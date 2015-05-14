Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- As if an 11-game losing streak isn’t bad enough, the Rockies had to send two of their own to the hospital Wednesday.

First, manager Walt Weiss left Angel Stadium just prior to batting practice and was taken to the hospital for tests because of stomach pains before undergoing an appendectomy. He’ll be hospitalized until Thursday but it’s not clear when he’ll return to the dugout.

According to a Rockies spokesman, Weiss began feeling stomach discomfort after Tuesday night’s game.

Bench coach Tom Runnells has taken over the managerial duties until Weiss returns.

Then in the bottom of the first inning, Angels first baseman Albert Pujols hit a wicked line drive that hit Rockies pitcher Jordan Lyles on the back of the hand. Lyles was initially diagnosed with a contusion before being sent for X-rays, which were negative.

“Par for the course,” Runnells said of the day’s events. “The way things are going right now, we kind of joked about it. You don’t like to joke about things like that but it’s going to be a tough road. But you know what, we’re really proud of the way the guys battled. If we play like we did tonight (a 2-1 loss in 11 innings) and battle like we did tonight, we’re going to be fine.”

Lyles missed two months last season because of a broken bone in his left hand, suffered when making a tag on a play at the plate.

Weiss is in his third year as Rockies manager, having compiled a record of 151-202.

Runnells, who has had an extensive coaching career at both the major and minor league level, managed the Montreal Expos in 1991-92, going 68-81. He also managed the Tigers replacement players in spring training during the 1994-95 players strike.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-19

STREAK: Lost 11

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Chad Bettis, first game) at Dodgers (LHP Brett Anderson, 2-1, 3.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chad Bettis joined the club Wednesday and is expected to be activated Thursday to start the game against the Dodgers. Bettis was 2-2 with a 3.97 ERA in six starts for Triple-A Albuquerque.

--RF Carlos Gonzalez has slumped mightily during the Rockies’ losing streak. During the 11-game slide, Gonzalez has hit .152 (5 for 33) with 15 strikeouts, no extra-base hits and no RBIs.

--RHP Christian Bergman entered Wednesday’s game against the Angels in the second inning after the injury to RHP Jordan Lyles and pitched well. He retired the first 10 batters he faced before giving up a double to SS Erick Aybar. He lasted 5 1/3 innings, giving up one run and three hits. “He was outstanding,” Rockies bench coach Tom Runnells said. “I hugged him. He was phenomenal. Just really gave us a great effort. I wish we could have got him a win after all that.”

--RHP Jordan Lyles suffered a contusion on the back of his right hand after being hit by an Albert Pujols line drive in the first inning. The ball caromed to 2B DJ LaMahieu, who threw out Pujols for the final out of the first inning. X-rays on Lyle’s hand were negative. Lyles suffered a broken bone in his right hand last season on June 4 when making a tag in a play at the plate. He missed two months.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was outstanding. I hugged him. He was phenomenal. Just really gave us a great effort. I wish we could have got him a win after all that.” -- Bench coach Tom Runnells, who took over managerial duties for ailing Walt Weiss, of RHP Christian Bergman, who entered Wednesday’s game against the Angels in the second inning after the injury to RHP Jordan Lyles and pitched well.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jordan Lyles (right hand contusion) had to leave the May 13 game. X-rays were negative.

--RHP LaTroy Hawkins (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22. He threw his first bullpen session May 10 and threw to live hitters during early batting practice May 12. There is no timetable for when he might begin a rehab assignment.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12. The Rockies are hoping Chatwood could return to the active roster late this season.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

--INF Charlie Culberson (bulging lower back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 12. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Jordan Lyles

RHP Eddie Butler

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Rafael Betancourt

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Scott Oberg

LHP Ken Roberts

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Rafael Ynoa

INF/C Wilin Rosario

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Drew Stubbs