 13 strikeouts. Prior to this season, the longest a Rockies’ position player had gone without a hit was 12 at-bats.

--CF Charlie Blackmon was sidelined with flu-like symptoms Friday, which is what created the opportunity for CF Drew Stubbs to start. Blackmon had hit safely in five of his last six games (10-for-29).

--3B Nolan Arenado made Rockies history Friday night when made assists on five consecutive plays. Then something even more unusual happened. Arenado made an error in the eighth inning. It was his first error of the season.

--RHP Adam Ottavino, who has been on the disabled list since April 27with right triceps inflammation, has a consultation scheduled for Monday when the Rockies return to Denver. Before going on the disabled list, Ottavino had a 0.00 earned run average with a win and three saves in 10 appearances. He had allowed three hits in 10 1/3 innings with 13 strikeouts and two walks.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Defensively, we’re real good, but we weren’t real good tonight.” -- Rockies manager Walt Weiss after a loss to San Diego on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Adam Ottavino (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He remained with the team and will not return to Denver to be examined by team doctors until May 4.

--LHP Tyler Matzek (left hamstring cramp) left his April 27 start. He is expected to be ready for his May 3 start.

--RHP LaTroy Hawkins (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--INF Charlie Culberson (bulging lower back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 12. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He is unlikely to pitch for the Rockies this season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Jordan Lyles

LHP Tyler Matzek

RHP Eddie Butler

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Rafael Betancourt

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Jorge Rondon

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Drew Stubbs