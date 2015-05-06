Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- For the second night in a row, the Colorado Rockies postponed their game with the Arizona Diamondbacks due to rain. It was the third consecutive home rainout for the Rockies, including an April 26 postponement of a scheduled series finale against the San Francisco Giants.

The Rockies and Diamondbacks will try to play a regular doubleheader Wednesday, when wet weather is again forecast. There were discussions about playing another doubleheader Sept. 1 to make up the game postponed Monday.

The last time the Rockies had three straight home games postponed by weather was in 2005 against the Florida Marlins, when snow forced postponement of an April 27 game, and a scheduled April 28 doubleheader was postponed.

Both the Rockies and Diamondbacks will stay with their scheduled rotation and hope their starters can adapt to unusually long layoffs. Left-hander Tyler Matzek is scheduled to start the first game Wednesday on eight days of rest with right-hander Jordan Lyles taking the mound in the second game on six days of rest.

“You get in that area where it’s seven, eight days off between starts, that’s probably not ideal,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “But I think (Matzek) would still be OK. I‘m not too worried about it.”

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-13

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Diamondbacks RHP Josh Collmenter (2-3, 2.76 ERA) at Rockies LHP Tyler Matzek (2-0, 2.70 ERA)

--LHP Tyler Matzek, who was originally scheduled to start Monday for the Rockies, was then expected to start Tuesday but that game, too, was rained out. Matzek will get the ball in the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader. He will be pitching with eight days of rest.

--C Nick Hundley has a career-high-tying nine-game hitting streak, the second-longest active streak in the National League before Tuesday’s games. In that span, Hundley hit .406 (13-for-32) with two doubles, one homer and four RBIs.

-- RHP Jordan Lyles will take the mound in the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader on six days of rest.

--RHP Adam Ottavino, who had become the team’s closer and was having a stellar season, said he is likely headed for Tommy John surgery on Thursday.

Ottavino has a partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament. He is scheduled to receive a second opinion Wednesday when he is examined by Dr. James Andrews in Gulf Breeze, Fla. If, as expected, Andrews confirms the diagnosis, Ottavino said he will undergo Tommy John surgery on Thursday. “I just want to have the maximum amount of time to heal up,” he said, “so I can come back as fast as possible and as strong as possible.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You get in that area where it’s seven, eight days off between starts, that’s probably not ideal. But I think (Matzek) would still be OK. I‘m not too worried about it.” -- Manager Walt Weiss, of starting LHP Tyler Matzek when the Rockies face the Diamondbacks Wednesday in a doubleheader after the teams were rained out Monday and Tuesday. Matzek will be pitching with eight days of rest.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He is likely headed for Tommy John surgery on May 7. He is scheduled to receive a second opinion May 6.

--RHP LaTroy Hawkins (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--INF Charlie Culberson (bulging lower back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 12. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He is unlikely to pitch for the Rockies this season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Jordan Lyles

LHP Tyler Matzek

RHP Eddie Butler

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Rafael Betancourt

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Scott Oberg

LHP Ken Roberts

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Drew Stubbs