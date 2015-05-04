Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Center fielder Charlie Blackmon and third baseman Nolan Arenado each hit two home runs for the Colorado Rockies in San Diego on Sunday -- marking the eighth time in franchise history that two players have hit two home runs in the same game.

The last time a pair of Rockies did it was June 5, 2013, in Cincinnati when Carlos Gonzalez hit three homers and Troy Tulowitzki hit two.

Sunday marked only the third time in the history of Petco Park -- and the first time since 2006 -- that two players hit multiple homers in the same game.

For Blackmon, it was the second multi-homer game of his career and it gave him three home runs in the final two games of the series after he missed Friday night’s series opener with flu-like symptoms. His first homer was also the third of his career leading off a game.

It was also the second multi-homer game of Arenado’s career. Arenado was 3-for-5 Sunday.

“Thank God I had a good game today,” said Arenado. “I haven’t been feeling like myself.”

One of the sharpest fielding third basemen in the major leagues, Arenado committed an error in each of the first two games of the series -- his first two errors of the season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-13

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Diamondbacks RHP Josh Collmenter (2-3, 2.76 ERA) at Rockies LHP Tyler Matzek (2-0, 2.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Justin Morneau took his scheduled day off Sunday although he has exceptional career numbers against Padres’ right-handed starter James Shields. Morneau was 16-for-50 against Shields (.350) with six doubles, four homers and 11 RBIs.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick allowed six runs on six hits, including two homers, in just five innings Sunday. It marked the seventh straight game that the Rockies starting pitcher worked less than six innings. The last Colorado starting pitcher to work at least six innings was RHP Eddie Butler (six innings exactly) on April 24 against the Giants at Coors Field, In 16 of their first 24 games, Rockies starting pitchers have worked 5 2/3 innings or less.

--LHP Ken Roberts, 27, made his major league debut Sunday. He hit one batter (1B Yonder Alonso) in an otherwise perfect inning. Roberts was promoted from Triple-A Albuquerque Saturday.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki was 2-for-9 with no RBIs in the three-game series against the Padres and is 5-for-23 (.217) on the season with no homers and one RBI. Tulowitzki came into the season with a .300 average against the Padres with 17 homers and 76 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Shields probably left a couple pitches up that he wished he could take back,” said Arenado of his home runs. “He’s a tough pitcher and made me look foolish in my first at-bat (a strikeout).” -- Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado, on his homer off Padres RHP James Shields in a loss Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Adam Ottavino (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He will be examined by team doctors on May 4.

--RHP LaTroy Hawkins (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--INF Charlie Culberson (bulging lower back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 12. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He is unlikely to pitch for the Rockies this season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Jordan Lyles

LHP Tyler Matzek

RHP Eddie Butler

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Rafael Betancourt

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Scott Oberg

LHP Ken Roberts

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Drew Stubbs