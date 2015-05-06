Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH
DENVER -- For the second night in a row, the Colorado Rockies postponed their game with the Arizona Diamondbacks due to rain. It was the third consecutive home rainout for the Rockies, including an April 26 postponement of a scheduled series finale against the San Francisco Giants.
The Rockies and Diamondbacks will try to play a regular doubleheader Wednesday, when wet weather is again forecast. There were discussions about playing another doubleheader Sept. 1 to make up the game postponed Monday.
The last time the Rockies had three straight home games postponed by weather was in 2005 against the Florida Marlins, when snow forced postponement of an April 27 game, and a scheduled April 28 doubleheader was postponed.
Both the Rockies and Diamondbacks will stay with their scheduled rotation and hope their starters can adapt to unusually long layoffs. Left-hander Tyler Matzek is scheduled to start the first game Wednesday on eight days of rest with right-hander Jordan Lyles taking the mound in the second game on six days of rest.
“You get in that area where it’s seven, eight days off between starts, that’s probably not ideal,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “But I think (Matzek) would still be OK. I‘m not too worried about it.”
MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Lost five
NEXT: Diamondbacks RHP Josh Collmenter (2-3, 2.76 ERA) at Rockies LHP Tyler Matzek (2-0, 2.70 ERA)
--LHP Tyler Matzek, who was originally scheduled to start Monday for the Rockies, was then expected to start Tuesday but that game, too, was rained out. Matzek will get the ball in the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader. He will be pitching with eight days of rest.
--C Nick Hundley has a career-high-tying nine-game hitting streak, the second-longest active streak in the National League before Tuesday’s games. In that span, Hundley hit .406 (13-for-32) with two doubles, one homer and four RBIs.
-- RHP Jordan Lyles will take the mound in the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader on six days of rest.
--RHP Adam Ottavino, who had become the team’s closer and was having a stellar season, said he is likely headed for Tommy John surgery on Thursday.
Ottavino has a partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament. He is scheduled to receive a second opinion Wednesday when he is examined by Dr. James Andrews in Gulf Breeze, Fla. If, as expected, Andrews confirms the diagnosis, Ottavino said he will undergo Tommy John surgery on Thursday. “I just want to have the maximum amount of time to heal up,” he said, “so I can come back as fast as possible and as strong as possible.”
QUOTE TO NOTE: “You get in that area where it’s seven, eight days off between starts, that’s probably not ideal. But I think (Matzek) would still be OK. I‘m not too worried about it.” -- Manager Walt Weiss, of starting LHP Tyler Matzek when the Rockies face the Diamondbacks Wednesday in a doubleheader after the teams were rained out Monday and Tuesday. Matzek will be pitching with eight days of rest.
MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT
--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He is likely headed for Tommy John surgery on May 7. He is scheduled to receive a second opinion May 6.
--RHP LaTroy Hawkins (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.
--INF Charlie Culberson (bulging lower back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 12. The timetable for his return is uncertain.
--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He is unlikely to pitch for the Rockies this season.
LHP Jorge De La Rosa
RHP Kyle Kendrick
RHP Jordan Lyles
LHP Tyler Matzek
RHP Eddie Butler
RHP John Axford (closer)
LHP Boone Logan
LHP Christian Friedrich
RHP Rafael Betancourt
RHP Brooks Brown
RHP Christian Bergman
RHP Scott Oberg
LHP Ken Roberts
Nick Hundley
Michael McKenry
1B Justin Morneau
2B DJ LeMahieu
SS Troy Tulowitzki
3B Nolan Arenado
INF Daniel Descalso
INF Rafael Ynoa
LF Corey Dickerson
CF Charlie Blackmon
RF Carlos Gonzalez
OF Drew Stubbs