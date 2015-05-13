Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Rockies lost to the Angels Tuesday night, 5-2. They have lost 10 in a row and are in last place in the National League West. But first-year general manager Jeff Bridich told reporters it’s too early to make big moves that might sacrifice this season for the sake of the future.

Apparently, big-money players like shortstop Troy Tulowitzki and outfielder Carlos Gonzalez are safe. For now.

Tulowitzki, though, doesn’t like hearing his name bandied about in trade rumors, and plans to meet with his Los Angeles-based agent Paul Cohen on Thursday to discuss all possibilities, including whether or not to ask for a trade.

“I just know that I don’t want all of this hanging over my head every day I come to the ballpark,” Tulowitzki told the Denver Post. “This game is hard enough as it is. ... It’s a tough topic to talk about. But if it’s being thrown around there, it’s something I need to get addressed, because the last thing I want is to come to the field every day with that hanging over my head.”

Tulowitzki went 0-for-3 with a sacrifice fly Tuesday and is hitting .298 with two homers and 11 RBIs this season, the fifth in a 10-year, $157 million contract. He is making $20 million this season.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-18

STREAK: Lost 10

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Jordan Lyles, 2-3, 4.42 ERA) at Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 2-2, 2.57 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jordan Lyles will start Wednesday against the Angels. Lyles has struggled away from Coors Field this season, and has not been good throughout his career on the road, going 8-19 with a 5.14 ERA in 46 starts. He is 2-1 with a 5.82 ERA in four career games (three starts) against the Angels.

--C Nick Hundley went 1-for-3 Tuesday against the Angels, extending his hitting streak to 13 games. He’s hitting .409 (18 for 44) during the streak. It is the longest streak of his career.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick gave up two runs on seven hits in seven innings Tuesday against the Angels and got a no-decision. Kendrick has pitched at least seven innings in three starts this season, while the rest of the Rockies staff has combined for one seven-inning start. “Kyle did a helluva job,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “That’s Kyle Kendrick right there. That’s what we’ve seen in the past. He really commanded the ball well, changed speeds and pitched to both sides of the plate. He did an outstanding job.”

--RHP LaTroy Hawkins (biceps tendinitis) threw to live hitters during early batting practice on May 12. There is no timetable for when he might begin a rehab assignment.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July of last year) threw a side session May 12. The Rockies are hoping Chatwood could return to the active roster late this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “How do you know I haven’t said anything. That’s stuff we deal with in-house. I don’t talk publicly about what I say to my team. Yeah, I hope there’s frustration. There should be?” -- Manager Walt Weiss, when asked if he sensed frustration building in the clubhouse and if he planned to address it with his players.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP LaTroy Hawkins (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22. He threw his first bullpen session May 10 and threw to live hitters during early batting practice on May 12. There is no timetable for when he might begin a rehab assignment.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12. The Rockies are hoping Chatwood could return to the active roster late this season.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

--INF Charlie Culberson (bulging lower back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 12. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

