Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- After a bizarre and lamentable homestand, the Rockies are off to Southern California for a week. The Dodgers’ 9-5 comeback win Sunday left the Rockies to four games lost to the opposition and three to the weather.

They were rained out Monday and Tuesday against Arizona and then were swept by the Diamondbacks in a doubleheader Wednesday. After being off Thursday, the Rockies lost a rain-shortened game to the Dodgers on Friday before being rained out Saturday and losing again Sunday.

The Rockies are off Monday. They play two games at the Angels on Tuesday and Wednesday and then open a four-game series at the Dodgers on Thursday. The Rockies have lost a season-high nine straight games, their longest skid since they dropped nine straight Sept. 15-23, 2013.

The Rockies also are 0-5 against the Dodgers this season and have lost eight straight to them dating back to last season. For the first time in their history, the Dodgers have swept three consecutive series against the Rockies.

Since June 8, 2014, the Rockies have lost 16 of their past 19 games against the Dodgers and have been outscored 122-71 in that stretch.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-17

STREAK: Lost nine

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 1-4, 8.73 ERA) at Angels (LHP CJ Wilson, 1-2, 2.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP LaTroy Hawkins (right biceps tendinitis) threw his first bullpen session since going on the disabled list April 22. Manager Walt Weiss said, “Everything went well. We’ll see how he shows up tomorrow and we’ll go from there. We’re getting close to him pitching in some capacity, not here yet. Maybe a rehab assignment. We’ll start thinking about those things.”

--RHP Jorge Rondon was claimed off waivers by Baltimore. The Rockies designated him for assignment on May 2 after he went 0-0 with a 90.00 ERA in two appearances. Rondon gave up three runs on three hits and one walk in one inning April 28 at Arizona in his Rockies debut and had a disastrous outing May 1 at San Diego, giving up eight runs, seven earned, on five hits and two walks without retiring anyone. The Rockies had claimed Rondon off waivers from St. Louis in November.

--C Nick Hundley’s run-scoring single in the fourth extended his career-high hitting streak to 12 games. During the streak, Hundley is hitting .415 (17-for-41) with three doubles, one triple, two homers and eight RBIs.

--RHP Scott Oberg, who gave up a two-run pinch-hit homer to Justin Turner in the eighth, has a 7.27 ERA in 11 games. Eight have been scoreless, but in the other three, two against the Dodgers, Oberg has allowed nine runs, seven earned, in 1 2/3 innings, including five home runs. Four have been hit by the Dodgers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m sitting in my chair here and trying to think of one positive thing and there are not many. It’s tough, but what are you going to do?” -- SS Troy Tulowitzki, after the Rockies lost their ninth straight game Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP LaTroy Hawkins (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22. He threw his first bullpen session May 10.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

--INF Charlie Culberson (bulging lower back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 12. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He is unlikely to pitch for the Rockies this season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Jordan Lyles

RHP Eddie Butler

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Rafael Betancourt

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Scott Oberg

LHP Ken Roberts

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Rafael Ynoa

INF Wilin Rosario

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Drew Stubbs